Braun joins DragonSpeed for Rolex 24 at Daytona
By:
Dec 4, 2019, 6:20 PM

Colin Braun will join Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley in DragonSpeed’s ORECA 07-Gibson for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season-opener, with its fourth driver to be revealed at a later date.

Braun, who helped CORE autosport come close to toppling the might of Action Express Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Prototype division in 2018, has a total of 10 IMSA race wins and two American Le Mans Series LMPC-class titles.

The 31-year-old Texan said: "I’m super excited to join Henrik and Ben at DragonSpeed. I’ve known [team principal] Elton [Julian] for a long time now and have enormous respect for he team he's built.

“I'm also looking forward to the fun of driving an LMP2 again at Daytona. I won the class there in 2018 and DragonSpeed won in 2019, so we know our goal for 2020!”

Julian said, "It's a real pleasure to welcome Colin to the team. As one of our toughest rivals from LMPC days, it's great to have him on our side. He's a proven winner who quietly gets the job done every time, and we look forward to his technical input as well.

“We can only run a Silver-ranked third driver in IMSA after the Rolex, but are looking at the possibility of having Colin in the 10Star car for some of our European races, including Le Mans."

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Colin Braun
Teams Dragonspeed
Author David Malsher

Braun joins DragonSpeed for Rolex 24 at Daytona
