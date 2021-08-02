Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama Next / BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / 24 Hours of Spa News

Ferrari credits Pier Guidi's "history making" drive for Spa win

By:

Alessandro Pier Guidi's late-race charge that sealed Ferrari's first outright Spa 24 Hours victory since 2004 has been hailed as "history making" by his Iron Lynx team boss.

Ferrari credits Pier Guidi's "history making" drive for Spa win

Andrea Piccini, a winner of the race as a driver with the Phoenix Audi squad in 2012, described Pier Guidi's drive over the final half hour to haul the Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo he shared with Nicklas Nielsen and Come Ledogar back into the lead as "unbelievable".

"We know we had a good car in the rain, but Ale [Alessandro] gave it that little bit extra," Piccini told Motorsport.com. 

"What he did will mean this will go down in the history of Spa 24 Hours as one of the special ones, it was history making.

"The level of risk he took in the last minutes without making a mistake to make the win possible was unbelievable. Ale made the difference today."

Pier Guidi had to come from behind in the car that led the majority of the race after the chasing WRT Audi team gambled on giving Dries Vanthoor wet-weather tyres at the car's final pitstop with just over 50 minutes to go. 

A sudden downpour while the Belgian was on his out lap in the R8 LMS GT3 in which he partnered Kelvin van der Linde and Charles Weerts turned a deficit of 20s into a lead of nearly a minute after the Ferrari stopped two laps later. 

Piccini, who also finished a close second at Spa in 2006 in another dramatic wet-weather finish, admitted that he believed that Iron Lynx has lost the chance of victory on its Spa 24 Hours debut. 

"If I am honest, there was a moment when I thought it was over, our chance was gone," he said.

He paid testament to Pier Guidi and the engineer of the #51 Ferrari run in conjunction with AF Corse, Luca Volta, for not giving up.

"I have to be honest that for a moment or two I believed it was over for us," explained Piccini. But Luca [Volta] our engineer and Ale never give up. 

"Walter was saying, 'come on guys we can still do it; there's going to be a yellow'."

#51 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen, Côme Ledogar

#51 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen, Côme Ledogar

Photo by: SRO

A Full Course Yellow that became a full safety car before the restart closed the gap between Vanthoor and Pier Guidi to just under four seconds when the race went green. 

The factory Ferrari driver was able to close down the leader and then made a successful move for the lead around the outside of the fast Blanchimont righthander. 

Pier Guidi said: "We led the race most of the time, but in that half an hour everything looked lost.

"After the restart, I gave everything — I had no choice."

He described the victory as an "incredible feeling" but said that it would "take a bit of time to sink in".

Iron Lynx's Spa 24 Hours debut got off to a bad start when Davide Rigon in the sister car was involved in a multi-car shunt at Eau Rouge in the opening hour. 

He was briefly hospitalised, while Williams Formula 1 reserve driver Jack Aitken, who was racing an Emil Frey Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, sustained fractures to his collarbone and a vertebra in the incident.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama

Previous article

Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama

Next article

BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell

BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample DQ: Why it happened and what comes next

50 min
2
Formula 1

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in Hungarian GP

3 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungary fatigue

4 h
4
Formula 1

Bottas: Nothing I could do to avoid Turn 1 smash after mistake

2 h
5
Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

14 h
Latest news
BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell
WCEE

BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell

37m
Ferrari credits Pier Guidi's "history making" drive for Spa win
WCEE

Ferrari credits Pier Guidi's "history making" drive for Spa win

1 h
Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama
Video Inside
WCEE

Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama

21 h
Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours
Video Inside
WCEE

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours

Aug 1, 2021
Aitken sustains fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
Video Inside
WCEE

Aitken sustains fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

Aug 1, 2021
Latest videos
24 Hours of Spa: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama 02:53
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
19 h

24 Hours of Spa: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama

24 Hours of Spa: Full Race Highlights 08:26
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
20 h

24 Hours of Spa: Full Race Highlights

24 Hours of Spa: #32 Audi Sport WRT post race Interviews 01:18
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
20 h

24 Hours of Spa: #32 Audi Sport WRT post race Interviews

24 Hours of Spa: #51 Iron Lynx Ferrari post race Interviews 02:39
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
20 h

24 Hours of Spa: #51 Iron Lynx Ferrari post race Interviews

24 Hours of Spa: Winning overtake and final lap 06:04
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
20 h

24 Hours of Spa: Winning overtake and final lap

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama 24 Hours of Spa
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama

Aitken sustains fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash 24 Hours of Spa
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Aitken sustains fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak Monza Prime
WEC

How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak

Trending Today

Vettel's fuel sample DQ: Why it happened and what comes next
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample DQ: Why it happened and what comes next

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in Hungarian GP

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungary fatigue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungary fatigue

Bottas: Nothing I could do to avoid Turn 1 smash after mistake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Nothing I could do to avoid Turn 1 smash after mistake

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP over F1 fuel infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP over F1 fuel infringement

Vettel reprimanded for not removing T-shirt before national anthem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing T-shirt before national anthem

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams

Latest news

BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell

Ferrari credits Pier Guidi's "history making" drive for Spa win
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Ferrari credits Pier Guidi's "history making" drive for Spa win

Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.