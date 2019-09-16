Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Laguna Seca / Breaking news

Montoya, Cameron feel “big relief” at points advantage

shares
comments
Montoya, Cameron feel “big relief” at points advantage
By:
Sep 16, 2019, 5:31 PM

Acura Team Penske drivers Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron are feeling confident heading for the IMSA season finale with a 12-point lead in the title race, following their triumph at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The Acura ARX-05s dominated the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s penultimate round last weekend, despite some Balance of Performance breaks for the Cadillac teams, with #6 car of Cameron and Montoya leading home the sister #7 Acura of Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves in a 1-2 for the Penske-run team.

Action Express Racing’s defending champion Felipe Nasr and his new-for-2019 co-driver Pipo Derani limited the damage as best they could, passing Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac for third in the closing stages of the race.

However, even if the AXR duo was to win the season finale, Petit Le Mans, next month, Montoya and Cameron would need only an eighth-place finish to clinch the championship in only the second season of the Acura Team Penske project.

“We were first or second in every session, we did what we needed to do all weekend,” said Montoya, “and for the points, it was amazing. Now we’re going into the last race with a 12-point advantage, so that’s huge.

“It was a very strong showing for the team. The #7 cars guys did a great job too. They were there for us all day, that was important. Going into the next race for Petit with a 12-point advantage, it’s a big relief.”

Read Also:

While Castroneves and Taylor scored Acura Team Penske’s first victory last year, they have gone winless so far in 2019, whereas Cameron and Montoya have shown amazing consistency since their poor results at Daytona and Sebring. The American-Colombian pairing has amassed three wins, one second and three thirds to earn the points lead.

“This is the level of performance and execution that’s expected from a Penske team,” Cameron said afterward. “To be a contender for race wins week in and week out, it’s what makes us excited to be a part of it, it’s what’s expected of us as a group. 

“The results just started to come. We know what we need for qualifying and what we need for the race and that’s why we now have more poles and more wins for the #6 car.

“The strategy has been great. The car has been absolutely amazing all through the summer. We just keep getting better and better.

“We’re looking forward, hopefully in a few weeks’ time, to getting a championship. Today was certainly good for kicking off strong for that.”

Acura has now effectively won the Prototype division’s Manufacturers’ crown, needing only to start Petit Le Mans to defeat Cadillac.

 

Next article
Hand: Ford went from “worst car we've had here to the best”

Previous article

Hand: Ford went from “worst car we've had here to the best”
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Laguna Seca
Drivers Juan Pablo Montoya , Dane Cameron
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

13 Sep - 15 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Realities of F1 dangers are still "shocking"

2h
2
Formula 1

Haas reveals updated livery after Rich Energy split

3
Formula 1

Singapore GP organisers react to "unhealthy" air concerns

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo hails Renault's "special" engine effort

5
DTM

Audi reveals talks with Kubica's management

3h

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

Montoya, Cameron feel “big relief” at points advantage
IMSA

Montoya, Cameron feel “big relief” at points advantage

Hand: Ford went from “worst car we've had here to the best”
IMSA

Hand: Ford went from “worst car we've had here to the best”

Acuras still “in a different race”, says Wayne Taylor
IMSA

Acuras still “in a different race”, says Wayne Taylor

Laguna Seca IMSA: Acuras score 1-2, Ford wins GTLM
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Acuras score 1-2, Ford wins GTLM

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Montoya in Acura 1-2
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Montoya in Acura 1-2

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.