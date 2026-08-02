Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Road America

2026 IMSA Road America

United States
Jul 30, 2026 to Aug 2, 2026
Road America, US

LIVE: IMSA at Road America lap-by-lap commentary and race updates

Live Text

That was all driver error by Daniel Goldburg, who started this race from the LMP2 pole and just apologized over the radio to the team.

Off track

Oh my! The #22 United Autosports LMP2 was off in the dirt at the exit of the final corner, and then slid across the track right in front of oncoming traffic.

Lucky escape for several cars...wow.

Green flag

Back racing at Road America!

Broadcast discussing the idea of ending this race at night in the future...now that could be an exciting challenge.

Video

Replay of the Sheena Monk incident, which triggered the first FCY of the race.

 

Gonna have to get used to these very long caution laps at Road America...

Yellow flag

That was the #11 TDS Racing LMP2 she made door-to-door contact with. That incident happened at the high-speed kink 

Safety car

FULL-COURSE CAUTION

Crash

Sheena Monk has crashed in the No. 16 Ford GTD...she turned in on an LMP2 and slammed the wall.

Crash

Crash!

As expected with an endurance race like this, not much action after things got sorted at the start. Yelloly continues to lead overall in the Meyer Shank Acura.

Off track

The #73 Pratt Miller LMP2 went off into the gravel at the exit of Turn 1. Chris Cumming was attempting to make a pass and simply missed the corner under braking

Yelloly holds the overall lead in a clean opening lap

Off track

Uh, there was already a Tower Motorsports LMP2 in the dirt briefly before the green the flag. Not sure what happened there, but perhaps a check-up.

Green flag

GREEN FLAG! SIX HOURS OF RACING AND THE CLOCK STARTS NOW

Cloud

Six hours of of racing at Road America ahead, and while cloudy, no rain is expected today.

Full starting lineup at Road America:

Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 R. van der ZandeN. YellolyAcura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian 93 Acura ARX-06 8

1'49.233

   133.410
2 T. BlomqvistC. BraunAcura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian 60 Acura ARX-06 8

+0.157

1'49.390

 0.157 133.219
3 D. VanthoorS. Van Der LindeBMW M Team WRT 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 8

+0.364

1'49.597

 0.207 132.967
4 J. TaylorL. DeletrazCadillac Wayne Taylor Racing 40 Cadillac V-Series.R 8

+0.380

1'49.613

 0.016 132.948
5 L. VanthoorK. EstrePorsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 8

+1.062

1'50.295

 0.682 132.126
6 J. AitkenE. BamberF. VestiCadillac Whelen 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 8

+1.128

1'50.361

 0.066 132.047
7 R. TaylorF. AlbuquerqueCadillac Wayne Taylor Racing 10 Cadillac V-Series.R 8

+1.148

1'50.381

 0.020 132.023
8 R. GunnR. De AngelisAston Martin THOR Team 23 Aston Martin Valkyrie 8

+1.571

1'50.804

 0.423 131.519
9 F. NasrJ. AndlauerPorsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 8

+1.627

1'50.860

 0.056 131.452
10 P. EngM. WittmannBMW M Team WRT 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 8

+1.687

1'50.920

 0.060 131.381
11 T. van der HelmL. HeinrichK. FrederickJDC/Miller Motorsports 5 Porsche 963 8

+2.078

1'51.311

 0.391 130.920
12
D. Goldburg
P. di RestaR. LindhUnited Autosports USA		 22 ORECA LMP2 07 7

+4.979

1'54.212

 2.901 127.594
13 M. GoikhbergP. ThompsonH. TincknellPR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+5.241

1'54.474

 0.262 127.302
14
J. Clarke
B. GargT. DillmannInter Europol Competition		 43 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+5.426

1'54.659

 0.185 127.097
15 P. HyettD. CameronJ. EdgarAO Racing 99 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+5.501

1'54.734

 0.075 127.014
16 G. Kurtz
A. Quinn
T. SoweryCrowdstrike Racing by APR		 04 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+6.580

1'55.813

 1.079 125.830
17 T. LutkeM. BecheD. Heinemeier HanssonTDS Racing 11 ORECA LMP2 07 7

+6.600

1'55.833

 0.020 125.809
18
P. Fayer
H. McElreaM. JensenUnited Autosports USA		 2 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+6.729

1'55.962

 0.129 125.669
19 P. Fittipaldi
M. Espirito Santo
C. CummingPratt Miller Motorsports		 73 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+7.097

1'56.330

 0.368 125.271
20
N. Rao
F. Habsburg
J. AbelEra Motorsport
 18 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+7.307

