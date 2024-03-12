All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Acura is confident of taking the fight to leading IMSA GTP rivals Porsche and Cadillac in this weekend’s Sebring 12 Hours, after a Balance of Performance shift in its favor.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley, Marcus Ericsson

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley, Marcus Ericsson

Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

HRC USA president David Salters, who is responsible for the ARX-06 program, told Motorsport.com at the season-opening IndyCar Series round at St. Petersburg last weekend that the reduction of 17kg since the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona should give it a better fighting chance on raw pace at Sebring this weekend.

The Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura driven by Louis Deletraz, Jordan Taylor, Colton Herta and Jenson Button finished a distant third at Daytona. Its cars could only qualify fifth and sixth in the 10-car GTP field, Acura having swept to pole position and won there in 2023 with Meyer Shank Racing.

Last season, Acura was right in the title fight with Cadillac in the final round at Petit Le Mans – and only lost out following a late-race clash between its star driver Filipe Albuquerque and Caddy’s Pipo Derani, the latter going on to win the title with Alexander Sims.

Since then, the Acura was slapped with significant extra ballast on IMSA’s BoP calculations, which have changed in ethos for this season to be reactive to recent races and past events at each track.

“We have a very heavy car,” Salters told Motorsport.com at Daytona, who was at pains to point out he wasn’t complaining about the BoP. “I took [the weight penalty] as a compliment! We’ve done such a good job, so it’s a great compliment to our boys and girls.

“Heavy cars are not the kindest things on their tires. Physics is physics, and weight affects all aspects of the car: tires, braking, turning and accelerating.”

#40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta, Jenson Button

#40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta, Jenson Button

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

When asked why he thought Acura’s BoP for the Rolex 24 was so drastic in terms of the weight gained, Salters replied: “It’s plainly a question best asked to IMSA. It’s simulation-based.

“They are trying to get all the cars to be equal and I guess, in terms of knowing what the aero is and knowing they can balance that with power and weight, they do their simulation.”

But IMSA has now reacted to its real-world findings from Daytona, with the pace-setting Cadillac hit by a 30kg increase, which means it will be 22kgs heavier than when it won at Sebring last year at 1060kg.

In comparison, the Acura will run at 1055kg, but Caddy’s V-Series.R has also been given a 10kW power increase to compensate.

In another twist, the Daytona-winning Porsche 963 has been trimmed of 2kg to 1049kg, but been given a 11kW power reduction. As well as its weight reduction, which still makes it the second-heaviest car in the field 5kg behind the Cadillac, the Acura has had its power output stemmed by 8kW.

Lamborghini SC63

Lamborghini SC63

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Intriguingly, Lamborghini’s new SC63 LMDh entry, which makes its IMSA SportsCar debut in the GTP class, will be the second-lightest entry at 1044kg – 14kg heavier than the BMW M Hybrid V8.

The Iron Lynx-run car will also be the third-most powerful car on the grid, behind the Cadillac and BMW.

IMSA GTP Balance of Performance (weight v power)

Acura ARX-06

1055kg

512kW

BMW M Hybrid V8

1030kg

506kW

Cadillac V-Series.R

1060kg

520kW

Lamborghini SC63

1044kg

513kW

Porsche 963

1049kg

508kW
Read Also:

Watch: BrrrakeF1 - The Tech Behind the Most Exciting Racing on the Planet

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Cadillac has no plans for customer Hypercars in WEC or IMSA

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Porsche wary of mistakes as it aims to ‘maintain trajectory’ at Sebring

Porsche wary of mistakes as it aims to ‘maintain trajectory’ at Sebring

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Porsche wary of mistakes as it aims to ‘maintain trajectory’ at Sebring Porsche wary of mistakes as it aims to ‘maintain trajectory’ at Sebring
Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete lead

Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete lead

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete lead Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete lead
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Wayne Taylor Racing
More from
Wayne Taylor Racing
Acura’s Daytona 24h hopes hit by Albuquerque stoppage

Acura’s Daytona 24h hopes hit by Albuquerque stoppage

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Acura’s Daytona 24h hopes hit by Albuquerque stoppage Acura’s Daytona 24h hopes hit by Albuquerque stoppage
Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win
F1 drivers competing in Daytona 24 Hours and previous winners

F1 drivers competing in Daytona 24 Hours and previous winners

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
F1 drivers competing in Daytona 24 Hours and previous winners F1 drivers competing in Daytona 24 Hours and previous winners

Latest news

Repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway "not even the same track"

Repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway "not even the same track"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway "not even the same track" Repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway "not even the same track"
F1 Manager 2024 game revealed, includes create-a-team mode

F1 Manager 2024 game revealed, includes create-a-team mode

eSpt Esports
F1 Manager 2024 game revealed, includes create-a-team mode F1 Manager 2024 game revealed, includes create-a-team mode
Daniil Kvyat to run NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA

Daniil Kvyat to run NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Circuit of the Americas
Daniil Kvyat to run NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA Daniil Kvyat to run NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA
Vasseur downplays future Ferrari F1 chance for Bearman

Vasseur downplays future Ferrari F1 chance for Bearman

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Vasseur downplays future Ferrari F1 chance for Bearman Vasseur downplays future Ferrari F1 chance for Bearman

Prime

Discover prime content
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024 How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA
By Charles Bradley
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Charles Bradley
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global