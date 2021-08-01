Pier Guidi, Come Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen took honours in the #51 Ferrari 488 GT3 by just 3.978 seconds ahead of the Team WRT Audi R8 LMS of Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts and Kelvin van der Linde.

The Audi appeared to have the advantage when heavy rain hit with a little under an hour to go, as Vanthoor jumped ahead of Pier Guidi by virtue of switching to wet-weather tyres first.

But, once on wets himself, Pier Guidi was able to close in on Vanthoor make the race-winning pass within the final 10 minutes at Blanchimont.

It marks the first win for a Ferrari in the Spa 24 Hours in the GT3 era and the Scuderia's first since 2004, as well as the brand's fourth victory overall.

Third went to the Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Nicki Thiim, Marco Sorensen and Ross Gunn.

Full report to follow

Race results (top 10):

Pos. No. Drivers Team/Car Gap 1 51 Alessandro Pier Guidi Nicklas Nielsen Come Ledogar Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3 556 laps 2 32 Dries Vanthoor Charles Weerts Kelvin van der Linde Team WRT Audi R8 LMS GT3 3.978s 3 95 Nicki Thiim Marco Sorensen Ross Gunn Garage 59

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1m20.979s 4 37 Nico Muller Robin Frijns Dennis Lind Team WRT Audi R8 LMS GT3 2 laps 5 47 Nick Tandy Maxime Martin Laurens Vanthoor KCMG Porsche 911 GT3 R 2 laps 6 25 Markus Winkelhock Christopher Haase Patric Niederhauser Sainteloc Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 2 laps 7 38 Rob Bell Ben Barnicoat Ollie Wilkinson JOTA

McLaren 720S GT3 2 laps 8 63 Andrea Caldarelli Marco Mapelli Mirko Bortolotti FFF Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2 laps 9 66 Christopher Mies Mattia Drudi Dennis Marschall Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS 2 laps 10 89 Lucas Auer Felipe Fraga Timur Boguslavskiy AKKA-ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3 4 laps