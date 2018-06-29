Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron dominates first practice for Acura

The Acura Team Penske ARX-05 of Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya was 0.9sec clear of its nearest opposition in opening practice for this weekend’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.
Cameron set a 1min33.562sec around the 3.4-mile course to go 0.914sec clear of Jordan Taylor in the Cadillac DPi-V.R of Wayne Taylor Racing, in the opening practice for the sixth round of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
CORE autosport’s #54 Oreca caused the first red flag halfway through the session when Colin Braun had a minor off, but co-driver Romain Dumas – hot off his astounding Pikes Peak glory in the VW I.D. R – managed to clock third-fastest time, a mere hundredth of a second the WTR Caddy.
A very late improvement from Ryan Dalziel in the ESM Nissan saw him edge Tristan Vautier’s best in the Spirit of Daytona Cadillac, while Ricky Taylor was sixth in the second Acura, ahead of the quickest Action Express Cadillac.
A second red flag with 20mins to go was caused by the Mazda RT24-P of Oliver Jarvis stopping on track with an electrical issue, while its sister car piloted by Harry Tincknell was 11th fastest.
Fords dominated the GT Le Mans class in terms of Richard Westbrook and Dirk Muller holding the top two times in the #67 and #66 Fords, but Patrick Pilet’s Porsche 911 and Antonio Garcia’s Corvette C7.R were only a tenth slower than Muller.
Jack Hawksworth put Lexus on top in GT Daytona, followed by the Ferrari 488s of Jeff Segal (Scuderia Corsa) and Daniel Serra (Squadra Corse Garage Italia).
IMSA Watkins Glen Six Hours, FP1
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|20
|1'33.562
|129.668
|2
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|25
|1'34.476
|0.914
|0.914
|128.414
|3
|54
| Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|27
|1'34.490
|0.928
|0.014
|128.395
|4
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
Olivier Pla
|P
|Nissan DPi
|24
|1'34.637
|1.075
|0.147
|128.195
|5
|90
| Matt McMurry
Tristan Vautier
Eddie Cheever III
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|30
|1'34.649
|1.087
|0.012
|128.179
|6
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|24
|1'34.971
|1.409
|0.322
|127.744
|7
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Joao Barbosa
Gabby Chaves
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|31
|1'35.006
|1.444
|0.035
|127.697
|8
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|25
|1'35.161
|1.599
|0.155
|127.489
|9
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
Nicolas Lapierre
|P
|Nissan DPi
|23
|1'35.278
|1.716
|0.117
|127.333
|10
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
Will Owen
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|26
|1'35.325
|1.763
|0.047
|127.270
|11
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|23
|1'35.364
|1.802
|0.039
|127.218
|12
|31
| Mike Conway
Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|30
|1'35.369
|1.807
|0.005
|127.211
|13
|32
| Bruno Senna
Paul di Resta
Philip Hanson
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|27
|1'35.452
|1.890
|0.083
|127.101
|14
|85
| Simon Trummer
Nelson Panciatici
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|30
|1'35.534
|1.972
|0.082
|126.991
|15
|38
| Joel Miller
James French
Kyle Masson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|25
|1'36.177
|2.615
|0.643
|126.142
|16
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
René Rast
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|10
|1'36.362
|2.800
|0.185
|125.900
|17
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|21
|1'43.214
|9.652
|6.852
|117.542
|18
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|22
|1'43.420
|9.858
|0.206
|117.308
|19
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|24
|1'43.512
|9.950
|0.092
|117.204
|20
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|24
|1'43.559
|9.997
|0.047
|117.151
|21
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|25
|1'43.698
|10.136
|0.139
|116.994
|22
|912
| Gianmaria Bruni
Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|20
|1'44.014
|10.452
|0.316
|116.638
|23
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Nick Catsburg
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|13
|1'44.742
|11.180
|0.728
|115.827
|24
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
Sean Rayhall
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|22
|1'45.443
|11.881
|0.701
|115.057
|25
|63
| Jeff Segal
Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|24
|1'45.613
|12.051
|0.170
|114.872
|26
|51
| Mathias Lauda
Daniel Serra
Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|25
|1'45.768
|12.206
|0.155
|114.704
|27
|25
| Bill Auberlen
Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|14
|1'45.779
|12.217
|0.011
|114.692
|28
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
Philipp Frommenwiler
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|22
|1'45.785
|12.223
|0.006
|114.685
|29
|96
| Don Yount
Markus Palttala
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|26
|1'45.899
|12.337
|0.114
|114.562
|30
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|23
|1'45.927
|12.365
|0.028
|114.532
|31
|44
| Andy Lally
Andrew Davis
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|25
|1'45.937
|12.375
|0.010
|114.521
|32
|71
| Daniel Morad
Loris Spinelli
JC Perez
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|23
|1'45.958
|12.396
|0.021
|114.498
|33
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|23
|1'46.024
|12.462
|0.066
|114.427
|34
|29
| Alessio Picariello
Christopher Mies
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|23
|1'46.526
|12.964
|0.502
|113.888
|35
|64
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
Bill Sweedler
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|26
|1'46.544
|12.982
|0.018
|113.868
|36
|48
| Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|23
|1'46.614
|13.052
|0.070
|113.794
|37
|73
| Jörg Bergmeister
Tim Pappas
Patrick Lindsey
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|23
|1'46.734
|13.172
|0.120
|113.666
|38
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|20
|1'46.835
|13.273
|0.101
|113.558
|39
|75
| Kenny Habul
Thomas Jäger
Mikael Grenier
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|24
|1'47.223
|13.661
|0.388
|113.147
|40
|69
| Ryan Eversley
Tom Dyer
Chad Gilsinger
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|19
|1'47.652
|14.090
|0.429
|112.696
|41
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
Robert Renauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|21
|1'48.000
|14.438
|0.348
|112.333
|42
|36
| Marc Miller
Kuno Wittmer
Till Bechtolsheimer
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|23
|1'48.435
|14.873
|0.435
|111.883