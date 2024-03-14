Sebring 12h: JDC-Miller Porsche leads second practice
Cadillac dominated the morning practice session at Sebring, but it was Porsche at the top of the speed charts in FP2, courtesy of JDC-Miller Motorsports.
#85 JDC/Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Richard Westbrook, Phil Hanson
Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
British driver Phil Hanson set the fastest overall time during the session, putting down a1:48.149s while driving the No. 85 JDC-Miller Porsche 963. That was just a tenth or so quicker than Renger van der Zande's P1 time from the earlier practice.
Sebastien Bourdais was second-fastest in the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R, trailing Hanson by 0.236s. Another Cadillac was third with Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Action Express Caddy, a further 0.334s behind Hanson.
The LMP2 class was led by Josh Burdon in the No. 74 Riley entry, ending the session at a 1:52.714s. Just like the morning session, the Vasser Sullivan Lexus drivers were in complete control of the GT field. The No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3, piloted by Parker Thompson, led the GTD class and overall, posting a time of 2:00.237s. The No. 14 Lexus was right behind him with Jack Hawksworth leading all Pro drivers with a lap of 2:00.304s.
#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Kyle Kirkwood
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Davide Rigon forced a red flag when his Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 stopped on track mid-session, but only briefly as he was able to re0fire the car soon after. That was the only stoppage.
Romain Grosjean also appeared to have a bit of a moment in the No. 63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini, going off-track but quickly gathering the car up without major incident.
Only two of the 58 entries failed to set a time and they were the No. 64 and No. 65 Ford Mustang GT3s, both belonging to Multimatic Motorsports.
The third and final practice of the day is scheduled to take place at 7:45pm EST.
