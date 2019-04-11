Sign in
IMSA / Long Beach / Breaking news

Bourdais set for double IndyCar/IMSA duty at Long Beach

Bourdais set for double IndyCar/IMSA duty at Long Beach
By:
31m ago

Sebastien Bourdais will contest this weekend's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Long Beach with Ford Chip Ganassi Racing alongside his IndyCar commitments.

Bourdais will share the #66 Ford GT with Dirk Muller for the BUBBA Burger Sports Car Grand Prix on Saturday, as regular Ford IMSA driver Joey Hand is unavailable due to illness.

A Ford Chip Ganassi Racing statement said Hand is suffering from "flu like symptoms".

It means Bourdais, who partnered Hand and Muller for the opening two IMSA rounds of the 2019 season, the Rolex 24 at Daytona and Sebring 12 Hours, will be racing for Ford as well as contesting the IndyCar race on the same weekend for Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan.

“Although we’re disappointed for Joey, we’re also fortunate to have someone like Sebastien who can step right in this weekend,” commented Ford motorsport boss Mark Rushbrook. 

“We're grateful Dale Coyne Racing will allow him to do double-duty with the IndyCar race this weekend. Seb already has so many miles in the Ford GT, and knows the team and crew so well, that it’s the perfect solution.”

The 100-minute BUBBA Burger Sports Car Grand Prix begins at 2.06pm local time (Pacific) on Saturday, following qualifying for the IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Qualifying for the IMSA round takes place on Friday afternoon after the conclusion of both IndyCar practice sessions, which in turn follow the sole IMSA practice session in the morning.

Juncos still seeking IndyCar sponsors and an IMSA driver

Juncos still seeking IndyCar sponsors and an IMSA driver
Series IndyCar , IMSA
Event Long Beach
Drivers Sébastien Bourdais
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author Jamie Klein
