WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024 Next / Porsche: Rolex 24 will "deliver answers" on GTP's competitive order
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours Practice report

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

Renger van der Zande produced fastest lap for Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac in the new GTP class’s final systems check before tomorrow’s 61st Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
Listen to this article

The GTP teams practiced fuel stops, tire stops, driver changes and, in the case of the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh, practiced a swift nose change. Out on track, the teams were also testing the softer Michelin compound for use at night in the colder temperatures.

Particularly worth noting for the drivers and race engineers was the behavior of the softer rubber, given that there is a reduction in the number of tire sets this year and bigger fuel tanks, obliging cars to often double-stint their rubber.

Connor De Phillippi got his #25 BMW M Hybrid V8s down to 1min37.103sec, with van der Zande and Alex Lynn in the Ganassi Cadillacs also ducking into the low 1min37s. Then van der Zande delivered a 1min36.742sec, and was soon accompanied in that 96sec bracket by teammate Lynn.

De Phillippi’s best kept him in third, and although van der Zande’s Caddy was fastest in Sectors 1 and 2, De Phillippo was comfortably quickest through Sector 3.

Mathieu Jaminet’s seventh and final lap moved him up to fourth place in the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963, just ahead of teammate Michael Christensen in the #7. Philipp Eng in the #24 BMW propped up the field but was within one second of top spot.

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura team elected not to participate in this session, and the same applied to fellow ARX-06 runner Wayne Taylor Racing, and Action Express Racing (Cadillac V-LMDh).

Rolex 24 at Daytona - Free Practice 5 results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 01 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 1'36.742  
2 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 1'36.872 0.130
3 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
United States Colton Herta 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 1'37.103 0.361
4 6 France Mathieu Jaminet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United States Dane Cameron 		GTP Porsche 963 1'37.409 0.667
5 7 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Denmark Michael Christensen 		GTP Porsche 963 1'37.634 0.892
6 24 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
United States Colton Herta 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 1'37.738 0.996
7 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		GTP Acura ARX-06    
8 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh    
9 60 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
Brazil Helio Castroneves
France Simon Pagenaud 		GTP Acura ARX-06    
View full results
