Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Deborah Mayer appointed President of FIA Women in Motorsport Commission
General News

Ex-McLaren F1 sporting chief Sam Michael to head FIA Safety Commission

Former McLaren Formula 1 team sporting director Sam Michael has been announced as the new president of the FIA’s Safety Commission, replacing Sir Patrick Head.

Ex-McLaren F1 sporting chief Sam Michael to head FIA Safety Commission
Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

The Safety Commission looks at accidents and safety equipment issues in all forms of four-wheel motor sport, and its most high profile recent investigation involved Romain Grosjean’s crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Michael is of one of many appointments that were confirmed in a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council on Thursday, the first to be chaired by new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Michael began his F1 career as an engineer with Lotus in 1993, before moving to Jordan after the Hethel team closed its doors. 

He then went to Williams in 2001, where he progressed through various roles, including those of chief operations engineer and technical director.

He moved to McLaren at the end of 2011, before quitting F1 and returning to his native Australia after the 2014 season.

He worked for several years as an advisor to the Triple Eight Supercars team, while more recently his focus has been outside racing as CEO of Ox Mountain, a machine learning company that he co-founded in 2015. He is also a part time lecturer at the University of Western Australia.

Michael first had a close involvement with safety matters when he was invited to become a director of the Australian Institute for Motor Sport Safety in 2016. 

The following year he became an advisor to the FIA’s Research Working Group, a body of engineers that among other tasks reviews new safety devices.

The 50-year-old Michael also has a seat on the FIA Single Seater Commission. That body was previously headed by former Force India boss Robert Fernley, but the role is not currently filled on the FIA’s latest list.

Among other changes within the FIA structure Felipe Massa has moved from the presidency of the CIK International Karting Commission to head the Drivers’ Commission, replacing Tom Kristensen.

The latter was part of the team of Ben Sulayem’s rival for the FIA presidency, Graham Stoker.

Massa’s replacement at the Karting Commission is India’s Akbar Ebrahim.

Meanwhile, Deborah Mayer has succeeded Michele Mouton as the president of the Women in Motorsport commission.

shares
comments
Deborah Mayer appointed President of FIA Women in Motorsport Commission
Previous article

Deborah Mayer appointed President of FIA Women in Motorsport Commission
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
FIA starts search for CEO as reform process begins
Formula 1

FIA starts search for CEO as reform process begins

Mercedes: 2022 F1 fuel the biggest change in hybrid era
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes: 2022 F1 fuel the biggest change in hybrid era

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime
Formula 1

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Latest news

Ex-McLaren F1 sporting chief Sam Michael to head FIA Safety Commission
General General

Ex-McLaren F1 sporting chief Sam Michael to head FIA Safety Commission

Deborah Mayer appointed President of FIA Women in Motorsport Commission
General General

Deborah Mayer appointed President of FIA Women in Motorsport Commission

Chilton becomes development driver for Speirling EV car
General General

Chilton becomes development driver for Speirling EV car

Inaugural 2022 INDYCAR-Motorsport Games Pro Challenge officially kicks off
General General

Inaugural 2022 INDYCAR-Motorsport Games Pro Challenge officially kicks off

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Prime

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Prime

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Motorsport.com has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates.

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.