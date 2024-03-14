All Series
IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
Practice report

Sebring 12h: Cadillac 1-2 in the opening practice session

Cadillac drivers went 1-2 in the opening 90-minute practice of the weekend, leading up to the 72nd running of the Sebring 12 Hours.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon

#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon

Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Renger van der Zande set the fastest time (1:48.279s) in the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R. Trailing the Dutchman by almost half a second at 1:48.758s was Jack Aitken in the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac. Nick Tandy was third overall in the No. 6 Porsche 963 with a best lap of 1:48.941s.

Leading the LMP2 class was Mikkel Jensen in the No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA, lapping the circuit in 1:51.342s. He was just ahead of ex-F1 driver Paul di Resta in the No. 2 United Autosports entry.

As expected, the GTD field was very competitive. Reigning champion Jack Hawksworth and the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 led both both the Pro and GT drivers at 2:00.202s. He was only 0.094s clear of his competition though, which was Daniel Serra in the No. 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) team.

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Kyle Kirkwood, Mike Conway, #12 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Frankie Montecalvo, Parker Thompson, Aaron Telitz, Ritomo Miyata

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Kyle Kirkwood, Mike Conway, #12 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Frankie Montecalvo, Parker Thompson, Aaron Telitz, Ritomo Miyata

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

The third quickest driver and the first among the non-Pro entries was Parker Thompson in the sister Vasser Sullivan Lexus.

It was a challenging session from the get-go for the Proton Porsche team, as its No. 5 car came to a stop on its outlap and forcing a red flag. The sister No. 55 managed to get out on track, but also spent a large amount of time in the garage with mechanical gremlins.

A handful of cars did not set a lap at all during the Thursday's first of three practices. They were the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 (GTD-Pro), the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA (LMP2), the No. 34 Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 (GTD), and as previously mentioned, the No. 5 Proton Porsche (GTP).

There were other teams that encountered problems, but they were still able to at least set a time. In the closing moments of the session, the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports McLaren 720S GT3 Evo stopped on track with an issue.

CLA DRIVERS # CHASSIS LAPS TIME INTERVAL KM/H
1 R. van der ZandeS. BourdaisS. DixonCADILLAC RACING 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 31

1'48.279

   124.345
2 P. DeraniJ. AitkenT. BlomqvistWHELEN CADILLAC RACING 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 29

+0.479

1'48.758

 0.479 123.798
3 N. TandyM. JaminetF. MakowieckiPORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT 6 Porsche 963 28

+0.662

1'48.941

 0.183 123.590
4 R. TaylorJ. BarbosaB. HartleyWAYNE TAYLOR RACING WITH ANDRETTI 10 Acura ARX-06 36

+0.796

1'49.075

 0.134 123.438
5 J. TaylorL. DeletrazC. HertaWAYNE TAYLOR RACING WITH ANDRETTI 40 Acura ARX-06 35

+0.940

1'49.219

 0.144 123.275
6 C. de PhillippiN. YellolyM. MartinBMW M TEAM RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 32

+1.098

1'49.377

 0.158 123.097
7 J. KrohnP. EngA. FarfusBMW M TEAM RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 33

+1.285

1'49.564

 0.187 122.887
8 D. CameronF. NasrM. CampbellPORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT 7 Porsche 963 31

+1.303

1'49.582

 0.018 122.867
9 T. van der HelmR. WestbrookP. HansonJDC/MILLER MOTORSPORTS 85 Porsche 963 31

+1.396

1'49.675

 0.093 122.763
10 M. CairoliA. CaldarelliR. GrosjeanLAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX 63 Lamborghini SC63 18

+2.683

1'50.962

 1.287 121.339
11 S. ThomasM. Jensen
H. McElreaTDS RACING
 11 ORECA 07 41

+3.063

1'51.342

 0.380 120.925
12 D. GoldburgP. di Resta
B. GargUNITED AUTOSPORTS USA
 22 ORECA 07 35

+3.084

1'51.363

 0.021 120.902
13 B. KeatingN. PinoB. HanleyUNITED AUTOSPORTS USA 2 ORECA 07 35

+3.279

1'51.558

 0.195 120.691
14 G. KurtzC. BraunT. SoweryCROWDSTRIKE RACING BY APR 04 ORECA 07 37

+3.388

1'51.667

 0.109 120.573
15 P. HyettP. ChatinM. BrabhamAO RACING 99 ORECA 07 35

+3.693

1'51.972

 0.305 120.244
16 G. RobinsonF. FragaJ. BurdonRILEY 74 ORECA 07 38

+3.892

1'52.171

 0.199 120.031
17 M. JakobsenH. HedmanR. LindhDRAGONSPEED 81 ORECA 07 36

+3.925

1'52.204

 0.033 119.996
18 J. SmiechowskiN. BoulleT. DillmannINTER EUROPOL BY PR1 MATHIASEN MOTORSPORTS 52 ORECA 07 34

+4.223

1'52.502

 0.298 119.678
19 L. WillseyJ. BarbosaJ. EdgarSEAN CREECH MOTORSPORT 33 Ligier JS P217 29

+4.794

1'53.073

 0.571 119.074
20 L. Perez CompancN. NielsenL. WadouxRICHARD MILLE AF CORSE 88 ORECA 07 33

+4.798

1'53.077

 0.004 119.069
21 J. FaranoM. DinanC. EastwoodTOWER MOTORSPORTS 8 ORECA 07 36

+5.411

1'53.690

 0.613 118.427
22 D. Andersen
S. Lucas
L. HörrMDK BY HIGH CLASS RACING		 20 ORECA 07 35

