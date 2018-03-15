Foyt survives second attack by killer bees

Seven-time Indy car champion and the first four-time Indy 500 champion AJ Foyt has survived yet another attack by Africanized Killer Bees while working on his west Texas ranch.

In a press release titled A.J. Foyt vs Killer Bees: Foyt 2 - Bees 0, AJ Foyt Racing’s longtime PR ace Anne Fornoro revealed that her boss was treated at a local hospital and released once his system had stabilized.

Foyt, 83, underwent his first attack in August, 2005 when he sustained over 200 stingers in his head alone. In both cases he was working on his bulldozer when he disturbed the beehives. By all accounts, this attack was more severe, and more dangerous because he had been sensitized to bee stings from his first encounter.

This latest attack forces him to miss the 12 Hours of Sebring this weekend, where he was to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday night and serve as grand marshal on Saturday. Foyt’s last major victory as a driver was the 1985 12 Hours of Sebring, and the car he co-drove to that victory with Bob Wollek is scheduled to be at the race.

“I’m very sorry I can’t be there because I was really looking forward to this weekend,” said Foyt, who is expected to make a full recovery. “I was doing some work on my ranch out west and got attacked by killer bees. I look like I had a fight with Mike Tyson and lost.

“Right now I’m on so much medication that I’m not feeling that great so I’ll take the doctors’ advice to rest for the next couple days.”

In 2012, Foyt was scheduled to be the grand marshal for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona but got a life-threatening staph infection days before the event, leading to several weeks in hospital.