Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / All-new GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024 Next / WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode

Ricky Taylor has zero worries over the pace of the new Acura ARX-06, but believes the new GTP cars will encounter several sensor issues over the course of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Co-author:
Charles Bradley
Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode
Listen to this article

Taylor qualified the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura in third and the car has appeared to be consistently quick in all track conditions, but he expects teething troubles for all the GTP cars which are new and running spec hybrid systems.

“If you talk about the pace of the car, I'm confident,” he told Motorsport.com, “but outside of that I don't think anybody can really have a lot of confidence in reliability. It's so unproven.

“We'll just react to whatever happens and try and fix problems as they come, which is normal in an endurance race – you are always fixing problems. This year they might be just a little bit more severe and complicated. I think every GTP car is going to have some obstacles, some big obstacles…

“It's amazing how many times you finish the race and look at the car afterwards, you're like, ‘That was almost broken, that wouldn't have lasted 10 more laps.’ Statistically, somebody makes it, but I'd say the odds are much less this year…”

The multiple sensors on the new hybrid cars have required multiple resets through last week’s Roar Before the 24 and this week’s practice for the Rolex 24 Hours, but Taylor says that is preferable to going into ‘limp mode.’

“We’ve got a button that clears error and that button I'm pretty sure we are going to need a new one because it is worn out!” he smiled. “So in practice, we have a lot of scenarios where the car will go into limp mode.

"That's not going to happen in the race. The car is not going to have a limp mode… because it is going to be in limp mode half the race if we have a limp mode. We are going to clear sensors, we are going to be doing all of that throughout the race, I'm sure.”

Regarding whether the car must stop to go through a system reset, Taylor said: “It depends on what the error is. It could be anything, unrelated to hybrid even.

"When it says something is wrong, I need to limp home. But if the car does become live or something, stopping the car is probably the better call. We’ve never had that situation.”

He added that should the MGU fail, the car “can still run [but] it's very complicated because you can't start the car because the MGU is the starter. But I'm pretty sure there are workarounds that you can run."

And in terms of the car’s battery, Taylor said, “We just don't want to discharge it completely. It's easier to keep it conservative. We don't deploy that much, we don't regen that much. It's not complicated keeping it in a pretty easy window.”

His fulltime teammate Filipe Albuquerque added: “I had a sensor failure and that shuts the car down. So then we can shut those sensors down, but it still takes time to do it. But when it comes to the race they will just put what they know works and off it goes.

"Still there is a big part of it that needs to be fingers crossed that it goes for 24 hours.”

shares
comments
All-new GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024
Previous article

All-new GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024
Next article

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Rolex 24, Hour 3: Ganassi Cadillac leads Acura, Porsche at Daytona Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 3: Ganassi Cadillac leads Acura, Porsche at Daytona

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ricky Taylor More from
Ricky Taylor
Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid

Last chance to bid for genuine WTR Acura IMSA DPi race car
IMSA

Last chance to bid for genuine WTR Acura IMSA DPi race car

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA enduros
IMSA

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA enduros

Wayne Taylor Racing More from
Wayne Taylor Racing
Briscoe confident Racers Edge Acura can fight for Rolex 24 win Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Briscoe confident Racers Edge Acura can fight for Rolex 24 win

Complexity of LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up
IMSA

Complexity of LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up

Wayne Taylor Racing partners with Andretti Autosport in IMSA
IMSA

Wayne Taylor Racing partners with Andretti Autosport in IMSA

Latest news

Rolex 24, Hour 3: Ganassi Cadillac leads Acura, Porsche at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 3: Ganassi Cadillac leads Acura, Porsche at Daytona

The #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh leads the Acuras of Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing after three hours of action in the 61st running of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early

Tom Blomqvist led the opening hour of the Rolex 24 at Daytona aboard the Meyer Shank Racing Acura, as BMW became the first of the GTP manufacturers to hit trouble.

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win

Pascal Wehrlein completed a Diriyah E-Prix clean sweep, sharing a 1-2 with Jake Dennis once again to take the Formula E championship lead.

Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"

2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button will get his first taste of NASCAR with the Garage 56 entry at Le Mans, but it may not be his last.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Prime

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A programme focused on IMSA for now will expand to the WEC and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism.

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.