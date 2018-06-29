Watkins Glen IMSA: Dumas puts P2 car on top in FP2
Romain Dumas turned the fastest lap in second practice for the Sahlens Six Hours of the Glen, edging the fastest DPi cars by more than a quarter of a second.
Colin Braun had already put the CORE autosport Oreca on top when Pikes Peak record-breaker Dumas replaced hm and turned a 1min33.481sec lap to pull 0.276sec clear of Renger van der Zande’s Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.
Juan Pablo Montoya was less than a tenth of a second slower in the quicker of the two Acura Team Penske ARX-05s, with Bruno Senna’s making it two P2 cars in the top four, driving the United Autosports Ligier.
Ricky Taylor steered the #7 Acura to fifth ahead of Tristan Vautier’s Spirit of Daytona Cadillac, and Olivier Pla and Pipo Derani in the two ESM Nissans.
The GT Le Mans class went in two by two formation, with the pair of Ford GTs ahead of the Porsches, the Corvettes and the BMW M8s.
In GT Daytona the Land Motorsport Audi R8 topped the times followed by the Lexus of Kyle Marcelli, Dominik Baumann and Philipp Frommenwiler. Next up were the Ferrari 488s of Squadra Corse Garage Italia and Scuderia Corsa, the two Acura NSXs and two Mercedes AMG GT – the Riley Motorsports entry piloted by Jeroen Bleekemolen ahead of the P1 Motorsports machine.
IMSA Watkins Glen Six Hours, FP2
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|54
| Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|28
|1'33.481
|129.780
|2
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|27
|1'33.757
|0.276
|0.276
|129.398
|3
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|27
|1'33.827
|0.346
|0.070
|129.302
|4
|32
| Bruno Senna
Paul di Resta
Philip Hanson
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|29
|1'34.083
|0.602
|0.256
|128.950
|5
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|26
|1'34.115
|0.634
|0.032
|128.906
|6
|90
| Matt McMurry
Tristan Vautier
Eddie Cheever III
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|29
|1'34.128
|0.647
|0.013
|128.888
|7
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
Olivier Pla
|P
|Nissan DPi
|26
|1'34.164
|0.683
|0.036
|128.839
|8
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
Nicolas Lapierre
|P
|Nissan DPi
|26
|1'34.333
|0.852
|0.169
|128.608
|9
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
René Rast
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|29
|1'34.350
|0.869
|0.017
|128.585
|10
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Joao Barbosa
Gabby Chaves
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|33
|1'34.513
|1.032
|0.163
|128.363
|11
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
Will Owen
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|29
|1'34.531
|1.050
|0.018
|128.339
|12
|31
| Mike Conway
Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|32
|1'34.583
|1.102
|0.052
|128.268
|13
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|29
|1'34.724
|1.243
|0.141
|128.077
|14
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|29
|1'35.012
|1.531
|0.288
|127.689
|15
|38
| Joel Miller
James French
Kyle Masson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|29
|1'35.022
|1.541
|0.010
|127.676
|16
|85
| Simon Trummer
Nelson Panciatici
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|31
|1'35.073
|1.592
|0.051
|127.607
|17
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|26
|1'42.886
|9.405
|7.813
|117.917
|18
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|25
|1'43.084
|9.603
|0.198
|117.690
|19
|912
| Gianmaria Bruni
Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|32
|1'43.199
|9.718
|0.115
|117.559
|20
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|32
|1'43.576
|10.095
|0.377
|117.131
|21
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|30
|1'43.661
|10.180
|0.085
|117.035
|22
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|28
|1'43.794
|10.313
|0.133
|116.885
|23
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Tom Blomqvist
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|27
|1'44.011
|10.530
|0.217
|116.642
|24
|25
| Bill Auberlen
Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|24
|1'45.142
|11.661
|1.131
|115.387
|25
|29
| Alessio Picariello
Christopher Mies
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|26
|1'45.191
|11.710
|0.049
|115.333
|26
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
Philipp Frommenwiler
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|24
|1'45.442
|11.961
|0.251
|115.059
|27
|51
| Mathias Lauda
Daniel Serra
Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|28
|1'45.492
|12.011
|0.050
|115.004
|28
|63
| Jeff Segal
Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|27
|1'45.544
|12.063
|0.052
|114.947
|29
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|25
|1'45.748
|12.267
|0.204
|114.726
|30
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|25
|1'45.760
|12.279
|0.012
|114.713
|31
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|27
|1'45.804
|12.323
|0.044
|114.665
|32
|71
| Daniel Morad
Loris Spinelli
JC Perez
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|31
|1'45.980
|12.499
|0.176
|114.474
|33
|44
| Andy Lally
Andrew Davis
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|27
|1'46.081
|12.600
|0.101
|114.365
|34
|96
| Don Yount
Markus Palttala
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|31
|1'46.116
|12.635
|0.035
|114.328
|35
|73
| Jörg Bergmeister
Tim Pappas
Patrick Lindsey
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|26
|1'46.188
|12.707
|0.072
|114.250
|36
|64
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
Bill Sweedler
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|29
|1'46.472
|12.991
|0.284
|113.945
|37
|69
| Ryan Eversley
Tom Dyer
Chad Gilsinger
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|25
|1'46.490
|13.009
|0.018
|113.926
|38
|48
| Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|22
|1'46.544
|13.063
|0.054
|113.868
|39
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
Sean Rayhall
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|27
|1'46.571
|13.090
|0.027
|113.840
|40
|75
| Kenny Habul
Thomas Jäger
Mikael Grenier
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|14
|1'46.632
|13.151
|0.061
|113.774
|41
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
Robert Renauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|28
|1'47.212
|13.731
|0.580
|113.159
|42
|36
| Marc Miller
Kuno Wittmer
Till Bechtolsheimer
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|26
|1'48.181
|14.700
|0.969
|112.145
Previous article
Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron leads FP3, Rast shunts in Mazda
Next article
Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron dominates first practice for Acura
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Watkins Glen
|Location
|Watkins Glen International
|Author
|David Malsher
|Article type
|Practice report