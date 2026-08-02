2026 IMSA Road America
LIVE: IMSA at Road America lap-by-lap commentary and race updates
Motorsport.com provides live updates from the 2026 edition of IMSA's Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix at Road America
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
That was all driver error by Daniel Goldburg, who started this race from the LMP2 pole and just apologized over the radio to the team.
Oh my! The #22 United Autosports LMP2 was off in the dirt at the exit of the final corner, and then slid across the track right in front of oncoming traffic.
Lucky escape for several cars...wow.
Back racing at Road America!
Broadcast discussing the idea of ending this race at night in the future...now that could be an exciting challenge.
Replay of the Sheena Monk incident, which triggered the first FCY of the race.
Gonna have to get used to these very long caution laps at Road America...
That was the #11 TDS Racing LMP2 she made door-to-door contact with. That incident happened at the high-speed kink
FULL-COURSE CAUTION
Sheena Monk has crashed in the No. 16 Ford GTD...she turned in on an LMP2 and slammed the wall.
Crash!
As expected with an endurance race like this, not much action after things got sorted at the start. Yelloly continues to lead overall in the Meyer Shank Acura.
The #73 Pratt Miller LMP2 went off into the gravel at the exit of Turn 1. Chris Cumming was attempting to make a pass and simply missed the corner under braking
Yelloly holds the overall lead in a clean opening lap
Uh, there was already a Tower Motorsports LMP2 in the dirt briefly before the green the flag. Not sure what happened there, but perhaps a check-up.
GREEN FLAG! SIX HOURS OF RACING AND THE CLOCK STARTS NOW
Six hours of of racing at Road America ahead, and while cloudy, no rain is expected today.
Full starting lineup at Road America:
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|R. van der ZandeN. YellolyAcura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian
|93
|Acura ARX-06
|8
|
1'49.233
|133.410
|2
|T. BlomqvistC. BraunAcura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian
|60
|Acura ARX-06
|8
|
+0.157
1'49.390
|0.157
|133.219
|3
|D. VanthoorS. Van Der LindeBMW M Team WRT
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|8
|
+0.364
1'49.597
|0.207
|132.967
|4
|J. TaylorL. DeletrazCadillac Wayne Taylor Racing
|40
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|8
|
+0.380
1'49.613
|0.016
|132.948
|5
|L. VanthoorK. EstrePorsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|8
|
+1.062
1'50.295
|0.682
|132.126
|6
|J. AitkenE. BamberF. VestiCadillac Whelen
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|8
|
+1.128
1'50.361
|0.066
|132.047
|7
|R. TaylorF. AlbuquerqueCadillac Wayne Taylor Racing
|10
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|8
|
+1.148
1'50.381
|0.020
|132.023
|8
|R. GunnR. De AngelisAston Martin THOR Team
|23
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|8
|
+1.571
1'50.804
|0.423
|131.519
|9
|F. NasrJ. AndlauerPorsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|8
|
+1.627
1'50.860
|0.056
|131.452
|10
|P. EngM. WittmannBMW M Team WRT
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|8
|
+1.687
1'50.920
|0.060
|131.381
|11
|T. van der HelmL. HeinrichK. FrederickJDC/Miller Motorsports
|5
|Porsche 963
|8
|
+2.078
1'51.311
|0.391
|130.920
|12
|
D. GoldburgP. di RestaR. LindhUnited Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA LMP2 07
|7
|
+4.979
1'54.212
|2.901
|127.594
|13
|M. GoikhbergP. ThompsonH. TincknellPR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+5.241
1'54.474
|0.262
|127.302
|14
|
J. ClarkeB. GargT. DillmannInter Europol Competition
|43
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+5.426
1'54.659
|0.185
|127.097
|15
|P. HyettD. CameronJ. EdgarAO Racing
|99
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+5.501
1'54.734
|0.075
|127.014
|16
|G. Kurtz
A. QuinnT. SoweryCrowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+6.580
1'55.813
|1.079
|125.830
|17
|T. LutkeM. BecheD. Heinemeier HanssonTDS Racing
|11
|ORECA LMP2 07
|7
|
+6.600
1'55.833
|0.020
|125.809
|18
|
P. FayerH. McElreaM. JensenUnited Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+6.729
1'55.962
|0.129
|125.669
|19
|P. Fittipaldi
M. Espirito SantoC. CummingPratt Miller Motorsports
|73
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+7.097
1'56.330
|0.368
|125.271
|20
