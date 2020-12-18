Daly, U.S. Air Force return to Ed Carpenter Racing for 2021

In addition, Ed Carpenter Racing confirmed Daly will again race the squad’s third car in U.S. Air Force livery in the Indianapolis 500.

The car’s primary sponsor for the other three road/street events, and for the three non-Indy 500 oval races when team owner Ed Carpenter takes the wheel, will be revealed at a later date.

"It feels incredible to have another year together with the U.S. Air Force and Ed Carpenter Racing," stated Daly. "Continuity has always been helpful for me in my career; the fact that we are able to hit the ground running in 2021 already having experience together gives me a lot of confidence. Every day we learn more and develop a stronger relationship.

"This would not be possible without the support of the U.S. Air Force, who have been an incredibly supportive and loyal partner. I want nothing more than to win races and compete for the entrant championship for the Airmen, the guys at ECR and my boss Ed, who has become a true friend of mine. I can’t wait to get back to work!”

The USAF believe involvement in the NTT IndyCar Series has had “a positive impact on generating public awareness about the organization, its people and mission. The strategic partnership enables the U.S. Air Force to leverage and establish STEM correlations with Indy car racing, including teamwork, speed, technology, engineering, math and excellence in competition.

Maj. Jason Wyche, chief of Air Force National Events Branch at Air Force Recruiting Service, said: “This partnership draws a parallel with how we fly, fight and win. Both organizations rely on the principles of science, technology, engineering and math to accomplish the mission.

“The technology that goes into these cars is similar to what we rely on when flying our fighter jets. Also, teamwork is especially important with the Air Force just like at the Indy 500. Everything just ties in perfectly with how we accomplish our respective missions. That’s what makes this a great partnership!”

Carpenter is thrilled with continuation of this year’s program, something he told Motorsport.com last week was his main aim this off-season.

“It is a very exciting day to be able to announce the return of both the U.S. Air Force and Conor to Ed Carpenter Racing! We are looking forward to the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series, having the same driver lineup to continue our progression back to a race-winning and championship-contending organization.

“We are very grateful for the support of U.S. Air Force and honored to represent everything that they stand for. We’re thankful for the opportunity to inspire and engage the next generation of men and women who join the U.S. Air Force!”

The #21 ECR-Chevy will again be piloted by Rinus VeeKay, who drove to the Rookie of the Year title in 2020.