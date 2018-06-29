Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IMSA Watkins Glen Practice report

Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron dominates first practice for Acura

0 shares
Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron dominates first practice for Acura
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
29/06/2018 03:47

The Acura Team Penske ARX-05 of Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya was 0.9sec clear of its nearest opposition in opening practice for this weekend’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

Cameron set a 1min33.562sec around the 3.4-mile course to go 0.914sec clear of Jordan Taylor in the Cadillac DPi-V.R of Wayne Taylor Racing, in the opening practice for the sixth round of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

CORE autosport’s #54 Oreca caused the first red flag halfway through the session when Colin Braun had a minor off, but co-driver Romain Dumas – hot off his astounding Pikes Peak glory in the VW I.D. R – managed to clock third-fastest time, a mere hundredth of a second the WTR Caddy.

A very late improvement from Ryan Dalziel in the ESM Nissan saw him edge Tristan Vautier’s best in the Spirit of Daytona Cadillac, while Ricky Taylor was sixth in the second Acura, ahead of the quickest Action Express Cadillac.

A second red flag with 20mins to go was caused by the Mazda RT24-P of Oliver Jarvis stopping on track with an electrical issue, while its sister car piloted by Harry Tincknell was 11th fastest.

Fords dominated the GT Le Mans class in terms of Richard Westbrook and Dirk Muller holding the top two times in the #67 and #66 Fords, but Patrick Pilet’s Porsche 911 and Antonio Garcia’s Corvette C7.R were only a tenth slower than Muller.

Jack Hawksworth put Lexus on top in GT Daytona, followed by the Ferrari 488s of Jeff Segal (Scuderia Corsa) and Daniel Serra (Squadra Corse Garage Italia).

IMSA Watkins Glen Six Hours, FP1 

ClaNumDriverClassChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalkm/h
1 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
france  Simon Pagenaud 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 20 1'33.562     129.668
2 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 25 1'34.476 0.914 0.914 128.414
3 54 france  Romain Dumas 
united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 27 1'34.490 0.928 0.014 128.395
4 2 united_states  Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 
france  Olivier Pla 		 P Nissan DPi 24 1'34.637 1.075 0.147 128.195
5 90 united_states  Matt McMurry 
france  Tristan Vautier 
italy  Eddie Cheever III 		 P Cadillac DPi 30 1'34.649 1.087 0.012 128.179
6 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Graham Rahal 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 24 1'34.971 1.409 0.322 127.744
7 5 brazil  Christian Fittipaldi 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 
colombia  Gabby Chaves 		 P Cadillac DPi 31 1'35.006 1.444 0.035 127.697
8 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
united_states  Chris Miller 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 25 1'35.161 1.599 0.155 127.489
9 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 
france  Nicolas Lapierre 		 P Nissan DPi 23 1'35.278 1.716 0.117 127.333
10 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 
united_states  Will Owen 		 P Ligier LMP2 26 1'35.325 1.763 0.047 127.270
11 55 united_kingdom  Harry Tincknell 
united_states  Spencer Pigot 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 23 1'35.364 1.802 0.039 127.218
12 31 united_kingdom  Mike Conway 
united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 30 1'35.369 1.807 0.005 127.211
13 32 brazil  Bruno Senna 
united_kingdom  Paul di Resta 
united_kingdom  Philip Hanson 		 P Ligier LMP2 27 1'35.452 1.890 0.083 127.101
14 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
france  Nelson Panciatici 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 30 1'35.534 1.972 0.082 126.991
15 38 united_states  Joel Miller 
united_states  James French 
united_states  Kyle Masson 		 P ORECA LMP2 25 1'36.177 2.615 0.643 126.142
16 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
germany  René Rast 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 10 1'36.362 2.800 0.185 125.900
17 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
new_zealand  Scott Dixon 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 21 1'43.214 9.652 6.852 117.542
18 66 france  Sébastien Bourdais 
united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 22 1'43.420 9.858 0.206 117.308
19 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 
france  Frédéric Makowiecki 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 24 1'43.512 9.950 0.092 117.204
20 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 
germany  Mike Rockenfeller 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 24 1'43.559 9.997 0.047 117.151
21 4 switzerland  Marcel Fassler 
united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 25 1'43.698 10.136 0.139 116.994
22 912 italy  Gianmaria Bruni 
new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 20 1'44.014 10.452 0.316 116.638
23 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 
netherlands  Nick Catsburg 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 13 1'44.742 11.180 0.728 115.827
24 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 
united_states  Sean Rayhall 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 22 1'45.443 11.881 0.701 115.057
25 63 united_states  Jeff Segal 
united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
united_states  Gunnar Jeannette 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 24 1'45.613 12.051 0.170 114.872
26 51 austria  Mathias Lauda 
brazil  Daniel Serra 
united_states  Francesco Piovanetti 
brazil  Ozz Negri 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 25 1'45.768 12.206 0.155 114.704
27 25 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 14 1'45.779 12.217 0.011 114.692
28 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 
switzerland  Philipp Frommenwiler 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 22 1'45.785 12.223 0.006 114.685
29 96 united_states  Don Yount 
finland  Markus Palttala 
united_states  Dillon Machavern 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 26 1'45.899 12.337 0.114 114.562
30 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 
germany  Mario Farnbacher 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 23 1'45.927 12.365 0.028 114.532
31 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  Andrew Davis 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 25 1'45.937 12.375 0.010 114.521
32 71 canada  Daniel Morad 
italy  Loris Spinelli 
colombia  JC Perez 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 23 1'45.958 12.396 0.021 114.498
33 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 
germany  Luca Stolz 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 23 1'46.024 12.462 0.066 114.427
34 29 belgium  Alessio Picariello 
germany  Christopher Mies 
south_africa  Sheldon Van Der Linde 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 23 1'46.526 12.964 0.502 113.888
35 64 united_states  Townsend Bell 
united_states  Frankie Montecalvo 
united_states  Bill Sweedler 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 26 1'46.544 12.982 0.018 113.868
36 48 united_states  Corey Lewis 
united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 23 1'46.614 13.052 0.070 113.794
37 73 germany  Jörg Bergmeister 
united_states  Tim Pappas 
united_states  Patrick Lindsey 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 23 1'46.734 13.172 0.120 113.666
38 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 
united_states  Trent Hindman 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 20 1'46.835 13.273 0.101 113.558
39 75 australia  Kenny Habul 
germany  Thomas Jäger 
canada  Mikael Grenier 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 24 1'47.223 13.661 0.388 113.147
40 69 united_states  Ryan Eversley 
united_states  Tom Dyer 
united_states  Chad Gilsinger 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 19 1'47.652 14.090 0.429 112.696
41 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 
germany  Robert Renauer 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 21 1'48.000 14.438 0.348 112.333
42 36 united_states  Marc Miller 
canada  Kuno Wittmer 
united_states  Till Bechtolsheimer 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 23 1'48.435 14.873 0.435 111.883

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IMSA
Event Watkins Glen
Track Watkins Glen International
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the IMSA main page