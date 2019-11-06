Era Motorsport confirms Rolex 24 entry with DragonSpeed

Era Motorsport, whose team principal is IMSA and Grand-Am veteran Kyle Tilley, will receive technical support from Elton Julian’s DragonSpeed team, but is not prepared to reveal further details of its entry.

“We’re very excited to confirm that we’ll be joining the IMSA ranks in 2020 for the Rolex 24 At Daytona,” said Tilley. “We weren’t expecting to have to confirm the news so soon, but we’re thrilled there’s such media interest in our team.

“The men and women at DragonSpeed are top-notch, and their support will be invaluable as we enter such a challenging event.

“Out of respect for all of our partners, we’ll withhold further details of our 2020 program until the final pieces are locked into place. We’re excited for what’s ahead and can’t wait for when the time is right to share that information.”