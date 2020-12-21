IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

shares
comments
Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report
By:
Co-author: Franco Nugnes

Former IndyCar star and Paralympic hero Alex Zanardi has made positive steps towards recovery and is responding to outside stimuli, according to an Italian media report.

The Corriere della Sera reports that Zanardi, who was badly injured in a handbike crash in June this year, is responding to voices with hand gestures having recovered his hearing and sight following a series of brain operations after his brutal accident.

Zanardi, 54, remains hospitalized in the neurosurgical department of the hospital of Padua. The report says that he is able to shake hands and raise his thumb in response to questions.

It’s understood that he recognises his wife Daniela, who visits him every day, but cannot speak due to a hole in his throat that doctors have kept open as a precaution should he suffer any relapses in his recovery.

Read Also:

Doctors had to rebuild Zanardi’s skull and face after his massive impact with a truck, and they believe that he will regain the majority of his brain functions. He suffered his accident during one of the stages of the Paralympic handbike ‘Obiettivo tricolore’ relay race on June 19.

Reports from witnesses say that he lost control, overturned and went into the oncoming lane, where he struck a goods vehicle.

After being transferred to Siena’s Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital, Zanardi underwent three hours of neurosurgery and maxillofacial surgery (related to the face). He was then placed in a medically-induced coma.

After a further two operations, he was showing signs of improvement, and on July 21 he was moved to the Villa Beretta rehabilitation facility in Costa Masnaga, close to the town of Lecco, to the north of Milan. Around this time his sedation was reduced and he was brought out of his coma.

However, shortly after the transfer his condition deteriorated, and on July 24 he was moved again to the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele Hospital, which is located between central Milan and Monza.

There he soon underwent further surgery under Professor Pietro Mortini, the facility’s director of neurosurgery, for what the hospital called “late complications due to the primal head injury.”

Following that scare, the previous update was that Zanardi had shown “clinical improvements” in his condition.

Zanardi is a leading Paralympic athlete, having won four gold medals on his handbike in the 2012 and 2016 games.

The Italian is a former grand prix driver who won the CART IndyCar championship twice prior to an accident at the Lausitzring in 2001 that resulted in both his legs being amputated.

Carlin team returns to Indy Lights for 2021

Previous article

Carlin team returns to Indy Lights for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Formula 1 , IndyCar
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Red Bull needs to produce all-rounder car in 2021 - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull needs to produce all-rounder car in 2021 - Horner

Grosjean's single-lap pace "phenomenal" - Magnussen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean's single-lap pace "phenomenal" - Magnussen

Yamaha: Lorenzo could have been “excellent” MotoGP test rider
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha: Lorenzo could have been “excellent” MotoGP test rider

Alonso will have disadvantage on 2021 F1 return - Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will have disadvantage on 2021 F1 return - Renault

Ferrari wary of top-three rival teams' "free tokens"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari wary of top-three rival teams' "free tokens"

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

Schumacher's work ethic was most impressive thing for Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher's work ethic was most impressive thing for Haas

How bad luck hindered Bottas' F1 title challenge
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

How bad luck hindered Bottas' F1 title challenge

Latest news

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

Carlin team returns to Indy Lights for 2021
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Carlin team returns to Indy Lights for 2021

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Daly, U.S. Air Force return to Ed Carpenter Racing for 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Daly, U.S. Air Force return to Ed Carpenter Racing for 2021

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull needs to produce all-rounder car in 2021 - Horner

3h
2
Formula 1

Grosjean's single-lap pace "phenomenal" - Magnussen

2h
3
MotoGP

Yamaha: Lorenzo could have been “excellent” MotoGP test rider

4h
4
Formula 1

Alonso will have disadvantage on 2021 F1 return - Renault

9h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari wary of top-three rival teams' "free tokens"

1d

Latest news

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report
IndyCar

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

Carlin team returns to Indy Lights for 2021
IndL

Carlin team returns to Indy Lights for 2021

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost
IndyCar

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Daly, U.S. Air Force return to Ed Carpenter Racing for 2021
IndyCar

Daly, U.S. Air Force return to Ed Carpenter Racing for 2021

GP of Long Beach to be IndyCar season finale in 2021
IndyCar

GP of Long Beach to be IndyCar season finale in 2021

Latest videos

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar
Oct 25, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.