IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Arrow McLaren SP approaches IndyCar with “humility and ambition”

shares
comments
Arrow McLaren SP approaches IndyCar with “humility and ambition”
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 3:59 PM

The merged force of McLaren Racing and Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports has formally unveiled its new logo and released a form of mission statement.

As members of what was the Arrow SPM IndyCar team visit with McLaren F1 at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, the new squad has revealed its new logo, that combines the A of Arrow and the M of McLaren.

“The name Arrow McLaren SP marks a new chapter for our team, as two determined racing entities – McLaren Racing and Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports – join forces with the combined goal to challenge for IndyCar success. That ambition is shared and supported by title partner, Arrow Electronics.”

Team co-owner Sam Schmidt set up his race team just 14 months after being rendered a quadriplegic in a shunt at Walt Disney World Speedway during preseason testing in 2000, and Sam Schmidt Motorsports accrued seven Indy Lights titles while also entering the Indy 500 as a one-off each year.

Buying the struggling FAZZT team in 2011, Schmidt formally entered the series full-time the following year, the start of the Dallara DW12 era in IndyCar. His driver Simon Pagenaud after staying sharp in the American Le Mans Series prototypes, returned to open-wheel with SSM and proved the ideal candidate for the single-car squad, scoring four podium finishes and taking fifth in the championship. In 2013, now in partnership with businessman Ric Peterson, Schmidt saw his squad expand to two cars and score its first two wins, with Pagenaud finishing third in the title race.

After two more victories in 2014, Pagenaud departed for Team Penske, so Schmidt hired James Hinchcliffe, who won at NOLA but two months later almost died in a shunt in practice for the Indy 500. However, the Canadian star came back to score pole at Indy in 2016 and then triumphed at Long Beach in 2017 and Iowa Speedway in 2018.

Arrow, which had been a principal team sponsor since 2015 and converted the semi autonomous Chevrolet Corvettes for Schmidt to relearn to drive, became full partners with SPM last year, while McLaren’s partnership for 2020 was announced in August of this year.

Today’s press release states: “What ties us together is a racer’s spirit and a fierce determination and will to overcome adversity in pursuit of achievement, typified by Sam’s journey and the example of a young Bruce McLaren. In the 1960s, the young New Zealander fearlessly moved from his humble home surroundings to Europe in search of racing success, and duly became the youngest grand prix winner at the age of 22.

“At the heart of Arrow McLaren SP is a shared ambition: to race, and to win. For our people, our partners, our fans, and for our sport. That common goal provides the perfect platform for our future as Arrow McLaren SP: the combination of Arrow SPM’s experience and knowledge of modern-day IndyCar racing, strengthened by McLaren Racing’s resources and drive to always move fearlessly forward with Arrow’s technology solutions. 

“It’s a blend that we have to have in order to achieve our common goals of wins and titles. We come with ambition and humility in equal measure, fully aware of the strength of our opposition, and with total respect for the test the IndyCar Series provides.

“And while our people want to overcome those challenges on the track, we also aim to benefit our partners and the whole sport off it. It’s a journey we will embark on with our fans, bringing new ones to the series as we strive to grow not only a racing team but motorsport globally.”

The team's first test with Chevrolet engines will occur at Sebring short course on Nov. 5th when Hinchcliffe joins Dale Coyne Racing's Sebastien Bourdais to test the 2020 IndyCar aeroscreen. 

Next article
How F1 outcast Ericsson secured one of IndyCar's top seats

Previous article

How F1 outcast Ericsson secured one of IndyCar's top seats
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Teams McLaren Shop Now , Schmidt Peterson Motorsports , Arrow SPM
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 20 Sep
13:30
10:30
Practice 2 Fri 20 Sep
17:10
14:10
Practice 3 Sat 21 Sep
13:00
10:00
Qualifying Sat 21 Sep
16:35
13:35
Race Sun 22 Sep
15:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
World Rallycross

World RX to return to Portugal in 2020

Latest videos

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap 00:59
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap

Latest news

Arrow McLaren SP approaches IndyCar with “humility and ambition”
Indy

Arrow McLaren SP approaches IndyCar with “humility and ambition”

How F1 outcast Ericsson secured one of IndyCar's top seats
F1

How F1 outcast Ericsson secured one of IndyCar's top seats

2019 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers
Indy

2019 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers

Carlin warns IndyCar against multi-car team expansion
Indy

Carlin warns IndyCar against multi-car team expansion

Carlin – defining perseverance in a weird second IndyCar season
Indy

Carlin – defining perseverance in a weird second IndyCar season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.