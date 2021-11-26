Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Green seeking new factory deal after end of Audi contract
GT News

Kyalami 9 Hour postponed after new strain of COVID detected

By:

The final round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge scheduled for Kyalami next month has been postponed in the wake of the latest developments in the COVID pandemic.

Kyalami 9 Hour postponed after new strain of COVID detected

The Kyalami 9 Hour will not take place on its original date of 4 December as a result of restrictions imposed on travel to and from South Africa by multiple countries following the detection of a new strain of the coronavirus in the country.

A new date of the Africa IGTC round, officially called the Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour, is due to be announced next Monday, according to a joint statement from series organiser the Stephane Ratel Organisation and the local promoter.

Friday's statement read: "The detection of coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 in southern Africa, announced on 25 November, and the resulting travel restrictions already imposed by several countries will prevent most international teams and championship staff from flying to South Africa.

"The local promoter and SRO Motorsports Group, who are jointly responsible for staging the race, are already working with local authorities to evaluate travel solutions and reschedule the event.

"A new date for the Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour to be held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will be confirmed and announced on Monday.

"The safety of all participants and staff will take utmost priority in any decision to reschedule this season’s Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour."

Read Also:

South Africa was among six countries added to the UK's red list on Thursday night following the detection of the new COVID mutation.

The European Union has "agreed the need" to temporarily suspend travel to and from South Africa, the presidency announced on Friday.

SRO has given no indication of how it might be able to reschedule the third and final IGTC race of the 2021 season.

Next year's series is due to begin on 27 February with the Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Australasian fixture was moved forward from March 20 earlier this month to avoid a clash with the Sebring IMSA/World Endurance Championship double-header.

The 2021 IGTC was cut to three rounds after the cancellation of Bathurst and then the Suzuka 10 Hours for the second season in a row.

The Kyalami 9 Hour was revived as a round of the IGTC in 2019.

The fixture dates back to the 1960s and had been a world championship sportscar fixture sporadically through its history.

shares
comments

Related video

Green seeking new factory deal after end of Audi contract
Previous article

Green seeking new factory deal after end of Audi contract
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Rosenqvist and O'Ward to join Zak Brown for Gulf 12 Hours
Endurance

Rosenqvist and O'Ward to join Zak Brown for Gulf 12 Hours

Jani explores other LMDh options while Porsche deal unsigned
WEC

Jani explores other LMDh options while Porsche deal unsigned

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Bahrain II Prime
WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

Latest news

Kyalami 9 Hour postponed after new strain of COVID detected
GT GT

Kyalami 9 Hour postponed after new strain of COVID detected

Green seeking new factory deal after end of Audi contract
DTM DTM

Green seeking new factory deal after end of Audi contract

O'Young wins Macau GT Cup with bent chassis
GT GT

O'Young wins Macau GT Cup with bent chassis

Ye wins shortened Macau GT Cup Race 1
Video Inside
GT GT

Ye wins shortened Macau GT Cup Race 1

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.