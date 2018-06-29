Sign in
IMSA / Watkins Glen / Practice report

Watkins Glen IMSA: Dumas puts P2 car on top in FP2

David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jun 29, 2018, 8:25 PM

Romain Dumas turned the fastest lap in second practice for the Sahlens Six Hours of the Glen, edging the fastest DPi cars by more than a quarter of a second.

Colin Braun had already put the CORE autosport Oreca on top when Pikes Peak record-breaker Dumas replaced hm and turned a 1min33.481sec lap to pull 0.276sec clear of Renger van der Zande’s Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.

Juan Pablo Montoya was less than a tenth of a second slower in the quicker of the two Acura Team Penske ARX-05s, with Bruno Senna’s making it two P2 cars in the top four, driving the United Autosports Ligier.

Ricky Taylor steered the #7 Acura to fifth ahead of Tristan Vautier’s Spirit of Daytona Cadillac, and Olivier Pla and Pipo Derani in the two ESM Nissans.

The GT Le Mans class went in two by two formation, with the pair of Ford GTs ahead of the Porsches, the Corvettes and the BMW M8s.

In GT Daytona the Land Motorsport Audi R8 topped the times followed by the Lexus of Kyle Marcelli, Dominik Baumann and Philipp Frommenwiler. Next up were the Ferrari 488s of Squadra Corse Garage Italia and Scuderia Corsa, the two Acura NSXs and two Mercedes AMG GT – the Riley Motorsports entry piloted by Jeroen Bleekemolen ahead of the P1 Motorsports machine.

IMSA Watkins Glen Six Hours, FP2

ClaNumDriverClassChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalkm/h
1 54 france  Romain Dumas 
united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 28 1'33.481     129.780
2 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 27 1'33.757 0.276 0.276 129.398
3 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
france  Simon Pagenaud 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 27 1'33.827 0.346 0.070 129.302
4 32 brazil  Bruno Senna 
united_kingdom  Paul di Resta 
united_kingdom  Philip Hanson 		 P Ligier LMP2 29 1'34.083 0.602 0.256 128.950
5 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Graham Rahal 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 26 1'34.115 0.634 0.032 128.906
6 90 united_states  Matt McMurry 
france  Tristan Vautier 
italy  Eddie Cheever III 		 P Cadillac DPi 29 1'34.128 0.647 0.013 128.888
7 2 united_states  Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 
france  Olivier Pla 		 P Nissan DPi 26 1'34.164 0.683 0.036 128.839
8 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 
france  Nicolas Lapierre 		 P Nissan DPi 26 1'34.333 0.852 0.169 128.608
9 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
germany  René Rast 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 29 1'34.350 0.869 0.017 128.585
10 5 brazil  Christian Fittipaldi 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 
colombia  Gabby Chaves 		 P Cadillac DPi 33 1'34.513 1.032 0.163 128.363
11 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 
united_states  Will Owen 		 P Ligier LMP2 29 1'34.531 1.050 0.018 128.339
12 31 united_kingdom  Mike Conway 
united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 32 1'34.583 1.102 0.052 128.268
13 55 united_kingdom  Harry Tincknell 
united_states  Spencer Pigot 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 29 1'34.724 1.243 0.141 128.077
14 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
united_states  Chris Miller 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 29 1'35.012 1.531 0.288 127.689
15 38 united_states  Joel Miller 
united_states  James French 
united_states  Kyle Masson 		 P ORECA LMP2 29 1'35.022 1.541 0.010 127.676
16 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
france  Nelson Panciatici 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 31 1'35.073 1.592 0.051 127.607
17 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
new_zealand  Scott Dixon 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 26 1'42.886 9.405 7.813 117.917
18 66 france  Sébastien Bourdais 
united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 25 1'43.084 9.603 0.198 117.690
19 912 italy  Gianmaria Bruni 
new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 32 1'43.199 9.718 0.115 117.559
20 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 
france  Frédéric Makowiecki 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 32 1'43.576 10.095 0.377 117.131
21 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 
germany  Mike Rockenfeller 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 30 1'43.661 10.180 0.085 117.035
22 4 switzerland  Marcel Fassler 
united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 28 1'43.794 10.313 0.133 116.885
23 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 
united_kingdom  Tom Blomqvist 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 27 1'44.011 10.530 0.217 116.642
24 25 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 24 1'45.142 11.661 1.131 115.387
25 29 belgium  Alessio Picariello 
germany  Christopher Mies 
south_africa  Sheldon Van Der Linde 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 26 1'45.191 11.710 0.049 115.333
26 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 
switzerland  Philipp Frommenwiler 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 24 1'45.442 11.961 0.251 115.059
27 51 austria  Mathias Lauda 
brazil  Daniel Serra 
united_states  Francesco Piovanetti 
brazil  Ozz Negri 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 28 1'45.492 12.011 0.050 115.004
28 63 united_states  Jeff Segal 
united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
united_states  Gunnar Jeannette 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 27 1'45.544 12.063 0.052 114.947
29 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 
germany  Mario Farnbacher 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 25 1'45.748 12.267 0.204 114.726
30 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 
united_states  Trent Hindman 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 25 1'45.760 12.279 0.012 114.713
31 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 
germany  Luca Stolz 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 27 1'45.804 12.323 0.044 114.665
32 71 canada  Daniel Morad 
italy  Loris Spinelli 
colombia  JC Perez 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 31 1'45.980 12.499 0.176 114.474
33 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  Andrew Davis 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 27 1'46.081 12.600 0.101 114.365
34 96 united_states  Don Yount 
finland  Markus Palttala 
united_states  Dillon Machavern 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 31 1'46.116 12.635 0.035 114.328
35 73 germany  Jörg Bergmeister 
united_states  Tim Pappas 
united_states  Patrick Lindsey 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 26 1'46.188 12.707 0.072 114.250
36 64 united_states  Townsend Bell 
united_states  Frankie Montecalvo 
united_states  Bill Sweedler 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 29 1'46.472 12.991 0.284 113.945
37 69 united_states  Ryan Eversley 
united_states  Tom Dyer 
united_states  Chad Gilsinger 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 25 1'46.490 13.009 0.018 113.926
38 48 united_states  Corey Lewis 
united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 22 1'46.544 13.063 0.054 113.868
39 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 
united_states  Sean Rayhall 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 27 1'46.571 13.090 0.027 113.840
40 75 australia  Kenny Habul 
germany  Thomas Jäger 
canada  Mikael Grenier 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 14 1'46.632 13.151 0.061 113.774
41 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 
germany  Robert Renauer 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 28 1'47.212 13.731 0.580 113.159
42 36 united_states  Marc Miller 
canada  Kuno Wittmer 
united_states  Till Bechtolsheimer 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 26 1'48.181 14.700 0.969 112.145

 

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Watkins Glen
Location Watkins Glen International
Author David Malsher
Article type Practice report

