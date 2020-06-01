Top events
R
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
Indy Pro 2000 / Breaking news

Revised Road To Indy schedule revealed

By:
Jun 1, 2020, 5:51 PM

Both the Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 championships are set to feature 18 rounds each in 2020, according to the heavily revised schedule issued by Andersen Promotions today.

Following the disappointing news that the Indy Lights series will not run this year, the Road To Indy promoter Dan Andersen has swiftly been able to follow up with a schedule for the first two series on the Road To Indy scheme.

Both Cooper Tires-sponsored series will feature standalone events to compensate for the cancellation of Honda Indy Toronto and the fact that the IndyCar event on July 4 around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course will be shared with NASCAR, so open-wheel support races are squeezed out of the packed schedule. These standalones will take place at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 29-30 and at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on September 3-4, and both will be triple-headers for both series.

Said Andersen: “It took some maneuvering, but I am happy to be able to provide our teams and drivers with a full schedule of 18 races in these challenging times and I want to thank everyone for their patience,” said Andersen. “Our Spring Training 2.0 at Mid-Ohio at the end of this month will be a chance to shake off some cobwebs and prepare for our season-opener at Road America.

“Like many racing series, it really will be non-stop once we hit July and all of us are excited to return to the track and showcase the talented drivers we have in these two series.

“Following confirmation of the two standalone events, we are working with our promoter partners on the details which will be announced soon.”

All but the aforementioned standalone events are in support of IndyCar, including “The Race Before the 500” held at Lucas Oil Raceway alongside USAC on Miller Lite Carb Day. A schedule of test dates will be released shortly.

Revised 2020 Indy Pro 2000/USF2000 Schedule

July 9-10

Road America

Double Header Rounds

July 29-30

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Triple Header Rounds

August 7-9

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Double Header Rounds*

August 21

Lucas Oil Raceway

Single Race Event

August 28-29

World Wide Technology Raceway

Single Race Event Indy Pro 2000

September 3-4

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)

Triple Header Rounds

September 11-13

Portland International Raceway

Double Header Rounds

September 18-20

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Double Header Rounds

October 23-25

Streets of St. Petersburg

Double Header Rounds

*Triple Header Round for USF2000


 

