PMR scores Lamborghini’s third Rolex 24 GTD win in a row

His driver line-up of Andrea Caldarelli, Madison Snow, Bryan Sellers and Corey Lewis fought off stiff competition from fellow Lamborghini squad GRT Magnus – which included some fierce wheel-to-wheel racing between the two Huracans on Sunday morning – and the WRT-run Audi squad.

Factory Lamborghini driver Caldarelli was behind the wheel for the vital final hours, and brought the car home well clear of his rivals.

“I’ve driven at Le Mans and had the car break on me in the very last lap,” said Miller. “Anything can happen, it’s goofy what can happen in this game we all love.

“It’s just so rewarding to have Lamborghini behind us, and Total behind us. And our guys have just done a great job. Bryan has obviously done a great job for us. And it’s so great to have Madison back.

“I’m just so over the moon, I’m just about to break in half to be honest!”

Snow only returned to the team recently, following his class-winning title year with Sellers and the team in 2018. He stood down from racing last year, which coincided with a season in which the team struggled.

“It’s amazing, and I’m glad it was with Paul Miller Racing,” said Snow of his first Rolex 24 win. “It was so nerve-wracking the last three hours of the race. [The key to] it was being there at the end, but we knew it was going to be a tough fight, but you never think the tough fight is going to last the last three hours of the race.”

Sellers added: “There are not a lot of words for how [I] feel right now. You have to say thank you to the entire team. Everyone does their part to win this race.

“I have to say, we’d be remiss not to note the job Andrea Caldarelli did today. He was our go-to guy and pulled us through a lot of struggles. We’re just super happy to be doing this together. This is the driver line-up we’ve wanted for a long time and we’re happy to be here.”

#48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Bryan Sellers, Corey Lewis, Madison Snow, Andrea Caldarelli Photo by: Art Fleischmann #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3, GTD: Madison Snow, Bryan Sellers, Corey Lewis, Andrea Caldarelli Photo by: Barry Cantrell / NKP / Motorsport Images

Lewis added: “It’s everything you could ever imagine. I’m kind of at a loss for words. I’m emotional. It’s a dream come true.

“It’s been three hours since I’ve been in the car, and the time just wouldn’t go any faster. Hats off to this whole Paul Miller organization. We dug deep. We worked so hard.

“The car was flawless. The pitstops were perfect. They did an awesome job. Guys, we just won the Rolex!”