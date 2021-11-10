Tickets Subscribe
IMSA News

WEC squad High Class Racing enters full IMSA LMP2 season

By:
, News Editor

High Class Racing has announced it will take on a full season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's LMP2 class in 2022.

The Danish outfit will contest the seven-round LMP2 schedule, starting with the non-points-paying Rolex 24 at Daytona, with an Oreca 07-Gibson to be shared by regular drivers Anders Fjordbach and Dennis Andersen plus other to-be-announced drivers.

It follows High Class making its IMSA debut in this year's Rolex 24 with Fjordbach and Andersen being joined on that occasion by Ferdinand Habsburg and ex-Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica.

“I’m thrilled to be able to announce our full-season effort,” said Fjordbach. “We had a strong run in 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona, which was our first IMSA race as a team and even the result was not the expected, we fell in love with the atmosphere and such a competitive field.

"Now we have three years of experience with the Oreca 07-Gibson and we are ready to show our potential starting next January at Daytona International Speedway”.

High Class racing full-time in IMSA is likely to come at the expense of the team's WEC effort in the LMP2 Pro/Am division.

Jan Magnussen partnered Fjordbach and Andersen for the Spa, Portimao and Monza races, before Kubica joined the duo for the two final events of the campaign in Bahrain.

Andersen added: “I had a lot of fun at Daytona this year and since then, we have been working on the possibility of a full-season program in such a prestigious championship with so many passionated fans not only in the U.S. but all over the world. I can't wait to face this new challenge!”

High Class may not be the only WEC LMP2 squad to race in IMSA next season, as speculation has linked Racing Team Nederland to making the same move for several months.

The Dutch team also took part in this year's Rolex 24 with owner/driver Frits van Eerd joined by Giedo van der Garde, Job van Uitert and Charles Milesi, but like High Class failed to finish.

Momentum on AXR's side for IMSA title showdown, says Derani
Momentum on AXR’s side for IMSA title showdown, says Derani
Duval: JDC-Miller struggles down to financial limitations

Duval: JDC-Miller struggles down to financial limitations
