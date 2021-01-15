Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Sebring
17 Mar
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
29 Apr
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24

shares
comments
Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24
By:

This month’s Rolex 24 Hours will see Performance Tech Motorsports’ LMP3 line-up feature veteran Cameron Cassels accompanied by three teenagers.

Team principal Brent O’Neill has elected to partner Cassels with Rasmus Lindh – the 19-year-old Swede who has finished runner-up in the USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 championship – along with 16-year-olds Mateo Llarena and Ayrton Ori.

Llarena from Guatemala comes from FIA Formula 4 and the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, while Ori has competed in USF2000 and the F4 United States Championship.

O’Neill, who has seen his team compete with great success in LMP2, commented that running the Ligier JS P320 in the LMP3 class’s Rolex 24 debut holds no fear.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had this many new faces and regulations and it won’t be the last,” he said. “One of the things that really sets my crew apart is their adaptability. I would even go so far as to say that they excel under these conditions.

“I know all of the drivers are quick and are good teammates so there won’t be an issue there.

“What it really comes down to is getting to the track and treating each session like it is the race so by the time the green flag flies we are the most prepared guys on track. That’s how you win an endurance race.”

Cassels, the 51-year-old from British Columbia, will be making his third Rolex 24 start and also has three seasons of LMP3 under his belt. Lindh is back for a second year with Performance Tech Motorsports, but it will be his first endurance race and debut in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Lindh will also be racing a Ligier JS P320 during the ROAR Before the 24 in IMSA Prototype Challenge.

Hildebrand to make Rolex 24 debut in NTE Sport Audi

Previous article

Hildebrand to make Rolex 24 debut in NTE Sport Audi
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Revealed: What Ferrari is changing on its engine for F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: What Ferrari is changing on its engine for F1 2021

Magnussen: Reputation for Hulkenberg comment became "annoying"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen: Reputation for Hulkenberg comment became "annoying"

Bottas: I won't play Rosberg mind games on Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: I won't play Rosberg mind games on Hamilton

Ty Dillon set to join Gaunt Brothers for two Daytona Cup races
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ty Dillon set to join Gaunt Brothers for two Daytona Cup races

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda

Peterhansel secures record 14th Dakar Rally title
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Peterhansel secures record 14th Dakar Rally title

Former Mercedes boss Hubbert dies aged 81
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

Former Mercedes boss Hubbert dies aged 81

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Latest news

Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24

Hildebrand to make Rolex 24 debut in NTE Sport Audi
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Hildebrand to make Rolex 24 debut in NTE Sport Audi

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Megennis becomes Vasser Sullivan Lexus endurance racer
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Megennis becomes Vasser Sullivan Lexus endurance racer

Trending

1
Formula 1

Revealed: What Ferrari is changing on its engine for F1 2021

9h
2
Formula 1

Magnussen: Reputation for Hulkenberg comment became "annoying"

2h
3
Formula 1

Bottas: I won't play Rosberg mind games on Hamilton

3h
4
NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon set to join Gaunt Brothers for two Daytona Cup races

3h
5
Dakar

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda

11h

Latest news

Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24
IMSA

Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24

Hildebrand to make Rolex 24 debut in NTE Sport Audi
IMSA

Hildebrand to make Rolex 24 debut in NTE Sport Audi

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Megennis becomes Vasser Sullivan Lexus endurance racer
IMSA

Megennis becomes Vasser Sullivan Lexus endurance racer

Paul Miller Racing confirms full 2021 IMSA campaign
IMSA

Paul Miller Racing confirms full 2021 IMSA campaign

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.