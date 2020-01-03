Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Fittipaldi named Grand Marshal for Rolex 24

shares
comments
Fittipaldi named Grand Marshal for Rolex 24
By:
Jan 3, 2020, 4:07 PM

Three-time Rolex 24 at Daytona winner Christian Fittipaldi has been named Grand Marshal for this month's 58th running of the Florida classic.

The Brazilian ex-Formula 1 and CART racer, who retired following the 2019 Rolex 24, will give the famous “Drivers, start your engines” command for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opener on January 25.

“I was quite surprised and extremely honored to be invited to take on the Grand Marshal duties at this year’s Rolex 24,” Fittipaldi, who won the event in 2004, 2014 and 2018, said.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it. I think it’s really cool to have this opportunity so quickly after I stopped racing.”

Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile added: “With his successes on the track and his magnetic personality off the track, Christian has attracted legions of fans during his storied career.

“He has enjoyed many of his biggest triumphs right here at Daytona International Speedway and we’re honored to have him preside as the Grand Marshal and deliver the starting command for the Rolex 24.”

Fittipaldi follows in the footsteps of Scott Pruett, who acted as Grand Marshal for the 2019 Rolex 24 following his final appearance in the race in 2018.

Read Also:

