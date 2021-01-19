Klauser becomes Chevy’s first sportscar racing program manager

Klauser, who already manages the Cadillac DPi-V.R and Camaro GT4.R programs in IMSA, will “expand the level of engineering and technical direction for Corvette Racing as it sets a course for its future with the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, along with all the Chevrolet road-racing programs,” according to a team statement.

“It’s a huge honor to move into this role with Corvette Racing,” said Klauser, who has been part of General Motors’ racing activities for the last five years. “It unquestionably is one of the premier programs in all of sports car endurance racing. The rich history of Corvette’s successes in IMSA is something of which everyone at Chevrolet can be proud.

“At the same time, this motorsports management restructure is a great opportunity to rethink how Chevrolet operates on IMSA weekends. My goal is to promote more synergy between our racing programs and funnel our technical learning back to GM so we continue to make and sell better cars to our fans and customers around the world.”

Klauser, who earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s in Engineering began at General Motors in 2008 and spent eight years on the production side of the business, including advanced design work on the Corvette C7. She followed this with stints on the Cadillac CT6, Chevrolet Cruze and Chevy Spark production teams before becoming program manager for the Cadillac ATS-V.R entry in the Pirelli World Challenge.

A year later, Klauser helped launch the immensely successful Cadillac DPi-V.R program, which to date has claimed two IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship’s Manufacturers’ titles, four Michelin Endurance Cup titles and 18 race wins including four consecutive victories in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Meanwhile, Corvette Racing has spent the last 22 years accumulating more than 100 wins, 14 Team titles along with 13 Manufacturers’ and Drivers’ championships. Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor drove the C8.R to GT Le Mans class victory in last year’s IMSA championship in the car’s first year of competition.

“We are pleased to have someone as enthusiastic and experienced as Laura as our sportscar racing program manager,” said Mark Stielow, Chevrolet’s director of motorsports competition engineering. “Corvette Racing and GM’s road-racing efforts will benefit from her engineering experience with both the Corvette and Cadillac production cars, and her relationship with a large number of our fans and Corvette owners.”

