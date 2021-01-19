Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
88 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Sebring
17 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
29 Apr
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Klauser becomes Chevy’s first sportscar racing program manager

shares
comments
Klauser becomes Chevy’s first sportscar racing program manager
By:

Chevrolet has named Laura Wontrop Klauser as its sportscar racing program manager, a new role that includes engineering and technical oversight of Corvette Racing on behalf of Chevrolet.

Klauser, who already manages the Cadillac DPi-V.R and Camaro GT4.R programs in IMSA, will “expand the level of engineering and technical direction for Corvette Racing as it sets a course for its future with the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, along with all the Chevrolet road-racing programs,” according to a team statement.

“It’s a huge honor to move into this role with Corvette Racing,” said Klauser, who has been part of General Motors’ racing activities for the last five years. “It unquestionably is one of the premier programs in all of sports car endurance racing. The rich history of Corvette’s successes in IMSA is something of which everyone at Chevrolet can be proud.

“At the same time, this motorsports management restructure is a great opportunity to rethink how Chevrolet operates on IMSA weekends. My goal is to promote more synergy between our racing programs and funnel our technical learning back to GM so we continue to make and sell better cars to our fans and customers around the world.”

Klauser, who earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s in Engineering began at General Motors in 2008 and spent eight years on the production side of the business, including advanced design work on the Corvette C7. She followed this with stints on the Cadillac CT6, Chevrolet Cruze and Chevy Spark production teams before becoming program manager for the Cadillac ATS-V.R entry in the Pirelli World Challenge.

A year later, Klauser helped launch the immensely successful Cadillac DPi-V.R program, which to date has claimed two IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship’s Manufacturers’ titles, four Michelin Endurance Cup titles and 18 race wins including four consecutive victories in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Meanwhile, Corvette Racing has spent the last 22 years accumulating more than 100 wins, 14 Team titles along with 13 Manufacturers’ and Drivers’ championships. Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor drove the C8.R to GT Le Mans class victory in last year’s IMSA championship in the car’s first year of competition.

“We are pleased to have someone as enthusiastic and experienced as Laura as our sportscar racing program manager,” said Mark Stielow, Chevrolet’s director of motorsports competition engineering. “Corvette Racing and GM’s road-racing efforts will benefit from her engineering experience with both the Corvette and Cadillac production cars, and her relationship with a large number of our fans and Corvette owners.”

Related video

Legge, Nielsen join Hardpoint Porsche's Rolex 24 squad

Previous article

Legge, Nielsen join Hardpoint Porsche's Rolex 24 squad
Load comments

About this article

Series General , IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

The change that could help Red Bull banish its slow start trait
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The change that could help Red Bull banish its slow start trait

Jamie McMurray returns for another shot at the Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jamie McMurray returns for another shot at the Daytona 500

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021

Klauser becomes Chevy’s first sportscar racing program manager
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Klauser becomes Chevy’s first sportscar racing program manager

Taylor Gray penalized for using cell phone during ARCA test
ARCA ARCA / Breaking news

Taylor Gray penalized for using cell phone during ARCA test

COVID impact "opened the eyes" of Formula 1 teams - Tost
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

COVID impact "opened the eyes" of Formula 1 teams - Tost

Latest news

Klauser becomes Chevy’s first sportscar racing program manager
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Klauser becomes Chevy’s first sportscar racing program manager

Legge, Nielsen join Hardpoint Porsche's Rolex 24 squad
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Legge, Nielsen join Hardpoint Porsche's Rolex 24 squad

BMW announces reduced IMSA programme for 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

BMW announces reduced IMSA programme for 2021

Duval 'feels like a rookie' with full-time IMSA move
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Duval 'feels like a rookie' with full-time IMSA move

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

2h
2
Formula 1

The change that could help Red Bull banish its slow start trait

9h
3
NASCAR Cup

Jamie McMurray returns for another shot at the Daytona 500

2h
4
IndyCar

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team

1h
5
IndyCar

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021

18h

Latest news

Klauser becomes Chevy’s first sportscar racing program manager
IMSA

Klauser becomes Chevy’s first sportscar racing program manager

Legge, Nielsen join Hardpoint Porsche's Rolex 24 squad
IMSA

Legge, Nielsen join Hardpoint Porsche's Rolex 24 squad

BMW announces reduced IMSA programme for 2021
IMSA

BMW announces reduced IMSA programme for 2021

Duval 'feels like a rookie' with full-time IMSA move
IMSA

Duval 'feels like a rookie' with full-time IMSA move

Tower reveals drivers for Rolex 24 and full season
IMSA

Tower reveals drivers for Rolex 24 and full season

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.