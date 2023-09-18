Subscribe
Previous / “Massive” Indy win for Jaminet, Tandy sets up Petit Le Mans title shot
IMSA / Indianapolis News

Sellers and Snow clinch GTD title for BMW with Indy podium

Paul Miller Racing’s Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow locked up the GTD title with a round to spare after claiming a third-place finish at Indianapolis’s Road Course on Sunday.

By:
#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow

The two drivers combined to lead 48 laps in the #1 BMW M4 GT3 and were in the mix for the win late on, but settled in to collect a podium and seal the fate of the championship ahead of the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

With the result, it put them 405 points (only 385 are available on a weekend) ahead of the closest threats, Heart of Racing’s pairing of Roman De Angelis and Marco Sorensen in the #27 Aston Martin Vantage. This marks PMR’s first GTD title since 2018, when the same pair of co-drivers wheeled a Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Through 11 of 12 races, Sellers and Snow have amassed five wins, seven podiums and three poles.

“It’s pretty amazing and it’s starting to sink in a little bit now,” Sellers said. “Race wins are great and winning is what we come for—but the championship is just such a reward for everybody.

“It just shows the season-long effort and commitment and the work that everybody has put in has paid off. I’m just so happy that we were able to do it. We’ve had a lot of good years at Paul Miller Racing, but this goes down as our best one as a program.

“It will be great to reflect this week and really think about how special this has been. In the moment, when you’re racing, you don’t want to get ahead of yourself.

“But now we can enjoy it for a moment—before we have to get ready to go racing again that is!”

Green Flag, #1 Paul Miller Racing, BMW M4 GT3, GTD: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow

Green Flag, #1 Paul Miller Racing, BMW M4 GT3, GTD: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Although the season-long title is wrapped up, there is still silverware up for grabs with the Michelin Endurance Cup. In that battle, the two drivers are third, but only four points off rival leaders Heart of Racing’s #27.

“As a team, Paul Miller Racing accomplished exactly what we came here to do,” Snow said. “We wanted to lock up the championship and come home with hardware — and we did exactly that.

“The strategy and pit stops were on point all day, the crew did amazing work all weekend to put us in a position where we could contend for the win. It was a really tough race for us as the traffic was absurd, way too many cars on this track but we managed to survive.

“I really want to thank our spotters for the job they did today making sure we got through all that traffic clearly. And of course, Bryan. He did an excellent job fighting through the field for more than two hours.

“I’m glad he was the one in for the tough stints today and, as expected, as he executed flawlessly.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

“Massive” Indy win for Jaminet, Tandy sets up Petit Le Mans title shot
More from
Joey Barnes
Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races

Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races

IndyCar

Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races

“Massive” Indy win for Jaminet, Tandy sets up Petit Le Mans title shot

“Massive” Indy win for Jaminet, Tandy sets up Petit Le Mans title shot

IMSA
Indianapolis

“Massive” Indy win for Jaminet, Tandy sets up Petit Le Mans title shot “Massive” Indy win for Jaminet, Tandy sets up Petit Le Mans title shot

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Bryan Sellers More from
Bryan Sellers
Snow’s final double stint key to PMR BMW’s Sebring win

Snow’s final double stint key to PMR BMW’s Sebring win

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

Snow’s final double stint key to PMR BMW’s Sebring win Snow’s final double stint key to PMR BMW’s Sebring win

PMR signs Martin for Rolex 24, Lewis for all endurance races

PMR signs Martin for Rolex 24, Lewis for all endurance races

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

PMR signs Martin for Rolex 24, Lewis for all endurance races PMR signs Martin for Rolex 24, Lewis for all endurance races

Paul Miller Racing switches to BMW for 2022 IMSA season

Paul Miller Racing switches to BMW for 2022 IMSA season

IMSA

Paul Miller Racing switches to BMW for 2022 IMSA season Paul Miller Racing switches to BMW for 2022 IMSA season

Paul Miller Racing More from
Paul Miller Racing
Paul Miller Racing confirms return of Sellers, Snow

Paul Miller Racing confirms return of Sellers, Snow

IMSA

Paul Miller Racing confirms return of Sellers, Snow Paul Miller Racing confirms return of Sellers, Snow

PMR "over the moon" to secure Lamborghini hat-trick

PMR "over the moon" to secure Lamborghini hat-trick

IMSA
Daytona 24

PMR "over the moon" to secure Lamborghini hat-trick PMR "over the moon" to secure Lamborghini hat-trick

IMSA GTD champion team Paul Miller Racing signs Hardwick

IMSA GTD champion team Paul Miller Racing signs Hardwick

IMSA

IMSA GTD champion team Paul Miller Racing signs Hardwick IMSA GTD champion team Paul Miller Racing signs Hardwick

Latest news

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

SUPC Supercars

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship"

Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship"

SGT Super GT
Sugo

Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship" Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship"

Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run

Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run

NAS NASCAR Cup

Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run

Rackley W.A.R. team to replace DiBenedetto for final three races

Rackley W.A.R. team to replace DiBenedetto for final three races

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Bristol II

Rackley W.A.R. team to replace DiBenedetto for final three races Rackley W.A.R. team to replace DiBenedetto for final three races

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe