IMSA Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Practice report

CTMP IMSA: Braun stays on top as Castroneves wrecks

#54 CORE autosport ORECA LMP2, P: Jon Bennett, Colin Braun
#5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi, P: Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque
#912 Porsche Team North America Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber
By: Charles Bradley, Global Editor-in-Chief
06/07/2018 09:09

Colin Braun continued his dominance at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, setting the fastest time in second practice for the IMSA WeatherTech Championship – but his competition was much closer on the timesheets.

Watkins Glen pole-winner Braun, who topped this morning’s first session by almost a second, lapped the CORE autosport-run Oreca LMP2 – which he shares with Jon Bennett – in 1m06.902s. 

This time, however, Dane Cameron’s Penske-run Acura DPi was much closer to his pace, just 0.037s in arrears.

Helio Castroneves was third fastest in the second Acura, but almost a second off the pace, with Harry Tincknell fourth in the first of the Mazdas.

Castroneves then caused a red flag halfway through the session when he spun off at Turn 5 and hit the tire wall, inflicting hefty rear-end damage.

Ryan Dalziel was fifth quickest in the sole ESM Nissan, ahead of Felipe Nasr in the first of the Action Express Cadillacs. Robert Alon was seventh in his JDC-Miller Oreca, ahead of Jordan Taylor’s WTR Caddy.

In GT Le Mans, Nick Tandy set the pace for Porsche at 1m14.357s, well ahead of the Chevrolet Corvettes of Antonio Garcia and Tommy Milner. The second Porsche, the #912 car, slumped to fourth in this session, with Laurens Vanthoor some sixth tenths off Tandy’s pace.

As they were in the morning session, the Ford GTs and BMW M8s were next up.

In GT Daytona, Alvaro Parente set the pace for Acura, his 1m16.574s a tenth clear of Kyle Marcelli’s Lexus and the Porsche 911 of Wolf Henzler.

PosNumDriverClassChassisTimeGap
1 54 united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'06.902  
2 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 1'06.939 0.037
3 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 1'07.881 0.979
4 55 united_kingdom  Harry Tincknell 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 1'08.092 1.190
5 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 		 P Nissan DPi 1'08.268 1.366
6 31 united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'08.270 1.368
7 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'08.299 1.397
8 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'08.418 1.516
9 5 brazil  Christian Fittipaldi 
portugal  Filipe Albuquerque 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'08.466 1.564
10 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 1'08.486 1.584
11 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'08.604 1.702
12 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 		 P Ligier LMP2 1'08.694 1.792
13 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'14.357 7.455
14 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'14.757 7.855
15 4 united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'14.844 7.942
16 912 new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'14.959 8.057
17 66 united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 1'15.374 8.472
18 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 1'15.412 8.510
19 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'15.743 8.841
20 25 united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'15.806 8.904
21 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'16.574 9.672
22 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'16.669 9.767
23 16 germany  Wolf Henzler 
united_states  Michael Schein 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'16.674 9.772
24 48 united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'16.689 9.787
25 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'16.716 9.814
26 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'16.822 9.920
27 63 united_states  Jeff Segal 
united_states  Cooper MacNeil 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'16.878 9.976
28 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'17.208 10.306
29 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'17.531 10.629
30 96 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Robby Foley 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'17.653 10.751
31 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'17.749 10.847
