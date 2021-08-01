Tickets Subscribe
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / 24 Hours of Spa Race report

Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama

The Iron Lynx Ferrari team took victory in a thrilling conclusion to the Spa 24 Hours as Alessandro Pier Guidi passed the Audi of Dries Vanthoor following a late downpour.

Pier Guidi, Come Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen took honours in the #51 Ferrari 488 GT3 by just 3.978 seconds ahead of the Team WRT Audi R8 LMS of Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts and Kelvin van der Linde.

The Audi appeared to have the advantage when heavy rain hit with a little under an hour to go, as Vanthoor jumped ahead of Pier Guidi by virtue of switching to wet-weather tyres first.

But, once on wets himself, Pier Guidi was able to close in on Vanthoor make the race-winning pass within the final 10 minutes at Blanchimont.

It marks the first win for a Ferrari in the Spa 24 Hours in the GT3 era and the Scuderia's first since 2004, as well as the brand's fourth victory overall. 

Third went to the Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Nicki Thiim, Marco Sorensen and Ross Gunn.

Full report to follow

Race results (top 10):

Pos. No. Drivers Team/Car Gap
1 51

Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi

Denmark Nicklas Nielsen

France Come Ledogar

Iron Lynx

Ferrari 488 GT3

 556 laps
2 32

Belgium Dries Vanthoor

Belgium Charles Weerts

South Africa Kelvin van der Linde

Team WRT

Audi R8 LMS GT3

 3.978s
3 95

Denmark Nicki Thiim

Denmark Marco Sorensen

United Kingdom Ross Gunn

 Garage 59
Aston Martin Vantage GT3		 1m20.979s
4 37

Switzerland Nico Muller

Netherlands Robin Frijns

Denmark Dennis Lind

Team WRT

Audi R8 LMS GT3

 2 laps
5 47

United Kingdom Nick Tandy

Belgium Maxime Martin

Belgium Laurens Vanthoor

KCMG

Porsche 911 GT3 R

 2 laps
6 25

Germany Markus Winkelhock

Germany Christopher Haase

Switzerland Patric Niederhauser

Sainteloc Racing

Audi R8 LMS GT3

 2 laps
7 38

United Kingdom Rob Bell

United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat

United Kingdom Ollie Wilkinson

 JOTA
McLaren 720S GT3		 2 laps
8 63

Italy Andrea Caldarelli

Italy Marco Mapelli

Italy Mirko Bortolotti

FFF Racing

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

 2 laps
9 66

Germany Christopher Mies

Italy Mattia Drudi

Germany Dennis Marschall

Attempto Racing

Audi R8 LMS

 2 laps
10 89

Austria Lucas Auer

Brazil Felipe Fraga

Russian Federation Timur Boguslavskiy

AKKA-ASP

Mercedes-AMG GT3

 4 laps
