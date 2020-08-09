IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Preview

Indy 500 schedule – practice, qualifying, race day

shares
comments
Indy 500 schedule – practice, qualifying, race day
By:
Aug 9, 2020, 11:38 PM

Practice for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 begins next Wednesday. Here's what's happening when, and how to watch it.

Wednesday Aug. 12

11.00am – 1.00pm   Practice – Oval veterans (NBC Sports Gold)
1.00pm – 3.00pm     Practice – Rookies and refreshers (NBC Sports Gold)
3.00pm – 5.00pm     Practice – all cars (NBC Sports Gold)

Thursday, Aug. 13

11.00am – 5.30pm   Practice – all cars (NBC Sports Gold)

Friday, Aug. 14

11.00am – 5.30pm   Practice – all cars at 150kPa boost (NBC Sports Gold)
5.45pm Draw for Qualification order

Saturday, Aug. 15

8.30am – 9.00am      Practice Group 1 (NBC Sports Gold)
9.00am – 9.30am      Practice Group 2 (NBC Sports Gold)
11.00am – 4.50pm   Qualifying (NBC Sports Gold, NBC simulcast 3.00 - 5.00pm)

Sunday, Aug. 16

11.00am – 11.30am Practice – Fast Nine (NBC Sports Gold)
1.15pm – 2.15pm     Qualifying – Fast Nine (NBC Sports Gold, NBC simulcast 1.00 - 3.00pm)
followed by P1 pole award presentation and front row virtual press conference
3.30pm – 6.00pm     Practice – all cars, back down to race 130kPa boost (NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN simulcast)

Friday, Aug. 21

11.00am – 1.00pm   Practice (final) – all cars (NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN simulcast 11.00am - 1.30pm)

Sunday, Aug. 23

(NBC 1.00pm - 6.00pm)
12.40pm – 1.10pm   Push out to pitlane
1.10pm – 1.20pm     Engine warm-up
1.20pm – 1.45pm     Cars to grid
2.14pm                       “Drivers to your cars”
2.23pm                       “Drivers start your engines”
2.30pm                       Green flag for 104th running of the Indianapolis 500

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Indy qualifying will be more difficult, may be fastest since 1996

Previous article

Indy qualifying will be more difficult, may be fastest since 1996
