Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / “Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss
IndyCar / Road America News

Adapting driving style, fast stops earn Herta second place

By:

Colton Herta said that he was “super-happy” with a runner-up finish at Road America, despite not having the pace to match Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou.

Adapting driving style, fast stops earn Herta second place

After prevailing in two battles with another Team Penske-Chevrolet, that of Will Power, Herta said that on a day when he couldn’t quite match the fastest two, a runner-up finish was welcome.

Remarkably, despite having scored four wins in his two-and-half-season IndyCar career, it marked only the second time that the Andretti Autosport-Honda driver had captured a podium finish that wasn’t the center step.

“It finally happened,” smiled the 21-year-old who last year finished third in the championship. “I've been struggling to get on the podium when I'm not winning, so it feels nice to finally get one – or the second one in my career. The team did an amazing job.

“We seemed to lack a little bit of pace to Alex and Josef. They seemed to be the guys to beat. So I think we had third place pace and that was where we were going to finish until Josef had that problem. The car felt really good. Guys did an amazing job in the pits to gain me a few spots on track and put us on the podium in the second spot…

“It was just one of those days where we didn't have enough pace. We were down two, three tenths of a lap to Alex and Josef. Especially at the beginning of the race we were struggling. Once the grip came in and our car tightened up a little bit, it helped, but we were still lacking to them.

“You know, I think we kind of maximized what we could have done, but yeah, today for sure wasn't a day that we were going to win on pace.”

A lock-up under braking during his opening stint on the alternate tires “definitely affected my red tire pace because you see I was just terrible and I had a big vibration on one of the front tires,” he said. “Definitely lacked pace on there, but once we got the blacks [harder primary tires] on, we seemed OK.”

He later explained: “I think everybody knew that this was going to be a [tire-]deg race. You know, my situation was a lot worse than everybody else's because we had that vibration on the front tires, and that just degraded all the grip for a moment. Then I was overslipping them because of this, and all the grip went away really quickly.

“It seemed like [tire degradation] wasn't completely awful like I thought it was going to be. I thought it was going to be really big, and it didn't end up getting like that. But for sure you needed to be conscious of it and do some minor changes to your driving to kind of execute and really square off those corners so you're not putting too much G[-force] on the rears.”

Herta, who dominated this year’s race at St. Petersburg was asked about the scarcity of podium finishes, and responded: “We definitely have had the speed to do it everywhere that we've gone, which is nice, but we just haven't executed every single part, whether that be strategy or pit stops or me making mistakes on track. It hasn't all come together.

“It came together today, but we need to be doing it more consistently because we do have really fast racecars and we have the pace to be up front every single weekend. It's just a matter of if we can get it done in the race and have perfect races to get it done every weekend. We're working on it. It's getting better.

“This will be a big confidence boost for everybody. Fourth place last week in Detroit and then come here and get a second – we're definitely on the ball. We’ve just got to keep doing it.”

His teammates Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay and James Hinchcliffe were far more downcast after finishing seventh, 13th and 15th respectively. Rossi, who ran fourth in the third stint, said: “We were having a good race to start, but ultimately we just never had the pace on the [Firestone primary] blacks. I felt good on the reds, but with the way the yellows fell that was the shortest stint of the day… We also ran out of overtake pretty early. It was just another irrelevant weekend for us."

Hunter-Reay, too, spoke of balance issues.

"We just couldn’t ever find that happy spot with the tires,” said the 2012 champion. “I was loose or had understeer and just never really found the rhythm here as we have in years past.

“To pour fuel on the fire, we were also dealing with a bunch of cars who took new tires right at the end while we were struggling on burnt up blacks.”

Hinchcliffe said he found his car suffered similar handling traits to that of Rossi, observing: “The yellows didn’t help us as much as the other guys. We managed to move up a few spots and the guys were good in the pits.

“The Genesys Honda was great on reds, but a little trickier on blacks which seemed to be the same for everyone throughout the field. Happy to make some progress, but wish the race would’ve played out a little bit differently and we would’ve been able to get a few more spots."

 

shares
comments
“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss

Previous article

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

5h
2
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

5h
3
IndyCar

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss

3h
4
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win

12h
5
General

Tony Stewart holds off Hailie Deegan for SRX win at Knoxville

7h
Latest news
Adapting driving style, fast stops earn Herta second place
IndyCar

Adapting driving style, fast stops earn Herta second place

12m
“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss
IndyCar

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss

3h
Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day
IndyCar

Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day

4h
Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue
IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue

6h
Road America IndyCar: Herta tops final practice
IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Herta tops final practice

Jun 19, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: O'Ward - Title fight will 00:36
IndyCar
Jun 19, 2021

IndyCar: O'Ward - Title fight will "get even tighter than it is now"

IndyCar: Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools 00:37
IndyCar
Jun 19, 2021

IndyCar: Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools

IndyCar: Grosjean leads practice 00:38
IndyCar
Jun 19, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean leads practice

IndyCar: Kevin Magnussen to make debut at Road America 00:27
IndyCar
Jun 17, 2021

IndyCar: Kevin Magnussen to make debut at Road America

IndyCar: Askew to sub for injured VeeKay at Road America 00:33
IndyCar
Jun 16, 2021

IndyCar: Askew to sub for injured VeeKay at Road America

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss Road America
IndyCar

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss

Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day Road America
IndyCar

Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Colton Herta More from
Colton Herta
O’Ward, VeeKay, Herta talk sketchy cars, difficult passes Indy 500
IndyCar

O’Ward, VeeKay, Herta talk sketchy cars, difficult passes

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years
IndyCar

Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools Road America
Video Inside
IndyCar

Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team Watkins Glen
IMSA

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime
IndyCar

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss
IndyCar IndyCar

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win

Tony Stewart holds off Hailie Deegan for SRX win at Knoxville
General General

Tony Stewart holds off Hailie Deegan for SRX win at Knoxville

Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue
IndyCar IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win

Sainz: Ferrari's tyre degradation twice as bad as F1 rivals'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's tyre degradation twice as bad as F1 rivals'

Latest news

Adapting driving style, fast stops earn Herta second place
IndyCar IndyCar

Adapting driving style, fast stops earn Herta second place

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss
IndyCar IndyCar

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss

Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day

Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue
IndyCar IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.