Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky”
IndyCar / Nashville News

Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I just threw it away”

By:

Colton Herta admits the mistake that robbed him of potential victory in Nashville was down to him, after looking the dominant force throughout the weekend.

Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I just threw it away”

The Andretti Autosport-Honda driver led both practice sessions, and proved so fast that he was able to run hard primary Firestones in the first segment of qualifying, leaving him a fresh set of the softer ‘reds’ for the Firestone Fast Six shootout. That enabled him to land his sixth pole position by over half a second.

Come the race, despite a couple of the nine cautions working against his strategy, he was able to carve through to second place and was on the tail of eventual winner Marcus Ericsson, who had made his final stop seven laps earlier than him and was therefore having to save fuel and was running older tires.

But the Swede stymied Herta’s huge pace through Turns 3 and 8 – the two corners leading onto the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge – by backing off, then briefly hitting his push-to-pass boost and using his red tires (Herta was on primaries) to gain better traction. That gave him enough breathing room to coast into Turns 4 and 9, to save fuel, while Herta tried to regain the deficit by staying on the power longer and braking later.

With 12 laps to go, Herta came an inch away from understeering into the wall on the exit of Turn 9, but was recovering the lost ground when on Lap 75 of the 80-lap race, at the same turn he locked up his left-front wheel and hit the wall hard.

“Tunnel vision, man,” said the devastated 21-year-old to NBC Sports. “I feel terrible. We had the car all weekend to win, and man, I just threw it away, so I feel really bad.

“I’m OK, though. I know that I didn’t get my hands off the wheel, but they’re OK, so I don’t really have anything to say.

“This place is brutal. I think we saw that.”

He later added: “I just feel terrible for the team and for Gainbridge and Honda. It was terrible on my part.”

Despite his huge disappointment, Herta graciously acknowledged Ericsson’s accomplished defense in the circumstances.

“Congrats to Marcus, he drove a hell of a race there at the end,” said Herta. “I didn’t think he was going to make it [on fuel] and he just kept pulling away from me. Good job to him…

“I knew he had to make fuel, I didn’t know how close it was going to be. I thought he was going to make it, but I wasn’t sure if he’d have to make a big fuel number or keep going how he was. But I was just pushing to try to get ahead of him as soon as I could, and overdid it. It’s tough.”

He also acknowledged the enthusiasm of the crowd that attended a race that started at 4.45pm local time but didn’t finish until 7.25pm, due to seven full-course cautions and two red-flag periods.

“Thanks to everybody for showing up,” he said. “It was amazing. Even with the COVID restrictions the place sold out so quickly. Everyone did such a fantastic job putting on this race. I couldn’t be more proud of the city for showing up for it and everybody watching at home for sticking with us through all those yellows.

“Next weekend will be a lot cleaner hopefully, and I’ll get my redemption there.”

shares
comments
Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky”

Previous article

Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky”
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Dani Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styria MotoGP crash

9 h
2
NASCAR Cup

Elliott and Bell penalized, NASCAR crew chiefs ejected from Watkins Glen

8 h
3
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win

2 h
4
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'

9 h
5
IndyCar

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount

6 h
Latest news
Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I just threw it away”
IndyCar

Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I just threw it away”

3m
Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky”
IndyCar

Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky”

41m
Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win

2 h
Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount
IndyCar

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount

6 h
Nashville IndyCar: Johnson’s 170mph spin and crash ends warm-up
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Johnson’s 170mph spin and crash ends warm-up

9 h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Herta takes dominant pole in Nashville 00:51
IndyCar
16 h

IndyCar: Herta takes dominant pole in Nashville

IndyCar: Herta leads FP1, O’Ward and Daly shunt 00:44
IndyCar
Aug 7, 2021

IndyCar: Herta leads FP1, O’Ward and Daly shunt

IndyCar: Points leader Palou to suffer grid penalty in Nashville 00:41
IndyCar
Aug 7, 2021

IndyCar: Points leader Palou to suffer grid penalty in Nashville

IndyCar: Carpenter says Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing 00:54
IndyCar
Jul 30, 2021

IndyCar: Carpenter says Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing

Helio Castroneves and Michael Shank speak to WIll Buxton about the 2022 season 10:26
IndyCar
Jul 28, 2021

Helio Castroneves and Michael Shank speak to WIll Buxton about the 2022 season

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky” Nashville
IndyCar

Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky”

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win Nashville
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Trending Today

Dani Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styria MotoGP crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Dani Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styria MotoGP crash

Elliott and Bell penalized, NASCAR crew chiefs ejected from Watkins Glen
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott and Bell penalized, NASCAR crew chiefs ejected from Watkins Glen

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win

Fernando Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt
Formula 1 Formula 1

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

Nashville IndyCar: Johnson’s 170mph spin and crash ends warm-up
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Johnson’s 170mph spin and crash ends warm-up

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I just threw it away”
IndyCar IndyCar

Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I just threw it away”

Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky”
IndyCar IndyCar

Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky”

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.