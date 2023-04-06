Racing legend AJ Foyt’s wife Lucy dies aged 84
Lucy Foyt, wife of motorsport hero A.J. Foyt, has died in a Houston hospital after a brief illness.
Foyt – seven-time Indy car champion, four-time Indy 500 winner, Daytona 500 and Le Mans 24 Hour winner – was with Lucy for almost 68 years.
A statement from AJ Foyt Racing, stated: “Lucy had a special appreciation for life, always embracing new experiences, people, and challenges. There was never a dull moment being married to the auto racing legend for nearly 68 years. Lucy was his rock, keeping him grounded as he ascended to superstardom in motorsports.
“Her steadfast support and amazing grace under pressure throughout A.J.'s career and post-career, which was marked by life-threatening injuries on several occasions, made it possible for him to stage the remarkable comebacks that added to his legendary status.
“Houston was always home to Lucy, having been born in 1938 to beloved parents, Dr. L. Lynn Zarr and Elizabeth Zarr, and raised in River Oaks, a prominent enclave of the nation's fourth largest city. During her time at Lamar High School, Lucy met Foyt and the two married in 1955, further laying their roots in the Houston community.
“Together, they raised three children – A.J. Foyt III, Terry and Jerry. Later on, they adopted their grandson Larry who is president of A.J. Foyt Enterprises, the Indy car racing team Foyt started in late 1965.
“Always seen as beautiful and gracious, Lucy bonded three generations of the Foyt family, having four children, eight grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren who adored her. She was able to watch them grow to achieve success, marry for love, and raise children, many of which are named after her with the most recent being Larry's daughter Lucy who was born in January.
“With a passion for culture, arts, and global travel, Lucy shared a broadened perspective and open mind about the world that motivated and inspired adventure to those around her. That legacy will live on through her family and influence more generations of Foyts to come."
A statement from Roger Penske, owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series, read: “I have known A.J. and Lucy Foyt nearly as long as I have been involved in racing. So much of A.J.’s racing success was rooted in the solid foundation of the love and support that Lucy provided for him throughout his career.
“Racing can be a tough business, and A.J. was not immune to the dangers drivers often face. It was Lucy who was always there to help A.J. navigate through the hard times and get him back to his winning ways.
“Most importantly, Lucy’s commitment to the Foyt family is her biggest legacy. Keeping the family connected allowed A.J. to focus on being one of the greatest racecar drivers of all time.
“I truly believe that it would have been hard for A.J. to achieve all of his on-track success without Lucy. Our prayers and condolences are with A.J. and the entire Foyt family.”
Penske’s sentiments are shared by all at Motorsport.com.
Photo by: A.J. Foyt Racing
