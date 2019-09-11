Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
9 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Nasr, Derani remain at AXR IMSA squad for 2020

shares
comments
Nasr, Derani remain at AXR IMSA squad for 2020
By:
Sep 11, 2019, 8:13 AM

Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani will both remain with the Action Express Racing Cadillac squad for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, it has been confirmed.

The Brazilian pair will once again race AXR's #31 Cadillac DPi-V.R under the 'Whelen Engineering Racing' banner, Derani having joined the team at the start of this year.

Alongside Eric Curran, who Derani replaced as Nasr's full-time teammate for 2019, the pair won the Sebring 12 Hours in March and sit second in the drivers' standings ahead of this weekend's penultimate round of the season at Laguna Seca.

AXR said a decision has yet to be made on who will accompany Nasr and Derani for the long-distance races at Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta next year.

“Action Express is happy that we have been able to announce our 2020 plans for our Whelen Engineering No. 31, with Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani as full-time drivers,” said AXR owner Bob Johnson.

Nasr has tested both LMP1 and IndyCar machinery in recent months, and in July the ex-Sauber Formula 1 racer was also leaving the door open to a return to Formula E after he completed a part-time campaign for Dragon Racing last season.

His AXR renewal appears to close the door on a move to IndyCar, to which he was linked after testing for Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports at Mid-Ohio.

Derani meanwhile made a one-off appearance for the Rebellion Racing LMP1 team in the FIA World Endurance Championship at Silverstone this month, but the Swiss squad's second car won't be raced again until next April's Spa round.

A date change for the Spa race means it is no longer clashing with IMSA's Mid-Ohio round, as it has done in previous years.

AXR said the line-up in its #5 Cadillac, currently driven by Filipe Albuquerque and Joao Barbosa, is not yet fixed as it seeks to finalise sponsorship for the car.

Third at Sebring and victory at Long Beach have been the highlights of an otherwise forgettable season for the Portuguese pair, who lie seventh in the standings.

#5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque

#5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque

Photo by: Richard Dole / LAT Images

Next article
Mazda's IMSA streak a result of "relentless effort"

Previous article

Mazda's IMSA streak a result of "relentless effort"
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Felipe Nasr , Pipo Derani
Teams Action Express Racing
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Practice 1 Starts in
2 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rebuilding Vettel's confidence "won't be easy" - Brawn

37m
2
Super GT

Toyota takes covers off Super GT-spec Supra

1h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton says he will change the way he races after Monza

4
Supercars

Tander reminisces about Holden parity go-slow order

5
Super GT

Honda changes NSX engine layout for Class One era

1h

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

Nasr, Derani remain at AXR IMSA squad for 2020
IMSA

Nasr, Derani remain at AXR IMSA squad for 2020

Mazda's IMSA streak a result of "relentless effort"
IMSA

Mazda's IMSA streak a result of "relentless effort"

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
LM24

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Rahal to make Acura IMSA return at Petit Le Mans
IMSA

Rahal to make Acura IMSA return at Petit Le Mans

Supercars Mustang makes USA track debut
VASC

Supercars Mustang makes USA track debut

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.