IMSA Preview

Full 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

The 61st running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will feature a capacity 60-car grid, giving the legendary Florida classic its highest car count since 2014. Read on to see all the teams entered for the event and confirmed drivers so far.

Full 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
Listen to this article
Team Car Drivers

GTP - 9 cars
01

Cadillac Racing

(Chip Ganassi Racing)

 Cadillac V-LMDh

 Sebastien Bourdais

 Renger van der Zande

 Scott Dixon
02

Cadillac Racing

(Chip Ganassi Racing)

 

 Cadillac V-LMDh

 Alex Lynn

 Richard Westbrook

 Earl Bamber
6

Porsche Penske Motorsport

 Porsche 963

 Nick Tandy

 Mathieu Jaminet

 Dane Cameron
7

Porsche Penske Motorsport

 Porsche 963

 Felipe Nasr

 Matt Campbell

 Michael Christensen
10

Wayne Taylor Racing

 

 Acura ARX-06

 Ricky Taylor

 Filipe Albuquerque

Switzerland Louis Deletraz

 Brendon Hartley
24 BMW M Team RLL* BMW M Hybrid V8

 Connor de Philippi

 Nick Yelloly

 Augusto Farfus

 Philipp Eng

 Colton Herta

Germany Marco Wittmann

South Africa Sheldon van der Linde
25

BMW M Team RLL*

 BMW M Hybrid V8
31

Action Express Racing

(Whelen Engineering)

 

 Cadillac DPi-V.R

 Pipo Derani

 Alexander Sims

 Jack Aitken
60

Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian

 

 Acura ARX-06

 Tom Blomqvist

 Colin Braun

 Helio Castroneves

 Simon Pagenaud

LMP2 - 10 cars
04

CrowdStrike Racing by APR

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 George Kurtz

 Matt McMurry

 Ben Hanley

Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
8

Tower Motorsports

 

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 John Farano

 Josef Newgarden

 Scott McLaughlin

Barbados Kyffin Simpson
11 TDS Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Scott Huffaker

 Steven Thomas

 Mikkel Jensen

 Rinus VeeKay
18

Era Motorsport

 

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Ryan Dalziel

 Dwight Merriman

 Christian Rasmussen

 Oliver Jarvis
20

High Class Racing

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Dennis Andersen

United Arab Emirates Ed Jones

 Anders Fjordbach

 Raffaele Marciello
35 TDS Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Francois Heriau

 Giedo van der Garde

 Josh Pierson

 Job van Uitert
51

Rick Ware Racing

 Ligier JS P217-Gibson

TBA
52

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports

 

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Ben Keating

 Paul-Loup Chatin

 Alex Quinn

 Nicolas Lapierre
55 Proton Competition Oreca 07-Gibson TBA
88 AF Corse Oreca 07-Gibson TBA

LMP3 - 9 cars
13

AWA

 Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan TBA
17

AWA

 Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan TBA
33

Sean Creech Motorsports

 

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

 Joao Barbosa

 Lance Willsey

TBA
36

Andretti Autosport

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

TBA
38

Performance Tech Motorsports

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

TBA
43

MRS GT-Racing

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

TBA
74 Riley Motorsport Ligier JS P320-Nissan TBA
85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan TBA
87 FastMD Racing Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan TBA

GT Daytona Pro - 8 cars
3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD

 Antonio Garcia

 Jordan Taylor

 Tommy Milner
9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

 Klaus Bachler

 Patrick Pilet

 Laurens Vanthoor
14

Vasser Sullivan

 Lexus RC F GT3

 Jack Hawksworth

 Ben Barnicoat

TBA
23

Heart of Racing

 Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Ross Gunn

 Alex Riberas

 David Pittard
62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3

TBA
64 TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Ted Giovanis

 Hugh Plumb

 Matt Plumb

 Owen Trinkler
66 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2

 Mirko Bortolotti

 Andrea Caldarelli

 Romain Grosjean
79

WeatherTech Racing

(Proton Competition)

 Mercedes-AMG GT3

 Jules Gounon

 Dani Juncadella

Germany Maro Engel

 Cooper MacNeil

GT Daytona - 24 cars
1

Paul Miller Motorsports

 

 BMW M4 GT3

TBA
12

Vasser Sullivan

 Lexus RC F GT3

 Frankie Montecalvo

 Aaron Telitz

 Parker Thompson
16

Wright Motorsports

 

 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

 Ryan Hardwick

 Jan Heylen

 Zacharie Robichon

Norway Dennis Olsen
19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2

TBA
21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3

TBA
023 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3

TBA
27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Roman de Angelis

 Marco Sorensen

 Ian James

 Darren Turner
32

Team Korthoff Motorsports

 Mercedes-AMG GT3

TBA
42 NTE Sport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2

TBA
44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Andy Lally

 John Potter

 Spencer Pumpelly
47

Cetilar Racing

 Ferrari 296 GT3

 Andrea Belicchi

 Giorgio Sernagiotto

 Roberto Lacorte
53

MDK Motorsports

 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

 Mark Kvamme

 Jan Magnussen

 Kevin Magnussen
57

Winward Motorsport

 

 Mercedes-AMG GT3

 Russell Ward

Switzerland Phillip Ellis

 Indy Dontje

 Lucas Auer
63 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3

TBA
70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3

 Brendan Iribe

 Frederik Schandorff

 Ollie Millroy

Germany Marvin Kirchhofer
77 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

 Alan Brynjolfsson

 Trent Hindman

 Max Root

 Kevin Estre
78

US RaceTronics

 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

TBA
80

AO Racing

 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

 PJ Hyett

 Seb Priaulx

 Gunnar Jeanette

 Harry Tincknell
83

Iron Dames

 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2

TBA
91

KellyMoss with Riley

 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

TBA
92

KellyMoss with Riley

 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

 David Brule

 Alec Udell

 Andrew Davis

 Jeroen Bleekemolen
93

Racer's Edge with WTR

 Acura NSX GT3

Costa Rica Danny Formal

 Kyle Marcelli

 Ashton Harrison

 Ryan Briscoe
95

Turner Motorsport

 BMW M4 GT3

TBA
96

Turner Motorsport

 BMW M4 GT3

TBA

* Exact driver pairings to be announced

