Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD

shares
comments
Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD
By:
Nov 19, 2019, 9:23 PM

GEAR – Girl Empowerment Around Racing – is to join forces with the ace Grasser Racing Team to run a GT Daytona-class Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo in next season’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Katherine Legge and Christina Nielsen.

GEAR Racing team drivers Katherine Legge and two-time IMSA GTD Champion Christina Nielsen, who last season shared a Meyer Shank Racing-supported Acura NSX, will drive the #19 Lamborghini, which is supplying Grasser with “drivers, sponsors, and additional team support.”

Kara Kenney, global brand director of GEAR, said: “It is our mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold in racing and in life. We’re thrilled to have Katherine and Christina on the team, and we couldn’t have found a better racing partner than Grasser.”

It marks Grasser’s first full season in IMSA, but the Austrian-based team has won the GTD class in two Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and in the 12 Hours of Sebring.

2018 GTD runner-up Legge commented: “Recently, the opportunity to drive the No. 19 Lamborghini was brought to my attention. Around the same time, Christina and I met Kara. Her company contacted GRT and quickly signed a deal that paired us as co-drivers. It was amazing to see how fast this program came together and it will be great to drive with Christina again.

“This is about more than just racing. This is about the next generation and making a difference. IMSA has been home to me for many years now and I cannot wait to get this season underway.”

Two-time GTD champion Nielsen added: “I’m extremely fortunate to be competing for a third IMSA WeatherTech Championship title in GTD with such strong partners. It’s my favorite championship series.

“I’m excited to be back with Katherine, and Grasser is one of the most competitive teams in the entire paddock.”

GRT founder, Gottfried Grasser, commented: “Grasser Racing Team is more than happy to field the #19 Lamborghini with GEAR Racing in the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech Championship. It’s an honor for my team and I to prepare a brand-new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO for Christina Nielsen and Katherine Legge.

“We’re excited to fight for many victories in the 2020 Championship and we cannot wait to start the new season with the highlight event, the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in January.”

The third driver for the endurance races will be announced in the coming weeks.

 

Next article
DragonSpeed to run full IMSA LMP2 season

Previous article

DragonSpeed to run full IMSA LMP2 season
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Katherine Legge , Christina Nielsen
Teams Grasser Racing
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct

Trending

1
IndyCar

Carpenter ends Hulkenberg IndyCar speculation

3h
2
Formula 1

F1 considers rule change to recreate Brazil GP restart magic

3
Formula 1

Why Sainz escaped penalty for "muscle memory" DRS use

4
Formula 1

Ferrari: Timing of Vettel/Leclerc Brazil clash "lucky"

5
NASCAR Cup

Paul Menard, David Ragan exit the NASCAR Cup Series

Latest videos

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Latest news

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD
IMSA

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD

DragonSpeed to run full IMSA LMP2 season
IMSA

DragonSpeed to run full IMSA LMP2 season

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan
Misc

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan

Briscoe, Dixon added to 2020 WTR IMSA lineup
IMSA

Briscoe, Dixon added to 2020 WTR IMSA lineup

Taylor named as Magnussen's Corvette replacement
IMSA

Taylor named as Magnussen's Corvette replacement

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.