1'56.540

 0.210 125.045
21
J. Field
M. Van Der Snel
O. JarvisIntersport Racing		 37 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+7.400

1'56.633

 0.093 124.946
22 J. FaranoS. AlvarezT. VautierTower Motorsports 8 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+8.184

1'57.417

 0.784 124.112
23
G. Kraut
J. Burdon
S. FieldingJDC/Miller Motorsports
 79 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+11.310

2'00.543

 3.126 120.893
24 N. Tandy
H. KingAO Racing
 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8

+14.809

2'04.042

 3.499 117.483
25 N. VerhagenC. de PhillippiPaul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO 6

+14.949

2'04.182

 0.140 117.350
26 A. GarciaA. SimsCorvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8

+15.031

2'04.264

 0.082 117.273
27
M. Esterson
N. JohnsonRLL Team McLaren
 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 7

+15.068

2'04.301

 0.037 117.238
28 K. BachlerT. PreiningManthey 911 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7

+15.075

2'04.308

 0.007 117.231
29 T. MilnerN. CatsburgCorvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8

+15.245

2'04.478

 0.170 117.071
30 J. Calado
R. AgostiniTriarsi Competizione
 033 Ferrari 296 GT3 8

+15.413

2'04.646

 0.168 116.913
31 S. MannL. WadouxA. FuocoAf Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 7

+15.455

2'04.688

 0.042 116.874
32 D. BarrichelloT. GambleZ. RobichonHeart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 8

+15.622

2'04.855

 0.167 116.718
33
M. Fossard
V. Hasse-ClotT. EstepCar Blanche		 068 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 7

+15.624

2'04.857

 0.002 116.716
34 G. AltoèC. StevensonA. UdellDragonSpeed 81 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8

+15.627

2'04.860

 0.003 116.713
35 A. CaldarelliS. MitchellPfaff Motorsports 9 Lamborghini Temerario GT3 8

+15.649

2'04.882

 0.022 116.693
36 D. SerraD. RigonRisi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 8

+15.656

2'04.889

 0.007 116.686
37 P. GallagherR. Foley
F. SelldorffTurner Motorsport
 96 BMW M4 GT3 EVO 7

+15.886

2'05.119

 0.230 116.472
38 R. WardP. EllisI. DontjeWinward Racing 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3 6

+15.893

2'05.126

 0.007 116.465
39 D. DeFrancesco
R. Yardley
J. HeylenRS1		 28 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8

+15.939

2'05.172

 0.046 116.422
40 S. AndrewsL. HodeniusJ. Roe Jr.Lone Star Racing 80 Mercedes-AMG GT3 7

+15.992

2'05.225

 0.053 116.373
41 M. FilippiR. WickensC. EastwoodDXDT Racing 36 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 7

+16.036

2'05.269

 0.044 116.332
42
O. Triarsi
K. KochR. MegennisTriarsi Competizione		 023 Ferrari 296 GT3 7

+16.082

2'05.315

 0.046 116.289
43 A. CostaL. PatreseF. RuedaConquest Racing 34 Ferrari 296 GT3 7

+16.102

2'05.335

 0.020 116.271
44 C. MiesF. VervischFord Racing 65 Ford Mustang GT3 8

+16.125

2'05.358

 0.023 116.249
45 B. BarkerD. OlsenFord Racing 64 Ford Mustang GT3 7

+16.141

2'05.374

 0.016 116.235
46 A. TelitzB. PedersenF. MontecalvoVasser Sullivan Racing 12 Lexus RC F GT3 8

+16.959

2'06.192

 0.818 115.481
47 B. IribeF. SchandorffO. MillroyInception Racing 70 Ferrari 296 GT3 8

+17.227

2'06.460

 0.268 115.236
48 R. HardwickR. Pera
M. SchuringTeam Manthey
 912 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7

+17.624

2'06.857

 0.397 114.876
49 O. FidaniM. BellL. Kern13 Autosport 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8

+17.632

2'06.865

 0.008 114.869
50 D. FormalT. HindmanG. DoyleWayne Taylor Racing 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 8

+18.028

2'07.261

 0.396 114.511
51 J. WalkerT. BechtolsheimerJ. HandGradient Racing 66 Ford Mustang GT3 8

+18.075

2'07.308

 0.047 114.469
52 S. MonkF. Fraga
J. AltzmanMyers Riley Motorsports
 16 Ford Mustang GT3 8

+19.000

2'08.233

 0.925 113.643
53 J. HawksworthB. BarnicoatVasser Sullivan Racing 14 Lexus RC F GT3 3

 

    
54 A. AdelsonC. IlottT. SargentWright Motorsports 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 4

 

    

 