Corvette joins forces with TF Sport for 2024 WEC GT3 campaign

Tom Ferrier’s squad plans to run two examples of the new-for-2024 Z06 GT3.R, which replaces the C8.R that won at the Le Mans 24 earlier this month with the Pratt & Miller-run works Corvette Racing outfit.

Drivers for the programme have yet to be announced, but it is likely that Corvette factory drivers will be part of the line-up.

Z06 GT3.R programme manager Christie Bagne said TF Sport "showcases the elements we were looking for in a team" to partner with.

"We look forward to working with Tom and his team to make the Z06 GT3.R a success in the WEC and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024 and beyond,” she said.

TF Sport has run Aston machinery since its first season of competition in the 2014 British GT championship, winning its first GT3 title in 2016 before sweeping both the GT3 and GT4 categories in 2019.

It has been a WEC mainstay in GTE Am since the 2018-19 season, taking its first Le Mans victory in 2020 and claiming the class championship last season.

Its move to forge a new partnership with the General Motors brand comes as the WEC drops the GTE Am class in favour of LMGT3 for next season.

#25 Ort By TF Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Ahmad Al Harthy, Michael Dinan, Charlie Eastwood Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Announcing the news, Ferrier expressed his gratitude to Aston Martin before explaining that "the time is right for a new challenge in the WEC".

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent such an iconic brand on the world stage," said Ferrier.

"Corvette Racing has an immense history at Le Mans and we will be looking to continue that run of success."

After its double points victory at Le Mans, Corvette Racing drivers Nicky Catsburg, Nico Varrone and Ben Keating lead the GTE Am standings by 74 points over TF trio Charlie Eastwood, Michael Dinan and Ahmad al Harthy.

Ferrier added: "We still have a job to do in this year’s WEC, now lying second in the championship, and will give it our all to finish on a high."