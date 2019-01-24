Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Alonso airs Balance of Performance concerns for Cadillac

shares
comments
Alonso airs Balance of Performance concerns for Cadillac
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
27m ago

Fernando Alonso has spoken out over the Balance of Performance for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona, claiming the Cadillacs didn’t have the speed to challenge for the front two rows in qualifying.

Alonso’s Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi will start from P6 on Saturday, as he bids to add another sportscar classic to his Le Mans 24 Hours success of 2018.

Jordan Taylor set the time in the car, which was eight tenths slower than the pole-winning Mazda of Oliver Jarvis.

“I think it was good, Jordan put in a super lap,” Alonso told NBCSN after qualifying. “I think starting from the third row is the maximum, I think we’re four or five milliseconds from the other Cadillac [the #31 Action Express car] that was just faster than us.

“So, yeah, I think the top four positions were blocked by the Mazda and Acura before today, because we knew their potential from the Roar [test]. It’s a long 24 hours, but I think the starting position is good.”

Alonso says he was advised to join an American team if he was serious about winning the event, after a disappointing first attempt with the British-based United Autosports in an LMP2-spec car.

Alonso added: “Last year we were not very competitive, so everyone told me that to win Daytona you need to be in an American team, because the BoP will never be the same for European teams, so this year I’m in an American team but we still don’t have the BoP as the others.

“But, as I said, I think we have a good reliability and good experience here with Wayne Taylor Racing, so we’re in a good position and need to execute the race to perfection.”

Slider
List

Kamui Kobayashi, Fernando Alonso, Renger van der Zande, Jordan Taylor

Kamui Kobayashi, Fernando Alonso, Renger van der Zande, Jordan Taylor
1/10

Photo by: Brian Cleary

Fernando Alonso, Wayne Taylor

Fernando Alonso, Wayne Taylor
2/10

Photo by: Brian Cleary

Renger van der Zande, Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi, Jordan Taylor

Renger van der Zande, Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi, Jordan Taylor
3/10

Photo by: Brian Cleary

Alex Zanardi, BMW Team RLL, Fernando Alonso, Wayne Taylor Racing

Alex Zanardi, BMW Team RLL, Fernando Alonso, Wayne Taylor Racing
4/10

Photo by: Michelin Sport

Fernando Alonso, Wayne Taylor Racing

Fernando Alonso, Wayne Taylor Racing
5/10

Photo by: Michelin Sport

Fernando Alonso, Wayne Taylor Racing

Fernando Alonso, Wayne Taylor Racing
6/10

Photo by: Michelin Sport

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Jordan Taylor, Fernando Alonso Diaz, Kamui Kobayashi

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Jordan Taylor, Fernando Alonso Diaz, Kamui Kobayashi
7/10

Photo by: Jake Galstad / LAT Images

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Fernando Alonso

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Fernando Alonso
8/10

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Jordan Taylor, Fernando Alonso Diaz, Kamui Kobayashi

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Jordan Taylor, Fernando Alonso Diaz, Kamui Kobayashi
9/10

Photo by: Jake Galstad / LAT Images

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Jordan Taylor, Fernando Alonso Diaz, Kamui Kobayashi

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Jordan Taylor, Fernando Alonso Diaz, Kamui Kobayashi
10/10

Photo by: Jake Galstad / LAT Images

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Teams Wayne Taylor Racing
Author Charles Bradley

Red zone: trending stories

Rolex 24: Jarvis and Mazda beat Acuras to pole Daytona 24
IMSA / Qualifying report

Rolex 24: Jarvis and Mazda beat Acuras to pole

55m ago
Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak leads, troubles hit Loeb and Meeke Article
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak leads, troubles hit Loeb and Meeke

Alonso airs Balance of Performance concerns for Cadillac Article
IMSA

Alonso airs Balance of Performance concerns for Cadillac

Latest videos
1990 Daytona 24 hours, interview with Jan Lammers 00:34
IMSA

1990 Daytona 24 hours, interview with Jan Lammers

Jan 15, 2019
1990 Daytona 24 hours, interview with Derek Bell 01:15
IMSA

1990 Daytona 24 hours, interview with Derek Bell

Jan 15, 2019

Shop Our Store
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Shop Now

News in depth
Alonso airs Balance of Performance concerns for Cadillac
IMSA

Alonso airs Balance of Performance concerns for Cadillac

Rolex 24: Jarvis and Mazda beat Acuras to pole
IMSA

Rolex 24: Jarvis and Mazda beat Acuras to pole

Mazda in “completely different stratosphere” at Daytona in 2019
IMSA

Mazda in “completely different stratosphere” at Daytona in 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.