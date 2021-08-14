Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Power: “Flawless” team has “done the job and I haven’t”
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 News

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May

By:

Podium finishers Romain Grosjean and Colton Herta have expressed surprise at how different their cars felt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course this weekend compared with the GP of Indianapolis in May.

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May

Grosjean and Herta ended qualifying yesterday for the Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP in third and fifth respectively – within 0.05sec of pole-winner Pato O’Ward – compared with first and eighth for May’s GMR GP.

Both said it had taken a major shift in setup to get to that state of competitiveness, however. The May race saw qualifying and the race held in temperatures of 70degF and 72degF respectively, while this weekend’s event saw quali/race at 88/83 respectively.

Herta lost time in first practice with clutch and oil pressure issues, which prevented him showing his full potential, but said the car had felt “diabolical”, and he was therefore pleased to qualify fifth and end up with third.

“Great turnaround from practice,” said the 20-year-old Californian, who is by far the highest placed Andretti Autosport-Honda driver in the championship, holding seventh place. “We really didn't have any sort of pace. We finished P26 there, and that was pretty much legit pace.

“Yeah, happy to get top 5 in qualifying and move on with the podium. A lot stronger in the race than what I thought we were going to be, so that's a nice surprise.”

He later added, “It was really weird how many guys struggled that were really quick here in May and then vice versa. The McLaren cars were nowhere in May and they were really good this weekend… Really weird. Strange weekend.”

Grosjean, who finished second to Rinus VeeKay in May after starting on pole and backed it up with another runner-up finish today, said: “The track was quite different from when we came first, so we had to adapt a little bit the setup to make it work.

“Yesterday I think we had pole, but I made a small mistake in Turns 8-9-10, which is probably where we were the weakest this weekend compared to where we were the strongest in May. The track did change a little bit with the curbs. So we can analyze that, but definitely the car was good today.”

The Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda driver said the track’s evolution over the last four months was immediately apparent.

“Straight from FP1 we realized that the track was very different. The curbs were a bit different, it was a bit different, so we had to do some work and not just the setup.”

At the first restart, which came on Lap 71 of the 85-lap race, Grosjean on new red Firestones outbraked Herta on used reds to go around the outside of the Andretti car at Turn 1.

“We know we are very strong on the brake, and in the restart I gave it a go on Colton. I've been racing him for some time, and I know he's going to leave you the place just for a good fight. I wouldn't do that with just anyone, but with Colton it works.

“I was hoping to do the same on Will [Power, winner] on the last restart, but he went early and I just couldn't quite keep up with him… I think on the last stint we were stronger than he was. I believe we catch him quite a bit, didn't we?

“I think where he was better than me was on the first stint, on the blacks [Firestone primaries]. He pulled away, we had a very slow first pitstop, and I think those first three stints, as well, he made a gap. The last two stints I believe we came back on the game, and he had 70 something amount of seconds of Push-to-Pass left when I was on zero for the last few laps.

“I knew it was going to be tight and tough. But I think we were a touch faster during the race than he was.”

Herta, by way of contrast, felt that he didn’t have enough pace to catch Power and was at a slight deficit to Grosjean, too.

“It's really frustrating and hard to accept that you just can't be the fastest sometimes, that you just don't have the car on that day… But it wasn't far off. We still had good pace and finished on the podium.

“We just needed a little bit here and there to kind of make up the deficit to Will… He was on rails today… just better, a tenth or two each lap. So yeah, we lacked a little bit to him.

“I think Romain was probably a little bit better than us, too, to be honest, but we held him off for as long as we could until he got back by us on the restart there.”

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Chris Jones

shares
comments
Power: “Flawless” team has “done the job and I haven’t”

Previous article

Power: “Flawless” team has “done the job and I haven’t”
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

11 h
2
IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win, agony for Palou

5 h
3
Formula 1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety

10 h
4
IndyCar

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May

30 min
5
IndyCar

Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa

8 h
Latest news
Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May
IndyCar

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May

30m
Power: “Flawless” team has “done the job and I haven’t”
IndyCar

Power: “Flawless” team has “done the job and I haven’t”

2 h
Palou stays positive on title hopes despite engine failure
IndyCar

Palou stays positive on title hopes despite engine failure

3 h
IMS IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win, agony for Palou
IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win, agony for Palou

5 h
Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa
IndyCar

Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa

8 h
Latest videos
IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car 01:48
IndyCar
Aug 13, 2021

IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator 01:01
IndyCar
Aug 13, 2021

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator

IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing suggest Pagenaud as possible candidate 00:57
IndyCar
Aug 12, 2021

IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing suggest Pagenaud as possible candidate

IndyCar: Bob Jenkins: 1947-2021 05:24
IndyCar
Aug 10, 2021

IndyCar: Bob Jenkins: 1947-2021

IndyCar: Legendary IMS broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies 00:48
IndyCar
Aug 10, 2021

IndyCar: Legendary IMS broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Power: “Flawless” team has “done the job and I haven’t” Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Power: “Flawless” team has “done the job and I haven’t”

Palou stays positive on title hopes despite engine failure Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Palou stays positive on title hopes despite engine failure

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit Berlin E-Prix I
Video Inside
Formula E

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit

Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I threw it away” Nashville
Video Inside
IndyCar

Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I threw it away”

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime
IndyCar

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Trending Today

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

IMS IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win, agony for Palou
IndyCar IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win, agony for Palou

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May

Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa
IndyCar IndyCar

Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Power: “Flawless” team has “done the job and I haven’t”
IndyCar IndyCar

Power: “Flawless” team has “done the job and I haven’t”

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May

Power: “Flawless” team has “done the job and I haven’t”
IndyCar IndyCar

Power: “Flawless” team has “done the job and I haven’t”

Palou stays positive on title hopes despite engine failure
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou stays positive on title hopes despite engine failure

IMS IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win, agony for Palou
IndyCar IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win, agony for Palou

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.