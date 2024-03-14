Sebring 12h: Cadillac 1-2 in the opening practice session
Cadillac drivers went 1-2 in the opening 90-minute practice of the weekend, leading up to the 72nd running of the Sebring 12 Hours.
Renger van der Zande set the fastest time (1:48.279s) in the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R. Trailing the Dutchman by almost half a second at 1:48.758s was Jack Aitken in the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac. Nick Tandy was third overall in the No. 6 Porsche 963 with a best lap of 1:48.941s.
Leading the LMP2 class was Mikkel Jensen in the No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA, lapping the circuit in 1:51.342s. He was just ahead of ex-F1 driver Paul di Resta in the No. 2 United Autosports entry.
As expected, the GTD field was very competitive. Reigning champion Jack Hawksworth and the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 led both both the Pro and GT drivers at 2:00.202s. He was only 0.094s clear of his competition though, which was Daniel Serra in the No. 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) team.
The third quickest driver and the first among the non-Pro entries was Parker Thompson in the sister Vasser Sullivan Lexus.
It was a challenging session from the get-go for the Proton Porsche team, as its No. 5 car came to a stop on its outlap and forcing a red flag. The sister No. 55 managed to get out on track, but also spent a large amount of time in the garage with mechanical gremlins.
A handful of cars did not set a lap at all during the Thursday's first of three practices. They were the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 (GTD-Pro), the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA (LMP2), the No. 34 Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 (GTD), and as previously mentioned, the No. 5 Proton Porsche (GTP).
There were other teams that encountered problems, but they were still able to at least set a time. In the closing moments of the session, the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports McLaren 720S GT3 Evo stopped on track with an issue.
|CLA
|DRIVERS
|#
|CHASSIS
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|KM/H
|1
|R. van der ZandeS. BourdaisS. DixonCADILLAC RACING
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|31
|
1'48.279
|124.345
|2
|P. DeraniJ. AitkenT. BlomqvistWHELEN CADILLAC RACING
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|29
|
+0.479
1'48.758
|0.479
|123.798
|3
|N. TandyM. JaminetF. MakowieckiPORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|6
|Porsche 963
|28
|
+0.662
1'48.941
|0.183
|123.590
|4
|R. TaylorJ. BarbosaB. HartleyWAYNE TAYLOR RACING WITH ANDRETTI
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|36
|
+0.796
1'49.075
|0.134
|123.438
|5
|J. TaylorL. DeletrazC. HertaWAYNE TAYLOR RACING WITH ANDRETTI
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|35
|
+0.940
1'49.219
|0.144
|123.275
|6
|C. de PhillippiN. YellolyM. MartinBMW M TEAM RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|32
|
+1.098
1'49.377
|0.158
|123.097
|7
|J. KrohnP. EngA. FarfusBMW M TEAM RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|33
|
+1.285
1'49.564
|0.187
|122.887
|8
|D. CameronF. NasrM. CampbellPORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|7
|Porsche 963
|31
|
+1.303
1'49.582
|0.018
|122.867
|9
|T. van der HelmR. WestbrookP. HansonJDC/MILLER MOTORSPORTS
|85
|Porsche 963
|31
|
+1.396
1'49.675
|0.093
|122.763
|10
|M. CairoliA. CaldarelliR. GrosjeanLAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX
|63
|Lamborghini SC63
|18
|
+2.683
1'50.962
|1.287
|121.339
|11
|S. ThomasM. Jensen
H. McElreaTDS RACING
|11
|ORECA 07
|41
|
+3.063
1'51.342
|0.380
|120.925
|12
|D. GoldburgP. di Resta
B. GargUNITED AUTOSPORTS USA
|22
|ORECA 07
|35
|
+3.084
1'51.363
|0.021
|120.902
|13
|B. KeatingN. PinoB. HanleyUNITED AUTOSPORTS USA
|2
|ORECA 07
|35
|
+3.279
1'51.558
|0.195
|120.691
|14
|G. KurtzC. BraunT. SoweryCROWDSTRIKE RACING BY APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|37
|
+3.388
1'51.667
|0.109
|120.573
|15
|P. HyettP. ChatinM. BrabhamAO RACING
|99
|ORECA 07
|35
|
+3.693
1'51.972
|0.305
|120.244
|16
|G. RobinsonF. FragaJ. BurdonRILEY
|74
|ORECA 07
|38
|
+3.892
1'52.171
|0.199
|120.031
|17
|M. JakobsenH. HedmanR. LindhDRAGONSPEED
|81
|ORECA 07
|36
|
+3.925
1'52.204
|0.033
|119.996
|18
|J. SmiechowskiN. BoulleT. DillmannINTER EUROPOL BY PR1 MATHIASEN MOTORSPORTS
|52
|ORECA 07
|34
|
+4.223
1'52.502
|0.298
|119.678
|19
|L. WillseyJ. BarbosaJ. EdgarSEAN CREECH MOTORSPORT
|33
|Ligier JS P217
|29
|
+4.794
1'53.073
|0.571
|119.074
|20
|L. Perez CompancN. NielsenL. WadouxRICHARD MILLE AF CORSE
|88
|ORECA 07
|33
|
+4.798
1'53.077
|0.004
|119.069
|21
|J. FaranoM. DinanC. EastwoodTOWER MOTORSPORTS
|8
|ORECA 07
|36
|
+5.411
1'53.690
|0.613
|118.427
|22
|D. Andersen
S. LucasL. HörrMDK BY HIGH CLASS RACING
|20
|ORECA 07
|35
|
+6.533
1'54.812
|1.122
|117.270
