Sebring 12H: Cadillac locks out front row, Porsche crashes
Pipo Derani’s Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R will lead the field to the green in tomorrow’s 71st Twelve Hours of Sebring after grabbing pole, while Matt Campbell had a big crash in his Porsche 963 in the closing minutes.
GTP
A 20-minute session for eight class entrants on a 3.74-mile racecourse meant the teams could space themselves well on track. Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport’s Ricky Taylor delivered a 1m46.100 to go half a second clear of fellow Acura ARX-06 runner, Tom Blomqvist in the Meyer Shank Racing entry. They both pitted for fresh rubber and while in the pits, they were split by Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, who then went faster still, delivering a 1m45.836s to spring to the top.
Sebastien Bourdais of Chip Ganassi Racing made it a Cadillac 1-2, just 0.087s away, and before anyone could effectively respond, Matt Campbell buried his #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 in the Turn 1 tire wall after brushing the inside wall.
Thus the V-Series.R not only scored its first pole, Cadillac locked out the front row. They had also run the whole session on just one set of tires, ensuring they have one more fresh set to use in tomorrow’s race than the Acuras.
Taylor’s effort on his first set ensures he’ll start third, alongside Mathieu Jaminet’s #6 Porsche, while Rolex 24 pole-winner Blomqvist will line up fifth.
Augusto Farfus was 0.9sec from the top spot in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8, 0.15sec faster than the sister car of Connor De Phillippi.
LMP2
To no one’s surprise, the TDS Racing cars looked strong from their very first flyers, Francois Heriau leading Steven Thomas, but inevitably Ben Keating of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports wasn’t going to let that lie, and put himself firmly in the mix.
So too did George Kurtz of Crowdstrike Racing by APR, but Heriau delivered a 1m51.900s to lift himself 0.416s clear of his nearest challenger… temporarily. Then Keating punched in a 1m51.780s to move to the top.
Thomas had a strong first sector on his final efforts but couldn’t displace team-mate Heriau for second, but was over three-tenths clear of Kurtz.
LMP3
Gar Robinson has looked strong all weekend in the Riley Motorsports Ligier, and he went top until displaced by Glenn van Berlo of Andretti Autosport, who was some 1.4sec clear of the field. Remarkably, van Berlo actually extended that advantage by the end of the session, pulling 1.659s on nearest challenger Tonis Kasemets of Ave Motorsports.
Dan Goldburg of JDC Miller MotorSports was fastest Duqueine pilot, edging Robinson by mere hundredths to claim third on the grid.
GTD Pro / GTD
Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Lexus RC F and Daniel Serra in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 were the first drivers under the two minute barrier, but they were swiftly joined by Antonio Garcia in the Corvette C8.R, Alex Ribeiras in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.
Hawksworth improved to 1m59.582s, just 0.053s ahead of Daniel Juncadella in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3, but then they were both eclipsed – by over a quarter-second – by Garcia’s 1m59.315s.
Just as the excitement was building, with four minutes to go, the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R spun hard into the tire wall on the outside of Turn 1. Thankfully its occupant Klaus Bachler was able to emerge unaided, but the repairs needed for the tire wall meant the session was over.
Thus Garcia will lead the GTD Pro cars to the green with Hawksworth alongside, and Juncadella in third. Riberas and Serra were fourth and fifth in class.
In GTD, Kyle Marcelli scored his first ever pole in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, lapping his Racers Edge with WTR Acura NSX in 1m59.714s, just 0.12s ahead of the Rolex 24 pole-winning Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 of Philip Ellis. The similar Benz of Mikael Grenier (Team Korthoff) was third just ahead of Aaron Telitz in the #12 Lexus.
Reflecting the Balance of Performance revisions since Daytona, Jan Heylen’s Wright Motorsports Porsche was fifth fastest, 0.308sec off the class lead, and one-tenth ahead of Alessio Rovera in Triarsi Competizione’s Ferrari 296.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|31
| Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|6
|1'45.836
|2
|01
| Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|5
|1'45.923
|0.087
|3
|10
| Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|7
|1'46.100
|0.264
|4
|6
| Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet
Dane Cameron
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|6
|1'46.426
|0.590
|5
|60
| Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|7
|1'46.603
|0.767
|6
|24
| Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|6
|1'46.756
|0.920
|7
|7
| Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|6
|1'46.851
|1.015
|8
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|8
|1'46.908
|1.072
|9
|52
| Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|1'51.780
|5.944
|10
|35
| François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|1'51.900
|6.064
|11
|11
| Steven Thomas
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|1'52.169
|6.333
|12
|04
| George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Nolan Siegel
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|1'52.486
|6.650
|13
|20
| Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|7
|1'53.350
|7.514
|14
|8
| John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Kyffin Simpson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|1'53.579
|7.743
|15
|51
| Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Pietro Fittipaldi
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|1'53.673
|7.837
|16
|18
| Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|1'53.963
|8.127
|17
|36
| Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Glenn van
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|7
|1'55.215
|9.379
|18
|4
|Seth Lucas
Tonis Kasemets
Trenton Estep
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|9
|1'56.874
|11.038
|19
|85
| Till Bechtolsheimer
Tijmen van der Helm
Daniel Goldburg
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|7
|1'56.984
|11.148
|20
|74
| Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Josh Burdon
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|8
|1'57.012
|11.176
|21
|30
| Ari Balogh
Garett Grist
Dakota Dickerson
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|9
|1'58.092
|12.256
|22
|17
| Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|8
|1'58.164
|12.328
|23
|38
|Christopher Allen
Robert Mau
Tristan Nunez
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|9
|1'58.724
|12.888
|24
|13
| Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|9
|1'59.160
|13.324
|25
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|6
|1'59.315
|13.479
|26
|33
| Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|9
|1'59.458
|13.622
|27
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Kyle Kirkwood
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|6
|1'59.582
|13.746
|28
|79
| Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|4
|1'59.635
|13.799
|29
|93
| Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|6
|1'59.714
|13.878
|30
|57
| Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|5
|1'59.834
|13.998
|31
|23
| Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|5
|1'59.925
|14.089
|32
|62
| Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
Gabriel Casagrande
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|5
|1'59.939
|14.103
|33
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
Parker Thompson
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|6
|1'59.944
|14.108
|34
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|2'00.022
|14.186
|35
|023
| Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|5
|2'00.124
|14.288
|36
|1
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|5
|2'00.229
|14.393
|37
|96
| Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|5
|2'00.504
|14.668
|38
|78
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benjamin Hites
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|6
|2'00.639
|14.803
|39
|63
|Frank Perera
Jordan Lee Pepper
Romain Grosjean
|GTD PRO
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|6
|2'00.763
|14.927
|40
|70
| Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|5
|2'01.395
|15.559
|41
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|5
|2'01.451
|15.615
|42
|21
| Simon Mann
Miguel Molina
Francesco Castellacci
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|5
|2'01.588
|15.752
|43
|83
| Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|6
|2'01.652
|15.816
|44
|27
| Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|5
|2'01.652
|15.816
|45
|91
|Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|2'01.927
|16.091
|46
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|5
|2'02.115
|16.279
|47
|77
| Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Maxwell Root
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|2'02.612
|16.776
|48
|80
|PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|2'02.678
|16.842
|49
|66
|Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|5
|2'03.342
|17.506
|50
|92
| David Brule
Alec Udell
Julien Andlauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|2'04.555
|18.719
|51
|9
| Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|3
|52
|32
| Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|5
|53
|95
| Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
John Edwards
|GTD PRO
|BMW M4 GT3
|5
Sebring 12H: AXR Cadillac leads Porsche in disrupted night session
Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win
