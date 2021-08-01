Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama
The Iron Lynx Ferrari team took victory in a thrilling conclusion to the Spa 24 Hours as Alessandro Pier Guidi passed the Audi of Dries Vanthoor following a late downpour.
Pier Guidi, Come Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen took honours in the #51 Ferrari 488 GT3 by just 3.978 seconds ahead of the Team WRT Audi R8 LMS of Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts and Kelvin van der Linde.
The Audi appeared to have the advantage when heavy rain hit with a little under an hour to go, as Vanthoor jumped ahead of Pier Guidi by virtue of switching to wet-weather tyres first.
But, once on wets himself, Pier Guidi was able to close in on Vanthoor make the race-winning pass within the final 10 minutes at Blanchimont.
It marks the first win for a Ferrari in the Spa 24 Hours in the GT3 era and the Scuderia's first since 2004, as well as the brand's fourth victory overall.
Third went to the Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Nicki Thiim, Marco Sorensen and Ross Gunn.
Full report to follow
Race results (top 10):
|Pos.
|No.
|Drivers
|Team/Car
|Gap
|1
|51
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Nicklas Nielsen
Come Ledogar
|
Iron Lynx
Ferrari 488 GT3
|556 laps
|2
|32
|
Dries Vanthoor
Charles Weerts
Kelvin van der Linde
|
Team WRT
Audi R8 LMS GT3
|3.978s
|3
|95
|
Nicki Thiim
Marco Sorensen
Ross Gunn
|Garage 59
Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1m20.979s
|4
|37
|
Nico Muller
Robin Frijns
Dennis Lind
|
Team WRT
Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2 laps
|5
|47
|
Nick Tandy
Maxime Martin
Laurens Vanthoor
|
KCMG
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2 laps
|6
|25
|
Markus Winkelhock
Christopher Haase
Patric Niederhauser
|
Sainteloc Racing
Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2 laps
|7
|38
|
Rob Bell
Ben Barnicoat
Ollie Wilkinson
|JOTA
McLaren 720S GT3
|2 laps
|8
|63
|
Andrea Caldarelli
Marco Mapelli
Mirko Bortolotti
|
FFF Racing
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2 laps
|9
|66
|
Christopher Mies
Mattia Drudi
Dennis Marschall
|
Attempto Racing
Audi R8 LMS
|2 laps
|10
|89
|
Lucas Auer
Felipe Fraga
Timur Boguslavskiy
|
AKKA-ASP
Mercedes-AMG GT3
|4 laps