IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
11 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Practice 1 in
74 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

33-car entry list for 104th running of Indianapolis 500

shares
comments
33-car entry list for 104th running of Indianapolis 500
By:
Aug 10, 2020, 10:57 PM

IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have released the entry list for next week’s Indianapolis 500, confirming the last two entries in this three-month delayed edition of the iconic race.

With 2011 Indy runner-up J.R. Hildebrand at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing again, alongside Sage Karam, and one of last year’s underdog stars DragonSpeed USA running Ben Hanley once more, the door appears closed on any chances that Oriol Servia or Stefan Wilson might have had.

Late last week, Top Gun Racing – which was in the process of buying DragonSpeed’s equipment to run R.C. Enerson – decided not to pursue this endeavor. Along with a picture of Enerson sitting in the stripped down chassis, team co-owner Gary Trout wrote on social media: “Tuesday last week, RC in the car preparing to get fitted for the seat. At that exact moment we get the news, no fans for the 500

“Suddenly we lost our primary sponsor, they require at track fan interaction. We step back, start working on a plan to still run the 500. We figured prize money is good, start working how to replace our primary sponsors money. Then Friday at 4 o’clock, we hear Penske cut the prize money in half. At that moment we lost the 500. Disappointed for sure, to be that close, great group, working really hard, we will regroup and start planning for the Indy Grand Prix in October.”

With just 33 entries and 33 grid slots, there will of course be no Bump Day which is good news for rookies and refreshers who, more than most, will suffer from an unusually compressed timetable by Indy 500 standards [click here for full schedule] and may be hampered still further by the forecast poor weather for the remainder of this week.

The line up includes 15 U.S.-born drivers and 18 internationals, while the engine split could not be closer – 17 Chevrolets and 16 Hondas.

Of the drivers, eight are former winners. Along with Helio Castroneves, the three-time Indy victor for whom this will be the last IndyCar race for Team Penske, there are one-time winners Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud.

Entry list for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

No. Driver Entry name Team Engine
1 Josef Newgarden Shell V-Power Nitro Team Penske Team Penske Chevrolet
3 Helio Castroneves Pennzoil Team Penske Team Penske Chevrolet
4 Charlie Kimball Tresiba/A.J. Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
7 Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
9 Scott Dixon PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10 Felix Rosenqvist NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
12 Will Power Verizon 5G Edge Team Penske Team Penske Chevrolet
14 Tony Kanaan ABC Supply A.J. Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
18 Santino Ferrucci SealMaster Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda
20 Ed Carpenter United States Space Force Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
21 Rinus VeeKay SONAX Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
22 Simon Pagenaud Menards Team Penske Team Penske Chevrolet
24 Sage Karam DRR WIX Filters Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
26 Zach Veach Gainbridge Andretti Autosport Honda
27 Alexander Rossi NAPA Auto Parts/AutoNation Andretti Autosport Honda
28 Ryan Hunter-Reay DHL Andretti Autosport Honda
29 James Hinchcliffe Genesys Andretti Autosport Honda
30 Takuma Sato Panasonic/PeopleReady Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
41 Dalton Kellett K-Line USA/A.J. Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
45 Spencer Pigot RLL w/ Citrone/Buhl Autosport Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
47 Conor Daly United States Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
51 James Davison Jacob Construction/Tilson HR Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing, Byrd & Belardi Honda
55 Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing w/ Team Goh Dale Coyne Racing w/ Team Goh Honda
59 Max Chilton Gallagher Carlin Carlin Chevrolet
60 Jack Harvey AutoNation/SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing Honda
66 Fernando Alonso Ruoff Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
67 J.R. Hildebrand DRR Salesforce Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
81 Ben Hanley DragonSpeed USA DragonSpeed USA Chevrolet
88 Colton Herta Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
98 Marco Andretti U.S. Concrete / Curb Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda
Indy 500 schedule – practice, qualifying, race day

Previous article

Indy 500 schedule – practice, qualifying, race day
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

33-car entry list for 104th running of Indianapolis 500
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
26m

33-car entry list for 104th running of Indianapolis 500

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems

Ferrari open to Vettel changing F1 chassis
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari open to Vettel changing F1 chassis

Wolff doesn't want Racing Point case to go to Court of Appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff doesn't want Racing Point case to go to Court of Appeal

Marquez ruled out of first Austria MotoGP race as well
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez ruled out of first Austria MotoGP race as well

Hulkenberg was Mercedes' next choice after Hamilton for 2013
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg was Mercedes' next choice after Hamilton for 2013

Latest news

33-car entry list for 104th running of Indianapolis 500
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
26m

33-car entry list for 104th running of Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 schedule – practice, qualifying, race day
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

Indy 500 schedule – practice, qualifying, race day

Indy qualifying will be more difficult, may be fastest since 1996
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Indy qualifying will be more difficult, may be fastest since 1996

Carpenter to race in U.S. Space Force colors at Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Carpenter to race in U.S. Space Force colors at Indy 500

Trending

1
IndyCar

33-car entry list for 104th running of Indianapolis 500

26m
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault

3
Formula 1

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim

4
Formula 1

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems

5
Formula 1

Ferrari open to Vettel changing F1 chassis

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

33-car entry list for 104th running of Indianapolis 500
IndyCar

33-car entry list for 104th running of Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 schedule – practice, qualifying, race day
IndyCar

Indy 500 schedule – practice, qualifying, race day

Indy qualifying will be more difficult, may be fastest since 1996
IndyCar

Indy qualifying will be more difficult, may be fastest since 1996

Carpenter to race in U.S. Space Force colors at Indy 500
IndyCar

Carpenter to race in U.S. Space Force colors at Indy 500

Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships
IndyCar

Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.