|23
|J. HawksworthB. BarnicoatK. KirkwoodVASSER SULLIVAN
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|32
|
+11.923
2'00.202
|5.390
|112.011
|24
|D. SerraD. RigonJ. CaladoRISI COMPETIZIONE
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|34
|
+12.017
2'00.296
|0.094
|111.924
|25
|F. MontecalvoP. ThompsonA. TelitzVASSER SULLIVAN
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|30
|
+12.387
2'00.666
|0.370
|111.581
|26
|L. Heinrich
S. PriaulxM. ChristensenAO RACING
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|31
|
+12.519
2'00.798
|0.132
|111.459
|27
|T. MilnerN. CatsburgE. BamberCORVETTE RACING BY PRATT MILLER MOTORSPORTS
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|29
|
+12.568
2'00.847
|0.049
|111.414
|28
|M. SkeenM. GrenierK. KochKORTHOFF/PRESTON MOTORSPORTS
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|20
|
+12.672
2'00.951
|0.104
|111.318
|29
|R. GunnA. RiberasM. FarnbacherHEART OF RACING TEAM
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|33
|
+12.686
2'00.965
|0.014
|111.305
|30
|R. LacorteG. SernagiottoA. FuocoCETILAR RACING
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|32
|
+12.807
2'01.086
|0.121
|111.194
|31
|
F. PereraJ. PepperM. BortolottiIRON LYNX
|19
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|27
|
+12.807
2'01.086
|0.000
|111.194
|32
|M. GoikhbergL. SpinelliD. DeFrancescoFORTE RACING
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|36
|
+12.913
2'01.192
|0.106
|111.096
|33
|R. WardP. EllisI. DontjeWINWARD RACING
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|32
|
+12.917
2'01.196
|0.004
|111.093
|34
|S. MannF. HeriauM. MolinaAF CORSE
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|34
|
+12.932
2'01.211
|0.015
|111.079
|35
|R. FoleyP. Gallagher
J. WalkerTURNER MOTORSPORT
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|22
|
+12.938
2'01.217
|0.006
|111.074
|36
|
K. LiA. FjordbachK. BachlerMDK MOTORSPORTS
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|33
|
+13.015
2'01.294
|0.077
|111.003
|37
|B. IribeF. SchandorffO. MillroyINCEPTION RACING
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|35
|
+13.182
2'01.461
|0.167
|110.850
|38
|J. PotterA. LallyS. PumpellyMAGNUS RACING
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|34
|
+13.187
2'01.466
|0.005
|110.846
|39
|
A. AdelsonE. SkeerJ. HeylenWRIGHT MOTORSPORTS
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|33
|
+13.187
2'01.466
|0.000
|110.846
|40
|H. TincknellM. RockenfellerC. MiesFORD MULTIMATIC MOTORSPORTS
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|26
|
+13.220
2'01.499
|0.033
|110.816
|41
|M. KirchhoferO. JarvisJ. HinchcliffePFAFF MOTORSPORTS
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|31
|
+13.343
2'01.622
|0.123
|110.704
|42
|R. De AngelisZ. RobichonI. JamesHEART OF RACING TEAM
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|29
|
+13.360
2'01.639
|0.017
|110.688
|43
|A. GarciaA. SimsD. JuncadellaCORVETTE RACING BY PRATT MILLER MOTORSPORTS
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|28
|
+13.461
2'01.740
|0.101
|110.596
|44
|J. HandD. MullerF. VervischFORD MULTIMATIC MOTORSPORTS
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|22
|
+13.461
2'01.740
|0.000
|110.596
|45
|A. Mantella
N. VarroneT. MerrillAWA
|17
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|29
|
+13.636
2'01.915
|0.175
|110.438
|46
|S. YolucR. AndradeS. AndrewsLONE STAR RACING
|80
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|11
|
+13.692
2'01.971
|0.056
|110.387
|47
|O. Triarsi
C. ScardinaA. RoveraTRIARSI COMPETIZIONE
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|31
|
+13.753
2'02.032
|0.061
|110.332
|48
|O. FidaniM. BellL. KernAWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|29
|
+13.809
2'02.088
|0.056
|110.281
|49
|R. FreyM. GattingS. BovyIRON DAMES
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|32
|
+13.819
2'02.098
|0.010
|110.272
|50
|C. SchiavoniM. CressoniL. PulciniIRON LYNX
|60
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|34
|
+14.084
2'02.363
|0.265
|110.033
|51
|K. MarcelliD. Formal
G. DoyleWAYNE TAYLOR RACING WITH ANDRETTI
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|29
|
+14.185
2'02.464
|0.101
|109.943
|52
|R. Hardwick
G. LevoratoC. LewisPROTON COMPETITION
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|8
|
+14.290
2'02.569
|0.105
|109.848
|53
|J. AndrettiG. ChavesS. HargroveANDRETTI MOTORSPORTS
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|19
|
+15.353
2'03.632
|1.063
|108.904
|54
|
S. MonkK. LeggeT. CalderonGRADIENT RACING
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|8
|
+15.570
2'03.849
|0.217
|108.713
|55
|B. SellersM. SnowN. VerhagenPAUL MILLER RACING
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|6
|
|56
|G. BruniA. PicarielloJ. AndlauerPROTON COMPETITION
|5
|Porsche 963
|0
|
|57
|D. MerrimanR. Dalziel
C. ZilischERA MOTORSPORT
|18
|ORECA 07
|2
|
|58
|
M. FrancoA. CostaC. SbirrazzuoliCONQUEST RACING
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|3
|