+6.533

1'54.812

 1.122 117.270
23 J. HawksworthB. BarnicoatK. KirkwoodVASSER SULLIVAN 14 Lexus RC F GT3 32

+11.923

2'00.202

 5.390 112.011
24 D. SerraD. RigonJ. CaladoRISI COMPETIZIONE 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 34

+12.017

2'00.296

 0.094 111.924
25 F. MontecalvoP. ThompsonA. TelitzVASSER SULLIVAN 12 Lexus RC F GT3 30

+12.387

2'00.666

 0.370 111.581
26 L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx
M. ChristensenAO RACING		 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 31

+12.519

2'00.798

 0.132 111.459
27 T. MilnerN. CatsburgE. BamberCORVETTE RACING BY PRATT MILLER MOTORSPORTS 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 29

+12.568

2'00.847

 0.049 111.414
28 M. SkeenM. GrenierK. KochKORTHOFF/PRESTON MOTORSPORTS 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 20

+12.672

2'00.951

 0.104 111.318
29 R. GunnA. RiberasM. FarnbacherHEART OF RACING TEAM 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 33

+12.686

2'00.965

 0.014 111.305
30 R. LacorteG. SernagiottoA. FuocoCETILAR RACING 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 32

+12.807

2'01.086

 0.121 111.194
31
F. Perera
J. PepperM. BortolottiIRON LYNX		 19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 27

+12.807

2'01.086

 0.000 111.194
32 M. GoikhbergL. SpinelliD. DeFrancescoFORTE RACING 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 36

+12.913

2'01.192

 0.106 111.096
33 R. WardP. EllisI. DontjeWINWARD RACING 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 32

+12.917

2'01.196

 0.004 111.093
34 S. MannF. HeriauM. MolinaAF CORSE 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 34

+12.932

2'01.211

 0.015 111.079
35 R. FoleyP. Gallagher
J. WalkerTURNER MOTORSPORT
 96 BMW M4 GT3 22

+12.938

2'01.217

 0.006 111.074
36
K. Li
A. FjordbachK. BachlerMDK MOTORSPORTS		 86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 33

+13.015

2'01.294

 0.077 111.003
37 B. IribeF. SchandorffO. MillroyINCEPTION RACING 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 35

+13.182

2'01.461

 0.167 110.850
38 J. PotterA. LallyS. PumpellyMAGNUS RACING 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 34

+13.187

2'01.466

 0.005 110.846
39
A. Adelson
E. SkeerJ. HeylenWRIGHT MOTORSPORTS		 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 33

+13.187

2'01.466

 0.000 110.846
40 H. TincknellM. RockenfellerC. MiesFORD MULTIMATIC MOTORSPORTS 64 Ford Mustang GT3 26

+13.220

2'01.499

 0.033 110.816
41 M. KirchhoferO. JarvisJ. HinchcliffePFAFF MOTORSPORTS 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 31

+13.343

2'01.622

 0.123 110.704
42 R. De AngelisZ. RobichonI. JamesHEART OF RACING TEAM 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 29

+13.360

2'01.639

 0.017 110.688
43 A. GarciaA. SimsD. JuncadellaCORVETTE RACING BY PRATT MILLER MOTORSPORTS 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 28

+13.461

2'01.740

 0.101 110.596
44 J. HandD. MullerF. VervischFORD MULTIMATIC MOTORSPORTS 65 Ford Mustang GT3 22

+13.461

2'01.740

 0.000 110.596
45 A. Mantella
N. Varrone
T. MerrillAWA		 17 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 29

+13.636

2'01.915

 0.175 110.438
46 S. YolucR. AndradeS. AndrewsLONE STAR RACING 80 Mercedes AMG GT3 11

+13.692

2'01.971

 0.056 110.387
47 O. Triarsi
C. Scardina
A. RoveraTRIARSI COMPETIZIONE		 023 Ferrari 296 GT3 31

+13.753

2'02.032

 0.061 110.332
48 O. FidaniM. BellL. KernAWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 29

+13.809

2'02.088

 0.056 110.281
49 R. FreyM. GattingS. BovyIRON DAMES 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 32

+13.819

2'02.098

 0.010 110.272
50 C. SchiavoniM. CressoniL. PulciniIRON LYNX 60 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 34

+14.084

2'02.363

 0.265 110.033
51 K. MarcelliD. Formal
G. DoyleWAYNE TAYLOR RACING WITH ANDRETTI
 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 29

+14.185

2'02.464

 0.101 109.943
52 R. Hardwick
G. Levorato
C. LewisPROTON COMPETITION		 55 Ford Mustang GT3 8

+14.290

2'02.569

 0.105 109.848
53 J. AndrettiG. ChavesS. HargroveANDRETTI MOTORSPORTS 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 19

+15.353

2'03.632

 1.063 108.904
54
S. Monk
K. LeggeT. CalderonGRADIENT RACING		 66 Acura NSX GT3 8

+15.570

2'03.849

 0.217 108.713
55 B. SellersM. SnowN. VerhagenPAUL MILLER RACING 1 BMW M4 GT3 6

 

    
56 G. BruniA. PicarielloJ. AndlauerPROTON COMPETITION 5 Porsche 963 0

 

    
57 D. MerrimanR. Dalziel
C. ZilischERA MOTORSPORT
 18 ORECA 07 2

 

    
58
M. Franco
A. CostaC. SbirrazzuoliCONQUEST RACING		 34 Ferrari 296 GT3 3

 
