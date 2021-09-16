Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ
General News

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge

Versatility is proving vital to Mattias Ekstrom’s Pure ETCR championship challenge as he spearheads Cupra’s programmes in both the electric touring car series and the off-road Extreme E.

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge

The double DTM title winner and one-time World Rallycross champion has been the benchmark in Pure ETCR, taking his Cupra E-Racer to victory in the Spanish round at Aragon and being placed in the top three at every other event.

He is also leading Abt Cupra’s challenge on the inaugural season of Extreme E.

Sharing the team’s Odyssey 21 with co-driver Jutta Kleinschmidt, the pair have qualified in the top three for the past two rounds in Senegal and Greenland before hitting issues at the semi-final stages.

Pure ETCR and Extreme E events are staged in very different environments but, while the cars used in the two all-electric categories also have significant differences, there is some crossover between their race formats.

Both involve a combination of single-car timed laps and quick-fire preliminary races against two other competitors, before a five or six-car final.

Mattias Ekstrom, Jutta Kleinschmidt, Abt Cupra, Extreme E

Mattias Ekstrom, Jutta Kleinschmidt, Abt Cupra, Extreme E

Photo by: Motorsport Images

With limited seat time, drivers must be able to adapt and push to the limit as soon as they jump in the car.

Ekstrom said: “The difference between Extreme E and Pure ETCR is huge.

“Pure ETCR has 530kW [710bhp] and rear-wheel drive on tarmac.

“Extreme E has, with Hyperdrive boost, 400kW [535bhp], four-wheel drive and you race in sand and rocky places.

“In Pure ETCR we get some practice; in Extreme E it’s nearly nothing.

“You have to go out and read the nature by foot, then have one practice run and try and take care of the dangers, but also the places which look easy, so this is definitely the most extreme challenge you can ask for.

“The races are similar with the qualifying and the Battles and the semi-finals.

“They are both a lot of fun, and the competition is really hard in both categories.

“One thing is for sure, every time I’m in the car, I have to give the maximum.”

Mattias Ekstrom, Zengo Motorsport Cupra, Pure ETCR

Mattias Ekstrom, Zengo Motorsport Cupra, Pure ETCR

Further demonstrating his adaptability, Ekstrom is also returning to World Rallycross this weekend.

The 2016 champion will drive a Munnich Motorsport-prepared SEAT Ibiza in the Latvian double-header rounds to keep himself sharp ahead of the Pure ETCR finale in France next month.

That takes place alongside the FIA World Touring Car Cup at Circuit Pau-Arnos on 15-17 October.

shares
comments
Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ

Previous article

Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes

3 h
2
Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what they should do" in F1 clash

7 h
3
World Superbike

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up

5 h
4
MotoGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

7 h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win

1 h
Latest news
Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge
Misc

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge

30m
Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ
Misc

Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ

22 h
Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey
Misc

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey

Sep 8, 2021
Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept
Video Inside
Misc

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept

Sep 6, 2021
Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles
Misc

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles

Sep 3, 2021
Latest videos
Enzinger to step down as Porsche Motorsport boss 00:42
General
7 h

Enzinger to step down as Porsche Motorsport boss

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 6 57:44
General
20 h

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 6

2021 Tour Auto - Day 4 06:06
General
Sep 3, 2021

2021 Tour Auto - Day 4

2021 Tour Auto - Day 3 06:04
General
Sep 2, 2021

2021 Tour Auto - Day 3

2021 Tour Auto - Day 2 04:41
General
Sep 2, 2021

2021 Tour Auto - Day 2

Mattias Ekström More from
Mattias Ekström
Ekstrom to return to WRC in Arctic Rally Finland
WRC

Ekstrom to return to WRC in Arctic Rally Finland

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM
DTM

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM

Motorsport.com's Top 10 DTM drivers of 2017 Prime
DTM

Motorsport.com's Top 10 DTM drivers of 2017

Trending Today

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes

Alonso: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what they should do" in F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what they should do" in F1 clash

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win

Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards

Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020

Latest news

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge
General General

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge

Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ
General General

Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey
General General

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept
Video Inside
General General

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.