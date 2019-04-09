Sign in
Acura livery to feature on Meyer Shank IndyCar at Long Beach

Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing with SPM-Honda will run Acura livery in this weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – the first time the brand has featured on an Indy car since 1994.

The one-off design for the AutoNation/SiriusXM #60 entry is to celebrate the start of Acura’s title sponsorship of the 45-year-old event which was formerly backed by Toyota.

“Given our long-running, successful relationship with Meyer Shank Racing in sports car competition, it seemed only natural to mark our first year as title sponsor of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach by extending our brand to the MSR Indy car,” said Jon Ikeda, Acura VP and brand officer.

In place of the usual Honda brand on the engine cover and “Circle H” nose logo, the MSR chassis will carry Acura branding on the engine cover and rear wing endplates, with the “Caliper A” logo on the nose and upper front-wing elements. As usual, Harvey’s car will feature the “Drive Pink” campaign to support breast cancer treatment research.

The only previous time Acura featured on an Indy car entry was in 1994, when the division served as primary sponsor of the Comptech Racing Lola driven by three-time IMSA champion Parker Johnstone. The Comptech Lola featured Acura logos and branding, and Johnstone took part in six CART Indy car events that season.

MSR team co-owner Michael Shank, who also runs two Acura NSXs in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT Daytona class, stated: "We’ve had a great history for four years now with Acura and we couldn’t be more proud to represent them on the NSX side in IMSA and now we can do a little something for them at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in IndyCar. This is really just a proud moment.”

One of those NSXs, the #57 Caterpillar-sponsored car raced by the all-female driver lineup of Katherine Legge, Bia Figueiredo and Christina Nielsen, will be on display in the atrium of the Long Beach Convention Center throughout this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Acura Team Penske ARX-05 Prototypes will be competing in IMSA’s third round on Saturday afternoon.

 

Dixon praises Race Control for delayed Barber caution

Dixon praises Race Control for delayed Barber caution
