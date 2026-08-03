Freedom 250 Grand Prix extended to full 250-mile race distance

IndyCar officials announced a major distance extension for the inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix, increasing the race from 125 to 147 laps to create a full 250-mile competition in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

The historic race will take place on Sunday, August 23, 2026, as drivers compete on a 1.7-mile, seven-turn street circuit winding through the nation’s capital, sweeping down Pennsylvania Avenue, past iconic landmarks, and around the National Mall. The marquee event will serve as the centerpiece for a free, two-day motorsports festival celebrating the country's semiquincentennial.

Extending the total distance by nearly 18 percent adds substantial on-track action while introducing complex tactical challenges for drivers and race engineers. The expanded length is expected to force an additional pit stop compared to the original setup, requiring teams to carefully manage fuel strategy and adjust decisions regarding Firestone tire wear. Furthermore, the extra laps provide drivers with increased opportunities to set up overtakes and make bold moves on the tight D.C. street layout.

Freedom 250 Grand Prix Chairman Bud Denker stated that expanding to a true 250-mile race is a fitting tribute to 250 years of American freedom and innovation.

"With America celebrating 250 years of freedom and innovation in 2026, it is only fitting that the Freedom 250 Grand Prix will be a true 250-mile race," said Bud Denker.

"The additional laps will create even more opportunities for strategy, on-track action and late-race drama while giving our fans extra value and even more opportunities to enjoy this historic event."

The added distance also expands the national broadcast window for FOX, IndyCar's exclusive television partner, allowing for deeper storytelling and real-time strategic analysis throughout the afternoon. Live national coverage from Washington, D.C. begins with an extended pre-race show at 11:30 AM ET on Sunday, August 23, leading up to the green flag waving shortly after 1:00 PM ET.