|
N. RaoF. Habsburg
J. AbelEra Motorsport
|18
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+7.307
1'56.540
|0.210
|125.045
|21
|
J. Field
M. Van Der SnelO. JarvisIntersport Racing
|37
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+7.400
1'56.633
|0.093
|124.946
|22
|J. FaranoS. AlvarezT. VautierTower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+8.184
1'57.417
|0.784
|124.112
|23
|
G. KrautJ. Burdon
S. FieldingJDC/Miller Motorsports
|79
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+11.310
2'00.543
|3.126
|120.893
|24
|N. Tandy
H. KingAO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|8
|
+14.809
2'04.042
|3.499
|117.483
|25
|N. VerhagenC. de PhillippiPaul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|6
|
+14.949
2'04.182
|0.140
|117.350
|26
|A. GarciaA. SimsCorvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|
+15.031
2'04.264
|0.082
|117.273
|27
|
M. Esterson
N. JohnsonRLL Team McLaren
|59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|7
|
+15.068
2'04.301
|0.037
|117.238
|28
|K. BachlerT. PreiningManthey
|911
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|
+15.075
2'04.308
|0.007
|117.231
|29
|T. MilnerN. CatsburgCorvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|
+15.245
2'04.478
|0.170
|117.071
|30
|J. Calado
R. AgostiniTriarsi Competizione
|033
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|8
|
+15.413
2'04.646
|0.168
|116.913
|31
|S. MannL. WadouxA. FuocoAf Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|
+15.455
2'04.688
|0.042
|116.874
|32
|D. BarrichelloT. GambleZ. RobichonHeart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|8
|
+15.622
2'04.855
|0.167
|116.718
|33
|
M. FossardV. Hasse-ClotT. EstepCar Blanche
|068
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|7
|
+15.624
2'04.857
|0.002
|116.716
|34
|G. AltoèC. StevensonA. UdellDragonSpeed
|81
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|
+15.627
2'04.860
|0.003
|116.713
|35
|A. CaldarelliS. MitchellPfaff Motorsports
|9
|Lamborghini Temerario GT3
|8
|
+15.649
2'04.882
|0.022
|116.693
|36
|D. SerraD. RigonRisi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|8
|
+15.656
2'04.889
|0.007
|116.686
|37
|P. GallagherR. Foley
F. SelldorffTurner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|7
|
+15.886
2'05.119
|0.230
|116.472
|38
|R. WardP. EllisI. DontjeWinward Racing
|57
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|6
|
+15.893
2'05.126
|0.007
|116.465
|39
|D. DeFrancesco
R. YardleyJ. HeylenRS1
|28
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|8
|
+15.939
2'05.172
|0.046
|116.422
|40
|S. AndrewsL. HodeniusJ. Roe Jr.Lone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|7
|
+15.992
2'05.225
|0.053
|116.373
|41
|M. FilippiR. WickensC. EastwoodDXDT Racing
|36
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|7
|
+16.036
2'05.269
|0.044
|116.332
|42
|
O. TriarsiK. KochR. MegennisTriarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|
+16.082
2'05.315
|0.046
|116.289
|43
|A. CostaL. PatreseF. RuedaConquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|
+16.102
2'05.335
|0.020
|116.271
|44
|C. MiesF. VervischFord Racing
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|8
|
+16.125
2'05.358
|0.023
|116.249
|45
|B. BarkerD. OlsenFord Racing
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|7
|
+16.141
2'05.374
|0.016
|116.235
|46
|A. TelitzB. PedersenF. MontecalvoVasser Sullivan Racing
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|8
|
+16.959
2'06.192
|0.818
|115.481
|47
|B. IribeF. SchandorffO. MillroyInception Racing
|70
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|8
|
+17.227
2'06.460
|0.268
|115.236
|48
|R. HardwickR. Pera
M. SchuringTeam Manthey
|912
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|
+17.624
2'06.857
|0.397
|114.876
|49
|O. FidaniM. BellL. Kern13 Autosport
|13
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|
+17.632
2'06.865
|0.008
|114.869
|50
|D. FormalT. HindmanG. DoyleWayne Taylor Racing
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|8
|
+18.028
2'07.261
|0.396
|114.511
|51
|J. WalkerT. BechtolsheimerJ. HandGradient Racing
|66
|Ford Mustang GT3
|8
|
+18.075
2'07.308
|0.047
|114.469
|52
|S. MonkF. Fraga
J. AltzmanMyers Riley Motorsports
|16
|Ford Mustang GT3
|8
|
+19.000
2'08.233
|0.925
|113.643
|53
|J. HawksworthB. BarnicoatVasser Sullivan Racing
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|3
|
|54
|A. AdelsonC. IlottT. SargentWright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|4
|