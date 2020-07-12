IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Qualifying 2 in
11 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
104 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Road America / Breaking news

Dixon expects rivals to learn from Ganassi, Penske pit strategy

shares
comments
Dixon expects rivals to learn from Ganassi, Penske pit strategy
By:
Jul 12, 2020, 2:09 AM

Road America Race 1 winner Scott Dixon says he’s expecting rival teams to follow the pitstop strategy followed by Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing when battle is rejoined in the second race of the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America.

Of the front-runners, all of whom had started on Firestone’s softer alternate compound, it was Team Penske’s Will Power who revealed the benefits of the undercut, by stopping as early as Lap 12 for a set of primary tires, and vaulting from 10th to third (aided by pitstop trouble for Graham Rahal). Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh’s Alex Palou did the same, and he leapt forward from ninth to fourth.

Ganassi appeared to learn swiftly from such tactics and at the second round of stops, the #9 strategist Mike Hull pulled in Dixon two laps earlier than some of his rivals, one lap earlier than others. He then found himself right behind new leader, Power, as polesitter Josef Newgarden dropped out of contention after stalling in the pits.

“It was very unexpected I think,” said Dixon. “I was chatting to Will after the race about just how big the undercut was. I was kind of shocked when the team came on [the radio] and said, ‘Hey, it's you and Will fighting for the lead.’ I thought they must have the timing and scoring wrong. How did we jump five cars in that one pit stop exchange?

“The undercut was big today. Interesting to see if a bunch of people jump on that. Yes, the fuel mileage becomes a little bit tough to get.

“I'd say our car is not particularly nice to drive. Hopefully we can come up with some changes tonight. I think there will be a lot more people that are aggressive tomorrow with that strategy and that undercut because everybody can see how it works for them.”

Why Ganassi is excelling

Dixon explained that IndyCar teams are still in a process of learning the nature and extent of the aeroscreen-equipped cars’ revised weight distribution and center of gravity and their effect on the tires. He feels Chip Ganassi’s squad is responding better than its rivals to the highly compressed schedule of the current race weekends, that today saw the race start less than five hours after first practice had ended.

“We didn't particularly have great speed this morning or even in qualifying… The problem right now is there's no time. [We had] 1hr15min practice, where typically we would have a couple hours in practice and those sessions would be split – you get some downtime, a bit of time to look at data. There were 200 or 300 channels of information.

“There's no time to process any of that stuff right now. You're definitely flying by the seat of your pants a little bit. A lot of these races, you're trying to test something to see if it's going to work because you don't have any test sessions.

“At least at the Indy road course you had a warmup to try to get through it. These doubleheaders for the crew and the team are just brutal.”

In the race, three of Dixon’s potential rivals for the win hit trouble. Newgarden stalled, Power had the wrong second gear and there was a fumbled pitstop that gave Dixon the lead, and Rahal also had refueling troubles at his first stop. The five-time champion, for whom this was a second Road America victory, commented: “You try to avoid those issues. We've had them many times as a team. The streak now, we're not necessarily lucky, but everybody has paid attention to detail…

“But it can strike at any point in time… So we'll keep our head down. That's all we can do. I think we've shown as a team in situations of trying to not make mistakes when others do, we've been able to gain from that.”

Next article
IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores his third straight victory

Previous article

IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores his third straight victory

Trending Today

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid

Vettel pitting contributed to Verstappen's Q3 spin
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel pitting contributed to Verstappen's Q3 spin

Dixon expects rivals to learn from Ganassi, Penske pit strategy
IndyCar / IndyCar
22m

Dixon expects rivals to learn from Ganassi, Penske pit strategy

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 results
IndyCar / IndyCar
3h

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 results

Hamilton's pole lap "not from this world" - Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton's pole lap "not from this world" - Wolff

IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores his third straight victory
IndyCar / IndyCar
3h

IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores his third straight victory

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying

Latest news

Dixon expects rivals to learn from Ganassi, Penske pit strategy
IndyCar / IndyCar
22m

Dixon expects rivals to learn from Ganassi, Penske pit strategy

IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores his third straight victory
IndyCar / IndyCar
3h

IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores his third straight victory

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 results
IndyCar / IndyCar
3h

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 results

IndyCar Road America: Newgarden beats Harvey to pole
IndyCar / IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: Newgarden beats Harvey to pole

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Road America
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid

2
Formula 1

Vettel pitting contributed to Verstappen's Q3 spin

3
IndyCar

Dixon expects rivals to learn from Ganassi, Penske pit strategy

22m
4
IndyCar

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 results

3h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton's pole lap "not from this world" - Wolff

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

Dixon expects rivals to learn from Ganassi, Penske pit strategy
IndyCar

Dixon expects rivals to learn from Ganassi, Penske pit strategy

IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores his third straight victory
IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores his third straight victory

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 results
IndyCar

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 results

IndyCar Road America: Newgarden beats Harvey to pole
IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: Newgarden beats Harvey to pole

IndyCar Road America: Power leads Harvey, Newgarden in practice
IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: Power leads Harvey, Newgarden in practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.