IndyCar / Breaking news

Nasr, Palou, Askew, VeeKay land IndyCar tests

shares
comments
Nasr, Palou, Askew, VeeKay land IndyCar tests
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Jul 26, 2019, 11:17 AM

At least four rising stars in open-wheel racing are to test for NTT IndyCar Series teams within the next two weeks, as the squads take advantage of free test days for those without previous IndyCar experience.

As already reported, Rinus VeeKay will drive an Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet at Portland International Raceway on August 7 and he will be joined by his fierce Indy Lights rival Oliver Askew testing for Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

Meanwhile next week at Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course Felipe Nasr, former Formula 1 racer and British F3 champion, as well as current IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion in Prototypes, will test for Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda.

This Mid-Ohio test will also see 22-year-old Alex Palou, currently third in the 2019 Super Formula standings, make his IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing-Honda. 

Read Also:

The Catalan, who took pole and won the last Super Formula race at Fuji (pictured above) visited Texas in June to meet with team owner Dale Coyne, and returned to the U.S. at the beginning of this week to have his seat made.

Palou finished seventh in the FIA F3 2018, after being third in the Japanese F3 in 2017, and this season competes in the Super GT championship with Team Goh in a McLaren 720S GT3 and in Super Formula with Nakajima Racing.

He told Motorsport.com: “The opportunity arose because [Team Goh’s] team manager [Roger Yasukawa] is a former Indy car driver and between him and Honda they have been able to get in touch with Dale and in the end everything went well.

“I don't know much about the test plan, because I only made the seat and the whole team was already in Mid-Ohio. I still don't know how it will go. It will be all day on Monday, but it will not be an official test; there will be three or four cars.

“The test has come about at the last minute and has no more intentions. It is to see if I adapt myself to the car or not, if I like it, if I can go fast. Then we will see, but I am not thinking about next year. It's good to test and open an opportunity for the future.”

Additional reporting by Steve Wittich, Trackside Online

About this article

Series IndyCar , Indy Lights , IMSA , Super Formula
Drivers Felipe Nasr , Alex Palou , Rinus van Kalmthout , Oliver Askew
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing , Schmidt Peterson Motorsports , Ed Carpenter Racing , Dale Coyne Racing , Arrow SPM
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Gateway

Gateway

22 Aug - 24 Aug
Practice Starts in
2 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice Fri 23 Aug
15:00
14:00
Qualifying Fri 23 Aug
19:15
18:15
Final Practice Sat 24 Aug
22:15
21:15
Race Sun 25 Aug
21:30
20:30
Latest results Standings

