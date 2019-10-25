IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne “close” to new Ferrucci deal, revised engineering line-up

shares
comments
Coyne “close” to new Ferrucci deal, revised engineering line-up
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 9:40 PM

Dale Coyne says he’s optimistic that a new deal with Santino Ferrucci will be signed soon, as he also seeks to expand his team’s engineering line-up.

Ferrucci, in his first full season within the NTT IndyCar Series, finished 13th in the championship, just two places behind teammate Sebastien Bourdais. He was ahead of Spencer Pigot of Ed Carpenter Racing, ex-Formula 1 driver and fellow rookie Marcus Ericsson, two Andretti Autosport drivers and both AJ Foyt drivers.

Ferrucci also starred on ovals, finishing fourth at Texas, Pocono and Gateway, dominating the latter event until Bourdais’ shunt ruined his strategy.

However, the #19 car’s race engineer Michael Cannon has joined Chip Ganassi Racing for 2020, leaving Coyne sifting through potential replacements – although he says Ferrucci need not worry about the future.

“I don’t think Michael leaving should be a hold-up for a deal with Santino,” Coyne told Motorsport.com. “We have plenty of strength in depth, and we’re interviewing people next week to expand the lineup even further. We had started hunting even before Michael left.

“So I think we’re actually going to be stronger next year than we were this year, and Santino knows that. It’s encouraging how much interest there has been.”

One of the prime candidates is Olivier Boisson who arrived with Bourdais from KVSH Racing but was eventually shifted from Bourdais’ DCR with Vasser-Sullivan car to the #19 car as assistant race engineer with Cannon. Bourdais’ engineer is also the team’s technical director, Craig Hampson.

“Yeah, Olivier is a very good candidate,” said Coyne, “but there will be plenty of roles to fill here. It won’t be sorted by the time we test [with Bourdais at Sebring for the next round of aeroscreen trials] but it will be done by the end of November.”

Coyne confirmed that maintaining the Bourdais-Ferrucci line-up was his target and that talks with the many potential replacements for Ferrucci had slowed down now.

“We want Santino and it looks like it’s getting close,” he said, “and we’re not looking at running a third car. Well, we’ll run a third one for Indy but that’s it.”

A spokesperson for Chip Ganassi Racing confirmed Cannon’s arrival, but not his role within the organization.

“When someone of Cannon’s talent becomes available, you go for him,” he said. “Whether Chip has decided where to put him, I can’t confirm.”

Motorsport.com sources suggest that Cannon will replace Chris Simmons as Scott Dixon’s race engineer, while new signing Marcus Ericsson will be engineered by Brad Goldberg. Goldberg was Charlie Kimball’s race engineer until switching to Ganassi’s now dormant IMSA team, running the #67 Ford GT of Richard Westbrook and Ryan Briscoe.

Next article
Arrow McLaren SP approaches IndyCar with “humility and ambition”

Previous article

Arrow McLaren SP approaches IndyCar with “humility and ambition”
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Santino Ferrucci
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing , Dale Coyne Racing
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 20 Sep
13:30
10:30
Practice 2 Fri 20 Sep
17:10
14:10
Practice 3 Sat 21 Sep
13:00
10:00
Qualifying Sat 21 Sep
16:35
13:35
Race Sun 22 Sep
15:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Full Supercars Gold Coast 600 weekend schedule

2
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Vettel tops FP2 from Verstappen

2h
3
Formula 1

Renault to consider F1 future as part of "deep review"

4
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

5
WRC

Tanak to leave Toyota for Hyundai in shock 2020 move

Latest videos

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap 00:59
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap

Latest news

Coyne “close” to new Ferrucci deal, revised engineering line-up
Indy

Coyne “close” to new Ferrucci deal, revised engineering line-up

Arrow McLaren SP approaches IndyCar with “humility and ambition”
Indy

Arrow McLaren SP approaches IndyCar with “humility and ambition”

How F1 outcast Ericsson secured one of IndyCar's top seats
F1

How F1 outcast Ericsson secured one of IndyCar's top seats

2019 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers
Indy

2019 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers

Carlin warns IndyCar against multi-car team expansion
Indy

Carlin warns IndyCar against multi-car team expansion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.