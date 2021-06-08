Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / IndyCar and IMSA Chevrolet Detroit GP – weekend schedule
IMSA / Watkins Glen News

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

By:
, News Editor

Marco Andretti will make his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut later this month as he teams up with cousin Jarett for the Sahlen's Six Hours of Watkins Glen.

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

The duo will compete in the LMP3 class, sharing a Ligier JS P320 run by family team Andretti Autosport with Oliver Askew for the third leg of the Michelin Endurance Cup on June 27.

It follows Andretti's exit from full-time IndyCar competition at the end of last year, and his appearance in last month's Indianapolis 500, his only planned outing of 2021 in the series in which he has spent most of his career.

In March, the 34-year-old third-generation racer tested out the Ligier LMP3 car at Sebring, and said he was open to the idea of sharing a cockpit with Jarett if the chance arose.

Read Also:

“I’m so proud to see Jarett and Marco coming together to co-drive at Watkins Glen," said Marco's father Michael, team boss of Andretti Autosport. 

"Racing has always been a family affair for us, but it was especially important to John [Jarett's late father and Michael's cousin], and it’s been a goal of ours to get them in a car together.

"I’m just glad that this opportunity worked out for Marco to come onboard for the first endurance race of the season.”

Marco himself commented: “I’m looking forward to getting back to Watkins Glen and sports cars. I know John really loved driving with family, so I am happy Jarett and I can continue that part for him.”

While the race will mark Marco's IMSA debut, it won't be his first race outing in a prototype - he made three outings in the American Le Mans Series in 2008 at the wheel of an Andretti Green-run Acura LMP2, and also competed in the LMP1 class of the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2010 in a Rebellion Racing-run Lola.

His most recent prototype outing came in the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2012, when he raced a Starworks Motorsport Riley-Ford DP.

 

The Andretti team made its first outing of the IMSA season last month at Mid-Ohio, the second of six points-paying LMP3 races, with Jarett and Askew sharing driving duties. The pair finished sixth in class. 

shares
comments

Related video

IndyCar and IMSA Chevrolet Detroit GP – weekend schedule

Previous article

IndyCar and IMSA Chevrolet Detroit GP – weekend schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Watkins Glen
Drivers Marco Andretti , Jarett Andretti , Oliver Askew
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"

3h
2
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

20h
3
Formula 1

Masi denies Baku F1 pit entry is dangerous

4h
4
Formula 1

First images revealed of planned Saudi F1 track pit building

42min
5
Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

2d
Latest news
Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team
IMSA

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

4m
IndyCar and IMSA Chevrolet Detroit GP – weekend schedule
IndyCar

IndyCar and IMSA Chevrolet Detroit GP – weekend schedule

17h
IndyCar and IMSA paddocks to reopen to Detroit fans
IndyCar

IndyCar and IMSA paddocks to reopen to Detroit fans

May 25, 2021
Duval set to miss Portimao WEC due to IMSA clash
WEC

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC due to IMSA clash

May 19, 2021
Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

May 18, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: WTR wins race to save fuel at Mid-Ohio 00:27
IMSA
May 17, 2021

IMSA: WTR wins race to save fuel at Mid-Ohio

IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac 06:17
IMSA
May 15, 2021

IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac

IMSA: Robert Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport 00:39
IMSA
May 5, 2021

IMSA: Robert Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Endurance

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde

Cancelled Suzuka IGTC race won't be replaced
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Cancelled Suzuka IGTC race won't be replaced

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Marco Andretti More from
Marco Andretti
Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin
IMSA

Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin

Marco Andretti enters new SRX series
General

Marco Andretti enters new SRX series

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime
IndyCar

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500

O’Ward, VeeKay, Herta talk sketchy cars, difficult passes Indy 500
IndyCar

O’Ward, VeeKay, Herta talk sketchy cars, difficult passes

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime
IndyCar

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020

Trending Today

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Masi denies Baku F1 pit entry is dangerous
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi denies Baku F1 pit entry is dangerous

First images revealed of planned Saudi F1 track pit building
Formula 1 Formula 1

First images revealed of planned Saudi F1 track pit building

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Quartararo race suit found in "normal working order"
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo race suit found in "normal working order"

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Rossi laments "very negative" Catalunya MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi laments "very negative" Catalunya MotoGP race

Latest news

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team
IMSA IMSA

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

IndyCar and IMSA Chevrolet Detroit GP – weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar and IMSA Chevrolet Detroit GP – weekend schedule

IndyCar and IMSA paddocks to reopen to Detroit fans
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar and IMSA paddocks to reopen to Detroit fans

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC due to IMSA clash
WEC WEC

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC due to IMSA clash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.