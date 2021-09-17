Tickets Subscribe
Tickets go on sale for Autosport International

Europe’s largest motorsport show returns to Birmingham’s NEC, 13-16 January 2022.

Tickets go on sale for Autosport International

London, 17 September 2021: Motorsport Network, the leading independent media, interactive entertainment, and e-commerce company focused on the motorsport and automotive industries, announced today that tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Autosport International Show, which runs from January 13 through the 16th.  The show will return to its traditional home at Birmingham’s NEC, England’s premier exhibition venue.

With more than 600 motorsport brands exhibiting at the NEC venue and over 90,000 visitors expected across the four days, Europe’s biggest motorsport event is set to be the biggest and best yet, as it returns to the live format.

Ben Whibley, Director of Events at Motorsport Network: “It is great to see the Autosport International Show returning to a live event in 2022. Covid mandated a different approach for 2021, but to be able to bring everyone back, under one roof and celebrate the start of a new year is what this show is all about. An online format, similar to that used earlier this year, will also be added to our offering for 2022, further bolstering the ability for all visitors to interact, connect and learn - before, during, and after the show. We can’t wait for January.”

The traditional four-day live format returns spread across five halls in the U.K.’s largest exhibition center, the NEC in Birmingham. The event will combine three shows in one: the Racing Car Show, The Performance and Tuning Car Show, and The Engineering Show.

Thursday and Friday in the Show’s schedule are designated to the trade, bringing together motorsport and automotive industries who are kick-starting their new season, with an unparalleled opportunity to exhibit, connect and learn from one another. Saturday and Sunday during the Show are for racing fans, enthusiasts, pro-am racers, and those keen on car performance and tuning, to immerse themselves in these areas of interest. Visitors can look forward to an exciting lineup of professional race drivers, industry icons, and an array of race series and team showcases throughout the weekend, as well as the ever-popular Autosport stage and the return of the adrenaline-packed Live Action Arena:  Motorsport Network’s very own 40-minute live racing spectacle.

In addition, attendees at the event will be able to watch drivers compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, courtesy of Motorsport Games, the leading, globally renowned eSport production studio, who will be exhibiting throughout the weekend.

Public day tickets for Saturday and Sunday are available now. For more information please visit motorsporttickets.com/asi.

Trade tickets will go on sale on 23rd September. For more information on the trade event and/or for any exhibitor inquiries, please visit autosportinternational.com

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network (“MSN”) is the leading independent media, interactive entertainment, and e-commerce company focused on the motorsport and automotive industries.  Every month, approximately 60 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing. Motorsport Network sits at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provides authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences for our customers. Motorsport Network takes the customer on a journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, and leverages the network effect to add value to their experience.  Through the use of in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve, MSN’s processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience, clients, and partners.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, Press | MotorsportNetwork.com.

