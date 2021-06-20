Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day
IndyCar / Road America News

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss

By:

Josef Newgarden has declared himself ready to fight his way back into title contention, after a dominant Road America run was ended by gearbox failure.

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss

From pole, Newgarden led 32 of the 55 laps and all but one of those laps when he wasn’t leading were down to him trailing wildly off-strategy cars on occasion.

But at the last of four restarts, he lost momentum heading up the front straight with a gearbox mis-shift, allowing long-time pursuer Alex Palou to get around him, and snatch the lead. Newgarden trailed around for two laps to claim 13 points for finishing 21st and leading most laps, instead of 53 points for the win.

The Penske-Chevrolet driver who last week lost the lead in Detroit Race 2 with less than four laps to go when his old alternate Firestones proved no match for Pato O’Ward’s hard-compound primaries, explained that on the long climb up the hill following the restart, “I couldn’t get it to shift into sixth gear. Then I got it stuck in fifth in Turn 1 and finally got it to go down, but just could not get it to upshift after that.

“I got it down to first essentially. So just trying to stay out of the way after that, because I couldn’t get it to upshift. I’m not sure what happened. Obviously it’s disappointing for all of us.”

Palou did threaten Newgarden on a couple of restarts, particularly when the pair were stuck behind off strategy cars, but the two-time champion was able to cling on to the lead without pulling any dubious maneuvers, and edged away until the next yellow.

“I know we had a great car,” said Newgarden. “We had a good car all day and were doing everything we had to do. We were surviving the yellows. Surviving the fuel game. We had a rocketship. 

“Team Chevy did a good job for us. We had such amazing fuel mileage and good power. Super pleased about that. Proud of our teams, proud of our partners.

“I guess it just wasn’t meant to be again. I think we have fast cars, it’s just not working out right now. 

“But now we will claw. We will claw our way back. This is not what I was planning for this day. I would have liked for us to be a little closer. But, what are we 88 [points behind]? Just a bigger challenge when we go to next race. We’ll get after it.”

The three-time Road America polesitter had been so impressive in practice and qualifying, that teammate Will Power, who finished third, admitted that not only had he and race engineer Dave Faustino migrated to the Newgarden/Gavin Ward [race engineer] setup he had also adopted a similar driving style for the track.

“I actually adopted his driving style and setup, yeah,” said Power in response to Motorsport.com’s question. “I started perfecting it during the race but only got halfway there in qualifying… Yep, I changed the way I drive.”

Power, who lost the win in Race 1 at Detroit when his car failed to restart after a red-flag, described Team Penske’s hitherto winless season as “unbelievable.”

“Man, I just don't know what it is about our team right now," said the 2014 champion. "We almost have a win in the bag and something just ridiculous happens. I don't know what it was, but things that you couldn't prep for, something that you couldn't avoid.

“It's like my thing [at Detroit] was just a switch, just a weird glitch in the system, and I don't know what [Newgarden’s] was this time.

“But yeah, unbelievable. And maybe it wouldn't have happened if there wasn't a restart, but you don't know…

“They were all things that are not things that have been repeated – know what I mean? Like they're not constantly the same things. I've seen this through the years. It's just… you hate to be the ‘pioneer’ of things that go wrong and then they fix it. That was me in Detroit – had a glitch in the system. It hadn't happened to anyone else, but you being the one to find it really sucks!…

“A problem we fixed immediately and it won't happen again. But I just can't believe the luck that we're having as a team right now. It blows my mind.”

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda, Race winner Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda, Race winner Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Owens

 

shares
comments
Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day

Previous article

Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

2h
2
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

2h
3
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win

9h
4
IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue

3h
5
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error

7h
Latest news
“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss
IndyCar

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss

32m
Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day
IndyCar

Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day

1h
Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue
IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue

3h
Road America IndyCar: Herta tops final practice
IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Herta tops final practice

23h
Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with ace strategy
IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with ace strategy

Jun 19, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: O'Ward - Title fight will 00:36
IndyCar
Jun 19, 2021

IndyCar: O'Ward - Title fight will "get even tighter than it is now"

IndyCar: Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools 00:37
IndyCar
Jun 19, 2021

IndyCar: Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools

IndyCar: Grosjean leads practice 00:38
IndyCar
Jun 19, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean leads practice

IndyCar: Kevin Magnussen to make debut at Road America 00:27
IndyCar
Jun 17, 2021

IndyCar: Kevin Magnussen to make debut at Road America

IndyCar: Askew to sub for injured VeeKay at Road America 00:33
IndyCar
Jun 16, 2021

IndyCar: Askew to sub for injured VeeKay at Road America

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day Road America
IndyCar

Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day

Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue Road America
IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Josef Newgarden More from
Josef Newgarden
Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools Road America
Video Inside
IndyCar

Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools

Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023
Video Inside
IMSA

Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime
IndyCar

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” to dominate and lose Detroit
IndyCar

Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” to dominate and lose

Power blows up at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar Detroit
IndyCar

Power blows up at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win

Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue
IndyCar IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP

Tony Stewart holds off Hailie Deegan for SRX win at Knoxville
General General

Tony Stewart holds off Hailie Deegan for SRX win at Knoxville

Sainz: Ferrari's tyre degradation twice as bad as F1 rivals'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's tyre degradation twice as bad as F1 rivals'

Latest news

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss
IndyCar IndyCar

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss

Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou: A win always feels awesome, even if it’s your lucky day

Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue
IndyCar IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue

Road America IndyCar: Herta tops final practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Herta tops final practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.