Subscribe
Previous / Lamborghini, BMW in race to secure Marciello for 2024 LMDh programmes
IMSA News

AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program

Canadian-based LMP3 squad AWA will run a pair of Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs in the GTD class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2024 and ’25.

Charles Bradley
By:
Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Corvette previously announced that Pratt Miller Motorsport would field two of the new-for-2024 cars in the Pro class next season.

AWA will run its cars in the pro-am division, with the driver line-up to be announced at a later date, and ensures that there will be four Corvettes on the grid.

“We are happy to welcome AWA to the Corvette Racing family,” said Christie Bagne, Corvette Z06 GT3.R program manager. “It was important for us to select a highly competitive and collaborative team to be our first representative in the WeatherTech Championship's GTD class.

“AWA is a fantastic choice. The team has a proven capability of winning races in multiple sports car categories and series. Our goal is to help AWA compete for championships and race wins with the Z06 GT3.R in 2024 and beyond."

AWA has been racing Duqueine chassis in the LMP3 class of IMSA’s premier series, peaking with victory in its blue riband Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in January, which included factory Corvette driver Nicolas Varrone in its driver line-up.

#17 AWA Duqueine D08: Wayne Boyd, Nico Varrone, Thomas Merrill, Anthony Mantella

#17 AWA Duqueine D08: Wayne Boyd, Nico Varrone, Thomas Merrill, Anthony Mantella

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“I am honoured to have the opportunity for AWA to represent Corvette in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship,” said Andrew Wojteczko, AWA team owner and technical director. “I have the utmost respect for the people involved and am looking forward to doing our part to help secure results for the Z06 GT3.R.” 

The Corvette GT3 race car, constructed by Pratt Miller Motorsports in New Hudson, Michigan, is based on the production Corvette Z06. The Z06 GT3.R’s aluminum chassis frame and the 5.5-liter, flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine both come from Chevrolet’s Bowling Green Assembly factory in Kentucky.

Corvette Racing has scored 114 wins in IMSA, with 14 manufacturer championships, 15 driver titles and 16 team crowns.

“It's great to welcome AWA into our fold,” added Ben Johnson, Pratt Miller Motorsports' technical director. “We have a deep amount of respect for the team’s level of technical understanding and capabilities.

“In our meetings and discussions, it's clear there is a high level of engineering cooperation and insight that will be valuable to rapidly develop the Z06 GT3.R and our customer support program going forward.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Lamborghini, BMW in race to secure Marciello for 2024 LMDh programmes
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice

IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice

IndyCar
Nashville

IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar
Nashville

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Corvette Racing More from
Corvette Racing
Corvette snaps IMSA win drought as Lexus podium streak ends

Corvette snaps IMSA win drought as Lexus podium streak ends

IMSA
Mosport

Corvette snaps IMSA win drought as Lexus podium streak ends Corvette snaps IMSA win drought as Lexus podium streak ends

Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early

Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early

WEC
Monza

Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early

Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps

Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps

Latest news

Jesse Love Jr. picks up sixth win in wild Michigan ARCA race

Jesse Love Jr. picks up sixth win in wild Michigan ARCA race

ARCA ARCA

Jesse Love Jr. picks up sixth win in wild Michigan ARCA race Jesse Love Jr. picks up sixth win in wild Michigan ARCA race

NISMO Nissan gets stop-and-go penalty for chassis change

NISMO Nissan gets stop-and-go penalty for chassis change

SGT Super GT
Fuji II

NISMO Nissan gets stop-and-go penalty for chassis change NISMO Nissan gets stop-and-go penalty for chassis change

Supercars sub for wedding-bound Oliphant

Supercars sub for wedding-bound Oliphant

TCRA TCR Australia

Supercars sub for wedding-bound Oliphant Supercars sub for wedding-bound Oliphant

IMSA Road America: Cadillacs dominate practice

IMSA Road America: Cadillacs dominate practice

IMSA IMSA
Road America

IMSA Road America: Cadillacs dominate practice IMSA Road America: Cadillacs dominate practice

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe